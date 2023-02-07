Read full article on original website
Related
Texas man accused of racist killing of 23 people at El Paso Walmart will not face federal death penalty
A Texas man accused of killing 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart store in El Paso will not face the death penalty if convicted, federal prosecutors have announced.Patrick Crusius has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime laws and is set to face trial for the killings in January 2024.The US Department of Justice announced its decision to not seek the death penalty against Mr Crusius, who is white, in a required filing in the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.“The United States of America hereby notifies the Court and Defendant PATRICK WOOD...
Missouri man executed for 'gruesome' 2004 murder leaves chilling last words
A man convicted of murder in Missouri left chilling last words Tuesday before he was put to death via lethal injection.
Disgraced officer in court as man he arrested 32 years ago continues to fight for his innocence
Former HPD officer Gerald Goines was back in court Thursday as attorneys argued that the murder indictment against him should be quashed, and if not, they said they would like a change of venue.
Leonard Taylor, set to be executed Tuesday, helped innocent man win freedom from MO prison
“Without Taylor, Lamont Campbell would still be sitting in prison for the rest of his life,” said Tory Bernsen, an attorney for Campbell.
DeSantis proposes making child rapists eligible for execution, allowing death penalty without unanimous jury
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed making child rapists eligible for the death penalty and reducing the number of jurors required to dole out capital punishment.
Death row inmate convicted of murdering dancer says his dad is actual killer
An Oklahoma death row inmate convicted of raping and killing a University of Oklahoma dance student in 1996 is seeking to have his death sentence thrown out, alleging in a court filing that his late father is the actual killer.Attorneys for Anthony Sanchez, 44, asked the Court of Criminal Appeals for an evidentiary hearing, and say his convictions and sentences should be vacated. In their filing, attorneys allege that Sanchez's father, Thomas Glen Sanchez, is the actual killer of 21-year-old Juli Busken.Thomas Glen Sanchez died last year. A former girlfriend of Thomas Glen Sanchez claims he confessed more than once...
Japanese killer chokes to death on prison food while awaiting execution
A Japanese woman on death row for killing two men died behind bars when she choked while eating prison chow in her cell. Miyuki Ueta, 49, a former bar employee, lost consciousness during her meal at the Hiroshima lockup on Saturday afternoon, the Japan Times reported. Guards tried to remove the food from her throat and performed other rescue measures, but Ueta was declared dead at a hospital less than three hours later, according to the outlet. The prisoner had reportedly been on medication for a variety of ailments and had already collapsed a week earlier while eating. Ueta’s death sentence was finalized...
From hangings to lethal injection — haunting photos show how the death penalty has evolved in America
Chilling photos depict the history of capital punishment in America, from public hangings to firing squads to lethal injection.
iheart.com
Death Row Inmate Winds Up Choking To Death In Cell Before Execution
A Japanese woman on death row died while awaiting execution. Miyuki Ueta, 49, who was convicted in the 2009 killings and robberies of two men, choked to death while eating prison food in her cell at Hiroshima Detention Center last Saturday (January 14), according to the Japan Times (h/t the New York Post).
Oklahoma death row inmate Scott Eizember executed
The convicted murderer is being executed in McAlester on Thursday morning. He's convicted of the murder of AJ and Patsy Cantrell.
Jurors Recommend Death for Man Convicted of Killing Wife and Strangling and Drowning His Kids
A jury this week recommended the death penalty for a 41-year-old man in Florida who confessed to killing his wife and their four young children. A jury of nine men and three women on Thursday unanimously voted in favor of the death penalty for Michael Wayne Jones Jr., who brutally beat Casei Jones to death with a metal baseball bat before strangling his 9-year-old and 4-year-old stepsons to death and then drowning his 2-year-old and 11-month-old biological daughters, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
‘A grave injustice’: U.S. Rep. Cori Bush calls for Missouri execution to be halted
Leonard Taylor says he was halfway across the country when his girlfriend and her three young children were killed. His innocence claims are under review as a Feb. 7 execution date looms.
Hawaii man imprisoned for years for murder and rape is released because of new evidence
A Hawaii man who spent more than 20 years in prison for the murder, kidnap and sexual assault of a woman in 1991 was released because of new evidence.
Derek Chauvin's lawyer asks a Minnesota appeals court to toss his murder convictions
Chauvin is currently serving concurrent state and federal sentences in an Arizona prison. The three-person Court of Appeals says it will issue its opinion within 90 days.
Top Tennessee prison officials fired after report finds ‘shocking’ issues with death penalty drugs
Two top Tennessee corrections officials have been fired, following a report that found “shocking” issues with the state’s death penalty protocols.Debra Inglis, general counsel at the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC), and Kelly Young, former TDOC inspector, were informed of their termination on 27 December, the Tennessean reports.Earlier that month, a scathing report produced by former US Attorney Edward Stanson and the law firm Butler Snow found that state’s execution process suffered from “a tunnel-vision, result-oriented lens” without “any checks and balances whatsoever.”The Independent contacted TDOC for coment.The inquiry’s conclusions are “troubling” and “shocking,” federal public defender Kelley Henry said...
Falsely accused man who spent 30 years behind bars is released from prison
Humberto "Beto" Duran was freed on parole today after spending 30 years of his life in a San Diego state prison for a crime he did not commit. The Loyola Project for the Innocent took on Duran's case in 2017 and uncovered compelling evidence to support his claims of innocence. The Project for the Innocent is a student program at LMU Loyola Law School that pursues actual claims of innocence on behalf of those wrongfully convicted of crimes. Students work under professor and legal supervision.Duran was arrested in 1993 for an East Los Angeles murder and attempted murder. LPI's Investigation...
Tri-City Herald
‘Aryan Circle’ prison gang had suspected gay inmate beaten as rite of passage, feds say
Two members of a white supremacist prison gang will spend more time in prison over the brutal beating of an inmate suspected to be gay, federal prosecutors said. William Glenn Chunn, a high-ranking “Aryan Circle” gang leader also known as “Big Head,” ordered Matthew Rentfrow, also known as “Mongo,” to attack the inmate as a rite of passage while they were both imprisoned at a penitentiary in Yazoo City, Mississippi, in 2017, according to officials.
Texas executes man with expired drugs, despite court ruling it amounts to “torture”
The state of Texas has allegedly begun using expired execution drugs that can cause unnecessary pain and suffering, starting with the Tuesday killing of Robert Fratta, 65, who was convicted of paying to kill his wife in 1994.Fratta, a former police officer, allegedly gave $1,000 and a Jeep to two men to kill his wife Farah, who was found dead in her garage with two shots to the head, according to Houston Public Media. Fratta then attempted to collect her life insurance policy days later, HPM adds. (The inmate maintained his innocence the Texas Tribune reports, arguing his conviction...
NYC bike path killer convicted, could face the death penalty
NEW YORK (AP) — An Islamic extremist who killed eight people with a speeding truck in a 2017 rampage on a popular New York City bike path was convicted Thursday of federal crimes and could face the death penalty. Sayfullo Saipov bowed his head as he heard the verdict...
AOL Corp
Alabama denies parole to 90% of inmates, including 71-year-old woman in wheelchair and on dialysis
The three-member Alabama Parole Board approved parole for 409 prisoners while rejecting 3,593 others for the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30. Ninety percent of prisoners in Alabama have been denied parole by the Alabama Parole Board, inmates like 71-year-old Leola Harris, who uses a wheelchair and has dialysis three times a week due to end-stage renal disease.
Comments / 0