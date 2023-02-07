ELON, N.C. – The Elon University softball team had a pair of setbacks on the second and final day at its season-opening home tournament, the Elon Softball Classic, on Saturday, Feb. 11. The maroon and gold was handed a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Morgan State in its opening game before suffering an 8-7 loss against Winthrop in its nightcap.

ELON, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO