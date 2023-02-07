Read full article on original website
hcplive.com
Voluntary Recall Announced for Levothyroxine Sodium Oral Solution for Hypothyroidism
This week, the FDA announced that 27 lots of levothyroxine sodium oral solution, used for hypothyroidism, were being recalled due to potentially being subpotent. The FDA announced that pharmaceutical company IBSA Pharma recalled 27 lots of levothyroxine sodium (TIROSINT-SOL) oral solution due to sub-potency.1. According to FDA officials, IBSA Pharma’s...
Scientists discover anti-aging gene that rewinds heart age by 10 years
A single administration of the mutant anti-aging gene stopped the decay of heart function in middle-aged mice.
scitechdaily.com
A New Model of an Ancient Disease: Study Identifies Novel Treatment Targets for Gout
UC San Diego researchers have developed a new model of arthritis, focusing on the joint lubricating protein lubricin. Many people view gout as a disease from the past, similar to rickets or scurvy. Historically, it affected wealthy and royal individuals, including figures like Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson. However, it...
technologynetworks.com
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Patients Have Altered Gut Microbiota
A new study has explored changes to the gut microbiome in people with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). The study’s unique design shows the long-term effects of ME/CFS and identifies a group of microbes associated with the disease’s pathology. The microbiome and ME/CFS. ME/CFS is a disabling illness...
Medical News Today
COPD lung vs. normal lungs in medical scans
COPD does not always show up on X-rays. When it does, doctors may notice air pockets in lung tissue, a lowered diaphragm, or enlarged lungs. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a serious group of lung conditions that includes chronic bronchitis and emphysema. These conditions cause permanent changes in the lungs that make breathing more difficult.
psychologytoday.com
A Novel Cannabinoid May Help Protect the Brain From Aging
Targeting the mechanisms underlying chronic neuroinflammation by stimulating cannabinoid receptors may be a promising therapeutic strategy. Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) is a dietary cannabinoid that can reduce the impact of many neuropathological mechanisms. PEA’s actions are beneficial because it activates two important receptors that control inflammation and the sensation of pain.
Medical breakthrough: Mini human guts grown inside mice
The organoids can be used to study the development of diseases and the effects of drugs.
Medical News Today
What is the timeline for end stage liver cancer?
People may experience certain symptoms that indicate end stage liver cancer. The timeline and life expectancy for end stage liver cancer may vary for each individual. Symptoms that may indicate end stage liver cancer include increased fatigue, abdominal pain, and jaundice, which is the yellowing of the skin and mucus membranes.
The Origin Story Behind an Extremely Popular and Beneficial Supplement
In the early 20th century, children in the United Kingdom were experiencing high incidents of a developmental disorder. Rickets, a condition affecting bone growth and strength, was so prevalent it came to be known as “the English Disease.”
ophthalmologytimes.com
Endogena Therapeutics receives FDA fast track designation for retinitis pigmentosa treatment
According to the company, EA-2353 takes a novel, small-molecule approach and selectively activates endogenous retinal stem and progenitor cells, which differentiate into photoreceptors and can potentially preserve or restore visual function. Endogena Therapeutics Inc. announced today the FDA has designated the investigation of EA-2353 for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa...
technologynetworks.com
Artificial Sweetener Used To Trace Wastewater's Journey
Acesulfame is a sweetener in sugar-free drinks and foods. As it cannot be metabolised in the human body, the sweetener ends up in wastewater after consumption and remains largely intact even in sewage treatment plants. A new study by the University of Vienna shows that the persistence of the sweetener varies with temperature as the concentration of the sweetener in wastewater varies with the seasons. The environmental geosciences team analysed how groundwater flows can be traced based on these seasonal fluctuations. Since residues of the sweetener end up in drinking water, acesulfame serves as an indicator of the origin and composition of our drinking water. The study has now been published in the journal Water Research.
technologynetworks.com
How Spatial Phenotyping Can Uncover Novel Insights in Tissue Biology
Rather than choosing between the detail of single-cell RNA sequencing and the in situ capabilities of conventional immunohistochemistry, spatial phenotyping allow you to visualize and quantify dozens of biomarkers in a single tissue sample while maintaining cellular and sub-cellular detail. Put cellular function in context. Account for every cell in...
MedicalXpress
Liver cells that intensify the progression of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease isolated
A team of medical scientists working at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine has used single-nucleus RNA sequencing to isolate those mouse liver cells cells that push the progression of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) into non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), where fibroids develop, which typically means permanent damage. Their paper is published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
technologynetworks.com
Bio-Rad and Element Biosciences Partner To Deliver Seamless RNA Sequencing Workflow
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) and Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of a new DNA sequencing platform disrupting genomics, have announced a partnership to demonstrate the capabilities of the Bio-Rad SEQuoia RNA Sequencing Library Preparation portfolio on the Element AVITI™ Benchtop Sequencer. The Element AVITI Sequencing Platform’s novel...
Healthline
Understanding Air Trapping with Emphysema
Air trapping in emphysema occurs when the lung’s tiny air sacs become stretched and the airways narrow, making it difficult to catch your breath. Medications can help open up the airways and improve breathing. Air trapping is one of the serious complications of emphysema, a respiratory condition that, along...
technologynetworks.com
Huge Motor Neuron Study Explores Gene Expression in ALS
A new Cedars-Sinai study in collaboration with the University of California, Irvine (UCI) and the Answer ALS consortium has examined the expression of thousands of genes in stem cell generated motor neurons that are known to die in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a fatal neurological disorder known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease.
technologynetworks.com
Tecan Collaborates With Singular Genomics To Take Automated NGS Library Preparation Into the Future
Tecan has partnered with Singular Genomics to use the turnkey MagicPrep™ NGS system* to create sequencing-ready libraries for the G4™ Sequencing Platform. MagicPrep NGS draws on Tecan’s experience in robust liquid handling and NGS, employing its proprietary chemistries and reagents to deliver walkway preparation of NGS libraries. In collaboration with Singular Genomics, these same benefits are now available to G4 sequencing users, allowing for conversion of MagicPrep NGS libraries into G4-ready samples using Singular Genomics adapters. The results are comparable to those obtained by traditional methods,1 reaffirming the compatibility of MagicPrep NGS and the G4 Sequencing Platform.
MedicalXpress
Examining the clinical utility of a digital therapeutic intervention with type 2 diabetes
A recent study in JMIR Diabetes reported that patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) that have elevated levels of blood glucose and glycated hemoglobin are at higher risk of macro- and microvascular complications. The aim of this study was to examine the clinical utility of a digital therapeutic intervention...
MedicalXpress
Will revitalizing old blood slow aging?
Young blood has a rejuvenating effect when infused into older bodies, according to recent research: Aging hearts beat stronger, muscles become stronger, and thinking becomes sharper. Many scientists are looking for the elements of young blood that can be captured or replicated and put into a pill. But what if...
Healthline
What to Know About Esophageal Cancer Staging
Esophageal cancer is staged on a scale from 0 to 4. The cancer stage indicates how far it has spread and how large the tumor is. Esophageal cancer is staged ranging from 0 to 4. Higher stages indicate more advanced cancer. Stages are then assigned letters within the stages. Letters...
