Medicare Dental Coverage Shortfall Harming Senior Health — How To Bridge the Gap
Poor dental care can lead to health problems that go beyond just your teeth -- especially for older people. This is a big problem in the United States, where many seniors don't have any dental care at...
Here's what happens if Fetterman's health complications force him to resign
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was hospitalized earlier this week after feeling “lightheaded,” reviving concerns about the Pennsylvania Democrat’s health just one month into his Senate term.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
6 Things Social Security Deducts From Your Benefits
Although the amount of your Social Security benefit is readily available on the ssa.gov website or from other sources, that number is not necessarily the amount that will actually be deposited in your...
Government boosts funds for low-income senior food program
Harrisburg, Pa. — The federal government is making food more accessible to low-income seniors in Pennsylvania. The government is channeling $8.8 million in increased funding to the Farmers Market Nutrition Program, including an increase in the number of low-income seniors that can receive Senior Food Boxes. The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. ...
Changes for SNAP recipients coming March 1, 2023
MAINE, USA — There's a looming deadline you should know about if you receive help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. As of March 1, 2023, Emergency Maximum Assistance benefits for SNAP will end entirely, and monthly payment amounts will return to normal. That means Americans will be losing out on an average of $82 per month of extra money they had been receiving over the course of the pandemic.
SNAP Benefits update: Food stamps increase while the labor market improves
Despite unemployment reaching an all-time low this year, spending on food stamps has remained high. Despite the economy’s progress, spending on food stamps is roughly double what it was before the pandemic. Food Stamps Increase. In February 2020, approximately $4.5 billion in food stamp benefits were distributed. Spending increased...
Bill to change SNAP, Medicaid benefits passes subcommittee; likely to be amended
DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill reducing what people could purchase when using SNAP benefits passed the Iowa House’s Health and Human Services Subcommittee Thursday. The bill would make changes to benefits and eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid. In its current form, the bill would limit what people can buy […]
Healthline
Why Millions of People Might Get Kicked Off of Medicaid in April
Between 5.3 million and 14.2 million people may lose their Medicaid coverage in the next year as provisions put in place during the pandemic start to expire. This can disrupt medical care for many low-income individuals and others. Some newly uninsured people may be to seek care at emergency departments...
MedicalXpress
Medicaid coverage is expiring for millions of Americans—but there may be a way to keep many of them insured
Getting everyone who is eligible for free or discounted health insurance to sign up for it requires making it as easy as possible to enroll—and that convenience especially matters for young, healthy and low-income people. Those are the key findings of a recent study I conducted with Myles Wagner, an economics Ph.D. student.
Motley Fool
These 28 States Will Extend Emergency Food Benefit Payments Through February
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Some parts of the U.S. are still...
Should SNAP Emergency Money Stay Permanent? How Food Insecurity May Worsen as Funds Cut Back
One of the major impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic was that it contributed to a food crisis for households that suddenly faced a loss of income due to business shutdowns. The U.S. government responded...
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
CNET
Here's Why SSI Beneficiaries Won't Receive a January Check
Supplemental Security Income recipients might be checking their bank accounts only to find no January payment. This isn't a mistake. Because SSI recipients received two checks in December, there won't be a check arriving this month. Confused? Below we explain why this is the case. For more information on Social...
Federal government to end SNAP emergency allotments
Press Release The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is a federally funded program meant to supplement the
February SSDI payments: What you need to know before receiving your money?
On Friday, February 3, the Social Security Administration will issue the first February checks to long-term SSDI payments recipients. January was the first-month SSDI recipients received a substantial increase in their payments due to the Social Security Administration’s annual cost-of-living adjustment, which is intended to keep payments in line with inflation.
SNAP benefits to be reduced starting in March
Thanks to inflation, groceries are already so expensive. Now some who rely on government assistance will be getting less money to put food on the table.Beginning in March, Americans who rely on SNAP benefits will be getting less money each month. "It is going to be very difficult and challenging time for many," said Karla Maraccini, director of food and energy assistance division at the Colorado Department of Human Services. "We're really looking at a $90 per person per household reduction per household of four. This means it's going to be a decrease of about $360 per month beginning in March,"...
Thousands of dollars stimulus check for housing-related payments
Having trouble paying your house or rent right now? There's good news for you, as there are some assistance programs designed to support you. The American Recovery Plan Act of 2021 continues to bear good fruit. Such is the case with the Homeowner Assistance Fund, which makes up to $9.961 billion available to every state, territory and tribal entity in the United States.
Food Stamps Survey Reveals Americans Are Torn on SNAP Eligibility Requirements — What Are They Currently?
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), previously called food stamps, is the nation's most important anti-hunger program. According to a new YouGov poll of 1,000 Americans regarding...
beckersdental.com
SmileDirectClub to pay $2.95M in class action lawsuit settlement
SmileDirectClub agreed to pay $2.95 million in a class action lawsuit settlement, according to a Feb. 9 report from topclassactions.com. The lawsuit claimed that the company violated telemarketing laws in Florida by sending unsolicited text messages about SmileDirectClub services between July 1, 2021, and Dec. 30, 2022. The messages violated...
