Elon, NC

elonphoenix.com

Phoenix Drops Two on Second and Final Day at Elon Softball Classic

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University softball team had a pair of setbacks on the second and final day at its season-opening home tournament, the Elon Softball Classic, on Saturday, Feb. 11. The maroon and gold was handed a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Morgan State in its opening game before suffering an 8-7 loss against Winthrop in its nightcap.
Elon, William & Mary Meet at Schar Center on Saturday

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's basketball team returns to Schar Center on Saturday, Feb. 11, as the Phoenix plays host to William & Mary in a Colonial Athletic Association contest. The game is set for a 2 p.m. tipoff. HOW TO FOLLOW. • Saturday's game will be...
Lauryn Carlton Breaks School Record At Darius Dixon Memorial Invite

Lynchburg, Va. – Redshirt junior Lauryn Carlton, an Elon native, broke the school record in the weight throw as the Elon indoor track & field team posted strong results during day one of Liberty's Darius Dixon Memorial Invitational. CARLTON BREAKS THE SCHOOL RECORD IN WEIGHT THROW. Lauryn Carlton threw...
Phoenix Set to Host 2023 Elon Softball Classic

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University softball team returns to the diamond to host its season-opening tournament, the Elon Softball Classic, this weekend, Feb. 10-11, playing four games against the field of Morgan State, North Carolina Central and Winthrop at Hunt Softball Park. North Carolina A&T will also participate in the tournament.
Trisicani Announces Two New Assistant Football Coaches

Elon, N.C. – Elon University Head Football Coach Tony Trisciani has announced the hiring of Kyle Perkins and Matt Ford as assistant coaches. Perkins will coach the wide receivers, while Ford will oversee the team's tight ends. "When hiring a staff member, we are looking to check the same...
WBB Opens Homestand Versus William & Mary Friday

ELON, N.C. – Winner of three of its last four games, the Elon women's basketball team (7-16, 3-9 CAA) kicks off a three-game homestand Friday when it welcomes William & Mary to Schar Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. COVERAGE. Friday's game will air on FloSports. Fans can...
