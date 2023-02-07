Read full article on original website
A Q&A to Celebrate International Women and Girls in Science Day
Each year, International Day of Women and Girls in Science is celebrated on Feb. 11. This day is meant to recognize the significance of women and girls in science, promote the possibilities of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) careers to future generations of women, and educate men on their role in encouraging and mentoring women and girls in schools and the workplace to pursue their technical and scientific interests.
