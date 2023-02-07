ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa Dog Caught On Video Cruising Down The Road

An Iowa TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour. "I honestly thought it was fake at first!" Said the TikToker. This video was taken...
IOWA STATE
Illinois Drivers Should Never Do This With Their Car

We got a lot of rain recently in Illinois and in Iowa. On my morning commute, I saw a lot of motorists driving through massive pools of water along the side of the road since sewers weren't keeping up with all of the rain, or they were building because of potholes. What a lot of those drivers don't know is the amount of severe damage that they could be causing to their cars.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois, This City Has The Best Water In The Entire State

Water is the source of life. As humans, we need to drink water to stay alive, along with our pets, plants, and other creatures but humans primarily consume drinking water provided by our city. A city in our area on the Illinois side is moving on to the state finals to have a chance to win the award for the city with the best water.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing Its Doors In Davenport

Davenport is about to be without a Bed Bath & Beyond. The store where a lot of us shopped for college dorm stuff and created wedding registries will close it's Davenport location. But the timeline of that is unclear. A Bed Bath & Beyond employee confirmed to the Quad-City Times...
DAVENPORT, IA
Winter Jam Free Concert Series Features Soul Storm On Saturday

Who doesn't love free concerts? There will be another one this Saturday night. The Rust Belt in East Moline has been hosting their Yabba Dabba's House of Glass Winter Jam Free Concert Series for the last several Saturdays. This Saturday, February 11th, Davenport-based Soul Storm will be taking the stage.
EAST MOLINE, IL
The Top 10 Best Places To Get Pizza In Davenport

Do you hear that? It's the sound of a can of worms opening up with this article. It's time to tackle the debate of who has the best pizza in Davenport. Why is this perfect timing? Because today is National Pizza Day. Whether you agree with it or not, these are truly the top 10 pizza places in Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
Keep Your Fitness Journey Going At QC Fit Fest In East Moline

How's that New Year's Resolution going? Jumpstart it again at QC Fit Fest on February 18th and 19th. Quad City Fit Fest is for all who have some interest in health, fitness, or athletic performance. There will be over 40 vendors for you to enjoy that range from acupuncture to jiu-jitsu to lululemon and more.
EAST MOLINE, IL
