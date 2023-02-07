ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

UWBadgers.com

Freshmen shine as No. 8 Badgers take down No. 3 Gophers 7-5

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – In on of the highest scoring editions of women's hockey's best collegiate rivalry, the No. 8 Wisconsin women's hockey team took down No. 3 Minnesota, 7-5, on Saturday evening at Ridder Arena. Claire Enright, Laila Edwards, Kirsten Simms, Caroline Harvey, Casey O'Brien and Jesse Compher each...
MADISON, WI
UWBadgers.com

Badgers down Baylor to keep win streak alive

WACO, Texas – The No. 25 Wisconsin women's tennis team (8-2) currently look like a team that cannot be stopped. The Badgers took down Baylor, 6-1, on Saturday, beating the Bears in another emphatic win. Going into Sunday both teams held identical records at 7-2. No. 59 ranked duo...
MADISON, WI
UWBadgers.com

Badgers complete Border Battle sweep with OT win at Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - For the first time since the 2010-11 season, the Wisconsin women's basketball team swept Minnesota in the Border Battle series, taking a 76-70 overtime decision Saturday afternoon at Williams Arena. Julie Pospisilova went for 22 points while Brooke Shramek followed with a 20-point outing. Maty Wilke added...
MADISON, WI
UWBadgers.com

Badgers take down No.1 Minnesota!

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin men's hockey team scored three-straight goals in front of a season-high 11,075 fans at the Kohl Center to take down No. 1 Minnesota, 3-1, in an upset win on Saturday. Despite giving up the first goal late in the first period, the Badgers responded before...
MADISON, WI
UWBadgers.com

Wisconsin edged by Minnesota, 19-15

MADISON, Wis. – No. 15 Wisconsin fell to No. 23 Minnesota Saturday afternoon 19-15 at the UW Field House, splitting duals 5-5 in the narrow loss to close the Big Ten dual season. Down 6-0 after Minnesota earned a pin at 149 pounds to open the dual, Garrett Model...
MADISON, WI

