ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 4

Related
Whiskey Riff

Polar Bears Feast On A Dead Whale Carcass In Alaska

That doesn’t look very appetizing… But, when you’re a polar bear, appetizing probably doesn’t matter. Polar bears are apex predators that live in the Arctic, usually near the coastlines where they feed on a variety of prey, including seals, fish, and whales. Polar bears will hunt anything they can. But, they aren’t afraid to scavenge either. On average, males can weigh up to 1,400 pounds and reach lengths of up to 9 feet, while female bears are typically smaller weighing […] The post Polar Bears Feast On A Dead Whale Carcass In Alaska first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ALASKA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?

Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Makes Mad Dash for Massive Yellowstone Elk Herd

This grizzly bear‘s ability to effortlessly plow through thick Yellowstone National Park brush is as impressive as his pursuit of 50+ elk. Well-known Yellowstone wildlife photographer Deby Dixon has amassed some amazing footage in her time with the park. One of her most impressive stints of grizzly bear footage is now going viral as a result with over 6 million views.
KIDO Talk Radio

A Surprising Idaho Animal Was Just Found On The Bitter Surface of Mars

Idaho is famous for having an outstanding outdoor lifestyle. Much of that is because of the mountains, lakes, and valleys that create amazing places to hike, swim, fish, hunt, and ski. Our terrain also makes it the perfect home for wildlife. Idaho is known for grizzly bears, mountain lions, bison, deer, elk, bobcats, big horn sheep, caribou, wolverines, pygmy rabbits, moose, rattlesnakes, wolves, and coyotes.
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

Alaskan Man Tells Story About Grizzly Bear Ripping Half His Face Off

Not sure there is an animal on earth more terrifying than a grizzly bear. Being attacked by a grizzly is one of the most traumatic and painful encounters a person can have with an animal. A lot of people who get attacked never live to tell the story. This Alaskan man survived an absolutely brutal mauling though. He nearly lost his life as essentially half of his face was ripped off by a big brown bear. 65-year-old Wes Perkins recently shared his story with Newsweek.
NOME, AK
Whiskey Riff

Dash Cam Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
WYOMING STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Arizona

Wildlife can be found in abundance in Arizona. It is home to many fascinating animals, including the black bear. It is not uncommon for black bears to be misconstrued by their name. As well as black, black bears also come in a number of other colors, including brown, blonde, and cinnamon. The size of these fascinating animals is also one of their most prominent characteristics. Have you ever wondered what the largest bear ever caught in Arizona was? You can learn more about that here if you’re interested.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy