GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - Gering student athlete Kaden Bohnsack is heading to Chadron State. The multiple sport student athlete will play football for the Eagles. Bohnsack played football, basketball, and track and field for the Bulldogs but football is the sport he loves the most and he shined over his three seasons. He will play on the offensive side of the ball while at Chadron State.

GERING, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO