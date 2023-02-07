Read full article on original website
myneworleans.com
Hogs for the Cause Kicks Off with Bacon & Wings Night
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Hogs for the Cause kicks off its 15th annual two-day charity event with Bacon Night, sponsored by Irpino Avin Hawkins Law Firm and Just Winging It, presented by Tabasco, on Friday, March 31, at the UNO Lakefront Arena Festival Grounds. “We expect untold pounds of bacon this year, probably Guinness World Record amounts,” said Becker Hall, executive director and co-founder of Hogs for the Cause. “Our Friday night event is getting even bigger, and the teams continue to outdo themselves, all in the name of fun, or maybe it’s the bragging rights, but either way, the real winners are the families we help.” Teams of amateurs and professionals will craft and sell their unique bacon and wing dishes alongside BBQ samples. Bacon Night offers a friendly competition while national and regional bands entertain throughout the evening. The gates open on Friday at 4 p.m. General admission tickets to Bacon Night are $50, or $80 to be a Friday Judge. All ticket options are now available at hogsfest.org.
Clayton News Daily
17 Mardi Gras Recipes & Fat Tuesday Foods
Mardi Gras 2023 is on Tuesday, February 21 this year and while many people think of the fun and wild parties that happen around Mardi Gras, I’m here to tell you all about the New Orleans-inspired food and drinks!. What is Mardi Gras?. The words Mardi Gras are French...
Oprah says check out this New Orleans bookstore named after a Civil Rights legend
On her Oprah's Book Club Instagram, Oprah invites you to check out Baldwin & Co., named after the one and only James Baldwin.
houmatimes.com
PARADE INFO: Krewe of Hercules
The Krewe of Hercules kicks off Mardi Gras parades in Houma, taking to the streets on Friday, February 10, 2023, starting at 6pm. This year’s theme is “Hercules from the Heart.” King Hercules XXXVIII is Robert Lirette. The krewe has 900 members, making them the largest men’s...
Big Freedia Bounces Into Hospitality With New Hotel Opening In NOLA’s French Quarter
The Queen of Bounce said her inspiration for Hotel Freedia and the lodging's multi-use venues came during the pandemic.
WDSU
Covington Walmart throws Mardi Gras parade
COVINGTON, La. — Carnival is in the air, even when you are making groceries. The Covington Walmart held an epic Mardi Gras parade on Thursday. Video posted to social media showed Walmart employees, St. Tammany First Responders, and even St. Paul's Marching band marching through the aisles of the store.
NOLA.com
2023 Mardi Gras parade throws are special keepsakes that will grab revelers (and vice versa)
Dan Kelly is having a happier Mardi Gras this year. Kelly, owner of Beads by the Dozen and president of Endymion, endured two years of supply chain issues related to the COVID pandemic. But this year, mountains of coveted Mardi Gras throws have arrived safely in New Orleans, ready to be loaded onto floats and showered over revelers in the streets of New Orleans.
Visit Louisiana’s Amazing 30-Acre Go-Kart Track
Did you know that Louisiana has one of the most extensive go-kart race tracks in the nation? It's true! Check out NOLA Motorsports Park (11075 Nicolle Blvd.), located near New Orleans in Avondale, LA. This great track blankets 30 acres of land, offering a ton of go-kart driving time and a lot of fun. Trust me. You've never seen anything like it!
NOLA.com
Clancy DuBos: As deadline to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell nears, other issues arise
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the solemn season of Lent, but some folks in New Orleans will be celebrating on that day this year. Who’s celebrating depends on whether organizers of the recall drive against Mayor LaToya Cantrell garner enough signatures to force a referendum on whether Heronner stays or goes.
bizneworleans.com
SCI Invests $10M in 5 Cemeteries and Funeral Homes
NEW ORLEANS – On Feb. 10, Service Corporation International announced that it is investing approximately $10 million for renovations and improvements to five of its local properties. The Houston-based provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services is owner and operator of seven Dignity Memorial funeral homes in New Orleans and the surrounding region.
This Restaurant Serves Louisiana's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this local favorite in Louisiana.
tastecooking.com
Gumbo, Jambalaya, Yakamein?
New Orleans is home to many iconic American foods, including a lesser-known bowl of brothy noodles beloved by locals who lean on a serving of “Old Sober” after a night out. “I tell people all the time that yakamein is one of New Orleans’ best-kept secrets,” says Linda...
matadornetwork.com
For Fresh Oysters and Perfectly Seasoned Crawfish Try These New Orleans Seafood Restaurants
It’s possible to argue that New Orleans is home to the best seafood in the country (although Maryland might like to have a word), and not come up against much opposition. New Orleans seafood includes briny oysters from the Gulf Coast, shrimp and crawfish soaked in butter and cajun seasoning, po’ boy sandwiches stuffed with fried catfish. New Orleans restaurants offer fresh from the fishing boat catches seasoned to perfection, in (usually) casual dining rooms that might be unfussy and lowkey but still serve some of the best food not just in the city – but the entire country. Once you’ve had your fill of fish, head over to these Bourbon street bars, or check out all the free things to do in New Orleans. Now all that’s left to do is decide the best time to visit New Orleans.
Power out on parade route
About 1,800 Entergy New Orleans customers lost power Friday night as parades passed down St. Charles Ave. The outages extend a few blocks up St. Charles Ave. from the Pontchartrain Expressway.
fox8live.com
Cantrell recap flyer cost taxpayers about $15k more than originally reported
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fox 8 is learning more about the cost of a “2022 Recap” flyer, featuring Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s name and image, which legal experts said is in violation of state law. Originally, the city confirmed to Fox 8 that it cost taxpayers around $50,000...
fox8live.com
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell allowed family members to use city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment, emails show
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly obtained emails show New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have crossed an ethical line and possibly violated state law by letting out-of-town family members stay at a city-owned apartment. The French Market Corporation, a city entity whose board is appointed by the mayor, controls the...
Governor John Bel Edwards’ Hometown Gets Roasted on Social Media Over New City Welcome Sign
The town of Amite in southeastern Louisiana has lots to be proud of. For one, the Tangipahoa Parish town is the seat of the parish. It's also home to the beautiful Blythewood Plantation House and the hometown of current Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
New Orleans Representative Files Bill to Make Recreational Marijuana Legal in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The fight to legalize recreational marijuana in the state will continue in the upcoming Louisiana Legislative Session as a New Orleans representative has filed the first in a package of bills that would do so. ...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Jan. 18-23, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
DUNDEE LOOP 3076: $192,900, Deep Roots Property Solutions LLC to Cassidy Lee Luedtke. IRONWOOD SUBDIVISION, LOT 12: $102,500, Christopher D. Guilott and Kristin M. Viola Guilott to Jacob W. Finn and Taylor R. Dossett Finn. NEAR ABITA SPRINGS, LOTS 6, 7: $53,000, Jay Edward Gould and Peggy Martin Gould to...
louisianaradionetwork.com
As auto burglaries burgeon in Louisiana, Metairie lawmaker proposes bill to crackdown on thieves
A Jefferson Parish lawmaker has filed legislation that would crack down on thieves who break into people’s cars, by stiffening their minimum sentence. Metairie Republican state Representative Laurie Schlegel says her House Bill 16 would impose stiffer penalties on persons who commit a string of burglaries or any burglary within a mile of any fair, festival, entertainment or sports event, or parade.
