3 recently dental milestones to know
Here are three recent milestones that have taken place in the dental industry since Jan. 10:. 1. Hanife Canan Bayraktaroglu, DDS, completed 100 cases using the Yomi dental implant robot. 2. Atlanta-based DSO Benevis announced it has treated more than 600,000 patients a year since its founding in 2022. 3....
Mortenson Dental Partners launches campaign on link between dental and overall health
Mortenson Dental Partners launched "A healthy smile means a healthier you," a campaign to increase the awareness of the link between dental and overall health. Without good oral hygiene practices, bacteria can build up in the mouth, which can have a negative impact on not just dental health. The buildup can lead to gum disease, a rise in blood sugar and a higher risk for Alzhiemer's disease and rheumatoid arthritis, according to a Feb. 8 news release shared with Becker's.
2 dental technologies earning FDA clearance
VideaHealth and Vivos Therapeutics recently earned FDA clearance for two devices addressing bone level measurement and obstructive sleep apnea. 2. Medical technology company Vivos Therapeutics received FDA 510(k) clearance for its daytime-nighttime device to treat obstructive sleep apnea. The device expands the palate to open the airway and facilitate nasal breathing. It is Vivos' longest standing appliance and is used most among its trained dentists. The device can also be used in conjunction with other treatment modalities.
VideaHealth gets FDA clearance for AI-powered bone level measurement tool
Dental artificial intelligence company VideaHealth recently gained FDA 510(k) clearance for its interproximal bone level measurement tool for periodontal disease assessment. The AI-powered Videa Perio Assist is a part of the company's Videa Assist platform. The tool allows dental professionals to measure interproximal bone level changes over time for patients ages 12 and older, according to a Feb. 9 news release.
