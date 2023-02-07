Read full article on original website
Related
ifiberone.com
Burglars busted with thousands of dollars in stolen items ripped off from Chelan Fruit
CHELAN - Some stiff consequences will likely be levied against two men who were reportedly caught red handed with some expensive items they stole from a fruit warehouse in Chelan earlier this week. On Thursday, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office reports they’ve arrested 24-year-old Alan Larumbe and 23-year-old Santiago Alexis...
kpq.com
Convicted Financial Advisor Ordered Back to Jail Before Sentencing
The sentencing of an East Wenatchee financial advisor convicted of swindling hundreds of thousands of dollars from clients will be delayed. Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber Tuesday ordered 55-year-old Greg Lone returned to jail and delayed his sentencing for two weeks after victim statements were submitted. Lone pleaded...
kpq.com
Badger Mountain Murder Suspect Could Get Competency Evaluation, Judge Disqualified
The man accused of killing his former girlfriend on Badger Mountain Road in Douglas County is still refusing to communicate with his attorney. Twenty-seven-year Dalton Potter also refused to answer any questions in court for the third time Thursday. "Your honor, I would like to say I am here against...
ifiberone.com
Man gets nearly 5 years in prison for threatening to kill Ephrata Walmart employee during theft
EPHRATA — An Everett man was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for threatening to shoot an Ephrata Walmart employee while stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise. Jonathan J. Mengle, 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted robbery, second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and felony eluding, according to court...
‘Officers collapsed from aerosolized fentanyl’: Concerns over K-9s not trained to detect the drug
While fentanyl overdoses soar to record levels, concerns have grown over the fact that police K-9s in Washington aren’t actually trained to detect the drug. This week state representatives discussed House Bill 1635, which calls for police K-9s to be trained to detect fentanyl. “Fentanyl is an epidemic at...
kpq.com
Chelan Co. Taking Lead on Establishing Opioid Abatement Council
Various municipalities within North Central Washington are preparing for how to allocate their share of the state's recent $500 million settlement with opioid manufacturers. Stipulations of the settlement call for the creation of an abatement council which will oversee how each of the region's qualifying jurisdictions can spend their share of the restitution.
kpq.com
Teen Gets 9-Year Sentence In Wenatchee Drive-By Shooting
A 17-year-old boy accused of shooting and injuring a man during a drive-by shooting last summer in Wenatchee will serve about nine-years in prison. Angel Lara-Sedano of Wenatchee pleaded guilty Wednesday in Chelan County Superior Court to first-degree assault and tampering with a witness. Lara-Sedano was charged as an adult,...
kpq.com
Chelan Co. Sheriff’s Mental Health Pros Making a Difference
Chelan County is seeing remarkable success with its recently-launched program that places mental health professionals in the field with law enforcement agents. Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay says the program is designed to accomplish a number of things. "The program's goals were really to respond to people who are experiencing...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: 2 people dead in U.S. 2 wreck near Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH — Two British Columbia residents were killed in a wreck Wednesday morning on U.S. 2 near Leavenworth. Elizabeth M. Fortin, a 55-year-old British Columbia resident, was driving a 2000 Honda CR-V east on U.S. 2. State troopers say she lost control of the vehicle, which crossed the centerline and rotated counterclockwise.
kpq.com
Utilities Question Whether Service Shutoff Proposal Is Needed
The Washington State Attorney General's Office is supporting a bill that isn't being received favorably by utilities around Washington. The proposal calls for utilities to not shut off services due to non-payments when daytime temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees or higher. Kelli Scott with the Chelan County PUD...
kpq.com
Homeless Count in the Wenatchee Valley
The Chelan County Housing Program has released its findings on homelessness from its annual Point in Time Count. "It looks like our numbers of individuals who are living out of doors physically on the street, abandoned building or a park has dropped from last year," Chelan County Housing Program Coordinator Sasha Sleiman said. "And the number of people who are in shelters, transitional housing, Safe Parks has gone up."
Snohomish County deputies looking for suspects in Arlington shooting
Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in Arlington Tuesday. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 15000 block of 116th Street Northeast at 8:20 a.m. Two men came to the property shortly after 8 a.m. and went inside a motorhome there. Shortly after, an argument started between the two suspects and a 33-year-old Arlington man, who was shot several times before the suspects fled in a silver 2013 to 2014 Ford Fusion. A woman who was inside the motorhome at the time of the shooting was not hurt.
ifiberone.com
Auto body shop and car sales lot under construction near Ephrata
EPHRATA - There's a large structure under construction near the south end of Ephrata, but what is it? iFIBER ONE News obtained the answer this week when we learned that the site is the future home of Wicked Auto Repair. An Ephrata resident of eight years, Wicked Auto is owned...
kpq.com
The best place in Wenatchee to Get your “Charge” On
I don’t know about you but I’m seeing lots of electric cars on the road around Wenatchee. Tesla’s, Nissan Leafs, Hyundai's, Kia’s, Ford, and even Rivian. And then there are the “plug-in Hybrids”, they all need to be plugged in at some point to keep going. The cheapest place to do that is at home.
kpq.com
Fire Destroys Grant County Home
A fire that tore through a home in the Grant County town of Warden is under investigation. The call for assistance came early Tuesday morning. "A Warden police officer located the fire and reported it to dispatch." District Four Fire Chief Kevin Whitaker said. When crews arrived, the home was...
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Council Revises On Street Parking Ordinance
The East Wenatchee City Council amend an ordinance that restricts recreational vehicle parking on streets. Mayor Jerrilea Crawford says the revision added language including recreational vehicles such as RVs, boats and trailers are limited to a 24 hour parking limit on on city right away. "Of course that also includes...
ifiberone.com
2 suspects sought after fleeing from traffic stop in East Wenatchee
EAST WENATCHEE - Law enforcement is search for two suspects who allegedly fled from a traffic stop on Saturday in East Wenatchee. Police have probable cause to arrest Echo Burnam and Robert Britt for felony eluding, rendering criminal assistance and obstructing law enforcement, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
KOMO News
Dump truck driver seriously injured in Snohomish County rollover crash
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — The driver of a dump truck was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Snohomish County Thursday morning. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said the crash near 84th Street Southeast and 163rd Avenue Northeast in Granite Falls involved a dump truck and an SUV. The sheriff’s office first tweeted about the crash just before 11 a.m.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Two suspects on the loose after shooting in Arlington, 1 injured
ARLINGTON, Wash.—The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in Arlington that left one man injured Tuesday morning. The 33-year-old victim has been transported to Providence Medical Center and the two suspected shooters have fled the scene and are outstanding, officers said. Police responded...
kpq.com
Improvements Are In Store For Wenatchee’s Walla Walla Point Park
Wenatchee's Walla Walla Point Park is slated for improvements this year. Parks Manager Ryan Baker met with Chelan County Public Utilities commissioners this week to discuss plans moving forward. He says $450,000 will go towards re-paving the parking lot and grading around the tennis courts. "We're ending up with some...
Comments / 0