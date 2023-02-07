Read full article on original website
Lake County Man Shot At, Racine Man Arrested
(Skokie, IL) An arrest has been announced in a weekend road rage incident that took place on the Edens Expressway, and involved a man from Lake County. Illinois State Police said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the Edens…when the driver of one vehicle shot at another vehicle. The victim, a 25-year-old Antioch man, was unhurt by the gunfire. The suspect was identified by the ISP as Dylan Creekpaum of Racine, Wisconsin. According to Cook County court records, the 27-year-old faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and a drug count. Bond was set at 300-thousand-dollars with an initial court appearance set for next Wednesday.
fox32chicago.com
Elk Grove Village man sentenced to 3 years of probation, fined $1,000 for breaching U.S. Capitol
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. - An Elk Grove Village man has been sentenced to three years of probation and fined $1,000 for breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Marcos Gleffe, 39, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in September after admitting to traveling from the Chicago area to attend a rally headlined by former President Donald Trump and then entering the Capitol with other rioters.
fox32chicago.com
Pair of teens charged after guns found during Mount Prospect traffic stop
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Two teenagers are facing charges after being pulled over earlier this month in suburban Mount Prospect. Eduardo Hernandez, 19, and a 17-year-old were pulled over by a Mount Prospect police officer who witnessed multiple traffic violations just before midnight on Feb. 1 near Oakton Street and Badger Drive, officials said.
Report of subject in mental crisis prompts police search, school to restrict outdoor activities near Libertyville
Sheriff’s deputies and a canine team responded to search for a person reported to be in mental distress near Libertyville Friday morning, causing a school to keep its students indoors. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the area of Bradley Road and West Petronella Drive in unincorporated Libertyville. A call was made […]
fox32chicago.com
Itasca boy charged with home invasion after attempting to rob family at gunpoint
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A 17-year-old Itasca boy has been charged with breaking into a Cook County home last month and attempting to rob a family at gunpoint, according to police. On Jan. 5, Park Ridge police responded to a call of a home invasion in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 8:44 p.m., Park Ridge police said in a statement.
11 years in prison for Carpentersville man who fled from police into Algonquin store with drugs
A Carpentersville man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for possessing a large amount of cocaine and fleeing into a Dollar Tree in Algonquin as officers tried to arrest him. Carlo V. Yescas-Noriega, 46, of Carpentersville, was charged in January 2022 with four counts of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, two […]
Suburban police bust pair with stolen mail, credit cards and other property: officials
Two people arrested last month in Mount Prospect are accused of stealing mail and packages from more than three dozen people and using stolen credit cards at stores.
Police investigating after suspect robs tire shop at gunpoint in Crystal Lake
Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a tire shop at gunpoint in Crystal Lake and fled the scene in a vehicle Tuesday evening. The incident happened around 6:11 p.m. Tuesday at Mavis Tires and Brakes, 5201 Northwest Highway in Crystal Lake. The Crystal Lake Police Department responded to the scene but the suspect […]
Rockford man arrested after trying to escape Ogle County police
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Ogle County Deputies have arrested Michael Moore, 36, of Rockford, after he attempted to flee from them after a traffic stop on I-39. According to police, deputies had pulled Moore over and were speaking to him when he hit the accelerator and fled at over 90 mph northbound on the interstate. […]
Waukegan Police Department canine handler recognized as employee of month for recent actions
A Waukegan police canine handler was named the department’s employee of the month after he and his canine apprehended multiple offenders in January. Waukegan Police Officer Andrew Orozco and his canine partner Tango assisted on numerous calls in January, according to the police department. They responded to a burglary of a business in Fountain Square. […]
oregonobserver.com
Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam
A town of Bristol woman is out $3,500 after she was victimized by a telephone scammer claiming to be a Sun Prairie Police Officer. According to a Feb. 9 county news release, the thief claimed the victim had been subpoenaed and she needed to pay him, or she would be charged with a crime. The woman initially paid the scammer over $7,000 through the two different money transfer apps.
