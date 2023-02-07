ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
HAWAII STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Government boosts funds for low-income senior food program

Harrisburg, Pa. — The federal government is making food more accessible to low-income seniors in Pennsylvania. The government is channeling $8.8 million in increased funding to the Farmers Market Nutrition Program, including an increase in the number of low-income seniors that can receive Senior Food Boxes. The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Changes for SNAP recipients coming March 1, 2023

MAINE, USA — There's a looming deadline you should know about if you receive help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. As of March 1, 2023, Emergency Maximum Assistance benefits for SNAP will end entirely, and monthly payment amounts will return to normal. That means Americans will be losing out on an average of $82 per month of extra money they had been receiving over the course of the pandemic.
MAINE STATE
WHO 13

Bill to change SNAP, Medicaid benefits passes subcommittee; likely to be amended

DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill reducing what people could purchase when using SNAP benefits passed the Iowa House’s Health and Human Services Subcommittee Thursday. The bill would make changes to benefits and eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid. In its current form, the bill would limit what people can buy […]
IOWA STATE
Healthline

Why Millions of People Might Get Kicked Off of Medicaid in April

Between 5.3 million and 14.2 million people may lose their Medicaid coverage in the next year as provisions put in place during the pandemic start to expire. This can disrupt medical care for many low-income individuals and others. Some newly uninsured people may be to seek care at emergency departments...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.

President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
CNET

Here's Why SSI Beneficiaries Won't Receive a January Check

Supplemental Security Income recipients might be checking their bank accounts only to find no January payment. This isn't a mistake. Because SSI recipients received two checks in December, there won't be a check arriving this month. Confused? Below we explain why this is the case. For more information on Social...
Blogging Big Blue

February SSDI payments: What you need to know before receiving your money?

On Friday, February 3, the Social Security Administration will issue the first February checks to long-term SSDI payments recipients. January was the first-month SSDI recipients received a substantial increase in their payments due to the Social Security Administration’s annual cost-of-living adjustment, which is intended to keep payments in line with inflation.
CBS Denver

SNAP benefits to be reduced starting in March

Thanks to inflation, groceries are already so expensive. Now some who rely on government assistance will be getting less money to put food on the table.Beginning in March, Americans who rely on SNAP benefits will be getting less money each month. "It is going to be very difficult and challenging time for many," said Karla Maraccini, director of food and energy assistance division at the Colorado Department of Human Services. "We're really looking at a $90 per person per household reduction per household of four. This means it's going to be a decrease of about $360 per month beginning in March,"...
COLORADO STATE
USA Diario

Thousands of dollars stimulus check for housing-related payments

Having trouble paying your house or rent right now? There's good news for you, as there are some assistance programs designed to support you. The American Recovery Plan Act of 2021 continues to bear good fruit. Such is the case with the Homeowner Assistance Fund, which makes up to $9.961 billion available to every state, territory and tribal entity in the United States.
NEVADA STATE
beckersdental.com

SmileDirectClub to pay $2.95M in class action lawsuit settlement

SmileDirectClub agreed to pay $2.95 million in a class action lawsuit settlement, according to a Feb. 9 report from topclassactions.com. The lawsuit claimed that the company violated telemarketing laws in Florida by sending unsolicited text messages about SmileDirectClub services between July 1, 2021, and Dec. 30, 2022. The messages violated...

Comments / 0

Community Policy