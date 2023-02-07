Mortenson Dental Partners launched "A healthy smile means a healthier you," a campaign to increase the awareness of the link between dental and overall health. Without good oral hygiene practices, bacteria can build up in the mouth, which can have a negative impact on not just dental health. The buildup can lead to gum disease, a rise in blood sugar and a higher risk for Alzhiemer's disease and rheumatoid arthritis, according to a Feb. 8 news release shared with Becker's.

