Iowa Dog Caught On Video Cruising Down The Road
An Iowa TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour. "I honestly thought it was fake at first!" Said the TikToker. This video was taken...
Illinois Drivers Should Never Do This With Their Car
We got a lot of rain recently in Illinois and in Iowa. On my morning commute, I saw a lot of motorists driving through massive pools of water along the side of the road since sewers weren't keeping up with all of the rain, or they were building because of potholes. What a lot of those drivers don't know is the amount of severe damage that they could be causing to their cars.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Iowa And It’s Full Of Surprises
On a lightly traveled brick road, next to the railroad tracks and behind a government building is one of Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023. It's not just one of the top restaurants in the Quad Cities, and not just in Iowa, but one of the best in the entire country.
Illinois, This City Has The Best Water In The Entire State
Water is the source of life. As humans, we need to drink water to stay alive, along with our pets, plants, and other creatures but humans primarily consume drinking water provided by our city. A city in our area on the Illinois side is moving on to the state finals to have a chance to win the award for the city with the best water.
North Scott Foods Will Become Eldridge’s First Hy-Vee Store
A staple in Eldridge since 1979 will soon become a part of the Iowa, Illinois, and Midwest grocery store chain, Hy-Vee. The announcement was made by Hy-Vee and employees at North Scott Foods are now in the know. Our news partner at KWQC broke the news that North Scott Foods...
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing Its Doors In Davenport
Davenport is about to be without a Bed Bath & Beyond. The store where a lot of us shopped for college dorm stuff and created wedding registries will close it's Davenport location. But the timeline of that is unclear. A Bed Bath & Beyond employee confirmed to the Quad-City Times...
Winter Jam Free Concert Series Features Soul Storm On Saturday
Who doesn't love free concerts? There will be another one this Saturday night. The Rust Belt in East Moline has been hosting their Yabba Dabba's House of Glass Winter Jam Free Concert Series for the last several Saturdays. This Saturday, February 11th, Davenport-based Soul Storm will be taking the stage.
This Iowa Beach Will Reopen This Summer With A New Inflatable Playground
After being closed last summer, a Scott County beach will open again this year with some new additions. Over 3 years of restoration work has gone into the lakes at West Lake Park. Finally, this summer, the West Lake Beach will reopen. In case you forgot, we were in a...
The Top 10 Best Places To Get Pizza In Davenport
Do you hear that? It's the sound of a can of worms opening up with this article. It's time to tackle the debate of who has the best pizza in Davenport. Why is this perfect timing? Because today is National Pizza Day. Whether you agree with it or not, these are truly the top 10 pizza places in Davenport.
Keep Your Fitness Journey Going At QC Fit Fest In East Moline
How's that New Year's Resolution going? Jumpstart it again at QC Fit Fest on February 18th and 19th. Quad City Fit Fest is for all who have some interest in health, fitness, or athletic performance. There will be over 40 vendors for you to enjoy that range from acupuncture to jiu-jitsu to lululemon and more.
Countdown Begins On New Oh So Sweet! Location, Jobs Available
A few months back, we brought you the news that Oh So Sweet! By Tiphanie was moving to a new location, and you can now set your clock for the countdown of this newly designed and reformed location of one of the QC's favorite bakeries. The bakery will be closing...
