Crawford Success Center presents Scholarships for Success event and auction
BUCYRUS — North Central State College’s Crawford Success Center will kick off its 5th annual “Scholarships for Success” (formally Arts for Success) on Thursday, March 2nd beginning at 5 p.m. at the Crawford Success Center located at 130 N. Walnut St. in Bucyrus. The fun-filled evening...
Ashland County Community Foundation donates $1 million to planned YMCA sports complex
BELLVILLE -- The Ashland County Community Foundation has donated $1 million to a $22 million sports complex being planned by the YMCA of North Central Ohio. Chriss Harris, a YMCA board member and director of the effort to raise funds for the facility near the intersection of I-71 and Ohio 97, made the announcement Thursday morning while meeting with Richland County commissioners.
Ohio State Mansfield Theatre showing Poof and other short works
MANSFIELD — The Ohio State University at Mansfield Theatre is showing Poof by Lynn Nottage and other short works, for, by, and about strong women. The production is sponsored by the Domestic Violence Shelter, Inc. of Mansfield, OH and the Ohio State Mansfield Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
Galion students show kindness during week-long activities
GALION -- Galion City School District’s Primary School is devoting an entire week to underscore the value of kindness through engaging activities across the district. Kindness Week teaches students how small acts of kindness can make a big difference in their lives and the lives of others.
Garland D. McIntosh
Garland Del McIntosh 66 formally from Camarillo, CA, passed away at his Mansfield home in Ohio on February 3rd 2023, due to a sudden Heart Attack. Garland prevailed many years with his illnesses and in the end he passed the way he lived his life: on his own terms and is now free from pain.
Lexington students, Spanish Immersion pupil tops in MOESC Tri-County spelling bee
MANSFIELD – Two Lexington students finished atop a field of 29 at the 2023 Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Tri-County Spelling Bee on Thursday night in Mansfield. An impressive group of top spellers from Crawford, Morrow, and Richland counties were invited to compete to be the Tri-County Spelling Bee Champion. The competition included spellers from 11 local school districts in grades 4-8.
Food for the Hungry partners receive 1st quarter donations
MOUNT VERNON — The three Food For The Hungry Community Partners - Interchurch Social Services of Knox County, Salvation Army of Mount Vernon, and Center of Hope - were presented with First Quarter Distributions by FFTH Interim President Austin Swallow. Interchurch Social Services of Knox County is a Christian...
On The Rocks Tapas Bar hosting Valentine's dinners in Shelby
SHELBY -- Staci Booker had never been to a steakhouse that cooked a steak the way she wanted, until she visited a restaurant in Ashland, Kentucky with a friend. “We were super tired and both in the mood for steak, so I just searched for a steakhouse close to our hotel,” Booker said. “We loved this place because they let you cook your own steak on this volcanic stone, and we walked out thinking it was the best thing ever and it needed to come to Shelby.”
What's the future of the former Holiday Inn in downtown Mansfield?
MANSFIELD -- The financial future of the former Holiday Inn in Mansfield -- a downtown staple for nearly four decades and a key part of the emerging Imagination District -- is in serious jeopardy. A group of local (public and private) leaders are trying to figure out how to help...
Elmer "Moe" Melvin Wilcox
Elmer “Moe” Melvin Wilcox, 92, of Mansfield, Ohio peacefully passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He was born in Mansfield on October 9, 1930 to the late Leeander and Julia (McDonald) Wilcox. Elmer proudly served in the U.S. National Guard during the Korean War....
Bonnie Louise Cantrell
Bonnie Louise Cantrell, 82, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at OhioHealth Hospital. She was born in Mansfield on April 19, 1940 to the late John and Doris (Milligan) Buckley. Bonnie was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. She retired from MedCentral Hospital where she...
Judith Hootman
Judith Ann Hootman, 73 of Jeromesville passed away Thursday February 2, 2023. She was born June 2, 1949 in Mansfield the daughter of Charles and Roxie Faye Payton Caugherty Jr. She was a 1967 graduate of Mansfield Senior High and worked for Heffelfinger Insurance in Jeromesville. She enjoyed quilting, crafts...
Molly Beach
Molly Beach, 40, of Galion passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at home surrounded by her family and friends after a 3 1/2 year battle with cancer. Born October 18, 1982 in Galion, she was the daughter of William “Bill” Beach and Kathleen J. (Miller) Beach–Price. To...
GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 70, Ashland 61
Mansfield Senior beat Ashland 70-61 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action Friday at Arrow Arena. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Robert "Doc" Scherer
Robert "Doc" Scherer, age 92, resident of Shelby, died Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Ohio Health Mansfield. Born August 26, 1930 in Shelby to Henry and Martha (Stine) Scherer, he had lived in Shelby the majority of his life. Doc was a 1948 graduate of Shelby High School and was a Veteran of the United States Army. A graduate of The Ohio State University, he had received his Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine in 1954 and had worked for Dr Henson. Doc then opened his own veterinary practice in 1958 and continued to work until his retirement in 1997.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted discusses funding opportunities for economic & education development
MANSFIELD — More than 25 community leaders in Richland County heard what Lt. Gov. Jon Husted expects to be the most important economic and education development opportunities in the state across the next few years. Husted discussed funding opportunities he and Gov. Mike DeWine proposed in their executive version...
City of Mansfield sues 30-plus companies over alleged contamination at airport
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield is suing a litany of companies it claims is responsible for alleged contamination in the soil and water at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport. The 49-page complaint, listing more than 30 defendants, was filed in Richland County Common Pleas Court by outside attorneys engaged by the city in January.
Mike Maxwell
Michael Maxwell, age 58 of Mansfield Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on February 6, 2023 at Ohio Health in Mansfield Ohio. He was born April 15, 1964 in Mansfield Ohio to Hugh Maxwell and Susie (Oberlin) Hauer. On January 27, 2007 he married the loved of his life Cindy (Plummer) Maxwell.
Reese propels Mansfield Senior past Ashland
ASHLAND — Duke Reese spoiled Senior Night at Arrow Arena. Mansfield Senior’s defensive-minded forward, Reese scored a career-high 17 points and the Tygers came away with a 70-61 win over Ashland on Friday. GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 70, Ashland 61. Mansfield Senior beat Ashland 70-61 in Ohio Cardinal Conference...
Do you remember rolling along at the Coliseum in Mansfield?
MANSFIELD -- Tired of the bleak winter weather? Roll along with us through a few images of the old Coliseum.