news8000.com
Wisconsin woman loses thousands to scammer posing as police officer
MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a scammer posing as a Sun Prairie police officer recently conned a woman out of thousands of dollars. Authorities say the woman from the Town of Bristol originally paid the man, who told her she had been subpoenaed and needed to pay him under the threat of being charged with a crime, a total of more than $7,000 through two different money transfer apps.
wjol.com
Ruse Burglars Back In Action In Will County
The Will County Sheriff’s Office has recently seen an increase in ruse burglaries in the Joliet area, as well as in the Mokena/Lincoln-Way areas. They are advising residents to take heed and spread the word to your family, friends, and neighbors. Ruse burglaries are typically against elderly citizens because they are trusting and become an easy target for burglars.
wjol.com
Retail Theft Suspect Locks Himself in Vehicle
A 33-year-old Joliet man locked himself in a vehicle in an attempt to avoid arrest on Wednesday evening. It was at 10:30 pm that Joliet Police were called to the Walmart on Jefferson street for a report of a retail theft. Officers learned that Princeton Jones had concealed a jacket...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities involved in high-speed chase in Wisconsin ends in Walmart parking lot
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeastern Wisconsin were involved in a high-speed chase on Wednesday night, where two suspects were eventually taken into custody. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on February 8, 2023, around 10:30 p.m., the Mount Pleasant Police Department was involved in a...
wearegreenbay.com
Woman posing as government official to update fire extinguisher tags at Wisconsin businesses arrested
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman who had been allegedly claiming to work for a southeastern Wisconsin fire department to update fire extinguisher tags at local businesses was arrested. According to the Village of Caledonia Police Department, the woman who was reportedly claiming to work for the Caledonia Fire...
wgtd.org
Settlement in Police Shooting Suit; Kenosha Store to Close
A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit that was filed by the family of a teenager who was shot and killed by a Mt. Pleasant police offer in 2019. Tyrese West was killed by Officer Eric Giese as West was purportedly attempting to grab a gun that he'd dropped during a foot chase. The settlement was the result of mediation, according to court documents. An attorney for the family said the deal includes a "modest" payout to the estate, and a recommendation to the village that it creates a "dignified memorial" to Tyrese. According to Atty. Thomas Napierala, West's parents suggested that either a mural, a statue or some signage be installed. The recommendation is not binding. Attorneys for the village did not immediately return a message. Several months after the shooting, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson ruled that Giese had acted in self-defense.
wlip.com
Lake County Residents Accused of Stealing Mail in Cook County
(Mount Prospect, IL) A pair of Lake County residents are facing charges for allegedly stealing mail in Cook County. Both Stephanie Klus and Edwin De Jesus were found to be in possession of stolen mail and packages after a traffic stop in Mount Prospect in late January. Officials say credit cards, drivers licenses and other property that didn’t belong to the pair was also discovered. The Park City duo now each face a charge of continuing a financial crimes enterprise. The 32-year-old Klus also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of weapons and more. The 49-year-old De Jesus faces an additional charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
2 teens charged with smoking, possessing firearms on CTA train in the Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two boys, 15 and 16, are arrested and charged after officers discovered guns on them on a CTA train Thursday morning.Chicago police said around 1:08 a.m., officers were conducting a platform check, at the Madison station on the Red Line, when they saw the teens together and one was smoking on a train car. After speaking with the teens, they found them to be in possession of firearms including a rifle and a ghost gun. Both were taken into custody. The 16-year-old was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and was also issued a citation for smoking on CTA property. The 15-year-old was charged with unlawful use of a weapon for possessing the rifle. The weapons were recovered.No further information was immediately available.
Wauconda Police Department hires former Chicago police officer who was suspended, charged for allegedly threatening man with gun magazine in off-duty fight
A former Chicago police officer, who was suspended after he allegedly threatened another man with a firearm magazine while drunk and off-duty at a Milwaukee bar, was hired by the Wauconda Police Department in September. Chicago Police Officer Robert Pet was off-duty and traveled to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he had dinner on December 16, 2018, […]
