Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant StrategyAsh JurbergTexas State
$1 billion budget proposed to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Trump risks 'hush money' charges carrying up to 4 years in prison, say ex-Manhattan prosecutors
"This will be a dog's fight, beginning to end," an ex-Manhattan investigations chief predicts of the looming contest between Trump and prosecutors.
NOLA.com
Warehouse where nursing home patients died charged $1M rent. Bob Dean pocketed it, feds say.
The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint Thursday against embattled Louisiana nursing home magnate Bob Dean, alleging that Dean misspent and misallocated $4 million from his nursing homes, lining his personal bank accounts with the misspent money. The DOJ lawsuit may be the most daunting of Dean's escalating legal...
Secretary wrote at least 44 checks to herself, then vacationed in Alaska, feds say
The woman is sentenced to prison after embezzling $1.2 million from a Missouri business, authorities said.
Washington Examiner
'His empire was built on lies': Former Manhattan attorney claims criminal charges should be brought against Trump
A former Manhattan special assistant district attorney said Sunday that criminal charges should be brought against former President Donald Trump for financial crimes and if the case weren't about a former president, "...it would have been indicted in a flat second." Mark Pomerantz investigated Trump's annual financial statements and accounting...
Donald Trump's longtime money man, Allen Weisselberg, quickly gets coveted cot in 'safest place' at Rikers
The Trump Organization's ex-CFO breezed through intake at Rikers. His new digs allow hot pots for 'home' cooking, an expert says.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
N.Y. Supreme Court orders Trump Organization to pay $1.6 million in fines
A State Supreme Court judge in Manhattan on Friday ordered the family real estate business of former President Donald Trump to pay $1.6 million in criminal penalties for its conviction on tax fraud and other claims.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
How the Supreme Court could finally force Big Oil to face trial
It’s been eight years since the world learned that “Exxon Knew.” The oil giant had grasped the dangers of burning fossil fuels since 1977, investigations showed, despite its long-standing public stance that the science was “uncertain” and persistent efforts to block legislation that would control carbon pollution. The revelations launched a wave of lawsuits that aimed to put fossil fuel companies on trial for deceiving the public about climate change.
Trump Could Face Logistical Nightmare if Charges Land in Multiple States
Trump's 2024 campaign could be impacted by several state and federal investigations.
NOLA.com
Louisiana held inmates past their release dates. That violated the Constitution, feds say.
Louisiana's Department of Public Safety and Corrections regularly violates the Constitution by holding people in custody beyond their release dates, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice found during a two-year investigation. For a time last year, more than 1 out of every 4 inmates released had been held too...
Florida Woman Defrauded Holocaust Survivor Out of $2.8 Million in ‘Romance Scam,’ Feds Say
A Florida woman bilked an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor out of $2.8 million in a “romance scam,” wooing the octogenarian out of his life savings, apartment and more, prosecutors say. Peaches “April” Stergo, a 36-year-old resident of Champions Gate, was arrested on Wednesday and presented in the Middle District...
Manhattan DA threatens former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg with new charges
The Manhattan district attorney's office has recently threatened to file new criminal charges against former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. Weisselberg, 75, is currently serving jail time at New York's Rikers Island after he pleaded guilty to tax fraud in August. The new charges, the sources said, would involve insurance fraud, a detail first reported by The New York Times. Prosecutors in Manhattan, New York are using the threat of additional charges to pressure Weisselberg into cooperating with their ongoing criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business, the sources said.
Patience Wearing Thin for Judge Overseeing Bankman-Fried FTX Case
Sam Bankman-Fried is heading back to New York to face a federal judge once more. This, as the disgraced FTX founder and his legal team had their request to adjourn Thursday’s (Feb. 9) oral argument on the conditions of Bankman-Fried’s bail denied by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan.
Manhattan DA and ex-prosecutor trade barbs over decision not to prosecute Trump
In a new book released Tuesday, the man who led the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into Donald Trump's alleged financial crimes says that the case is strong and that DA Alvin Bragg should have filed charges against the former president. “He [Bragg] failed to recognize that the case had...
US News and World Report
Judge Sentences Second New York Lawyer in Molotov Cocktail Case
(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday sentenced disbarred lawyer Colinford Mattis to one year and one day in prison for his role in setting fire to an empty New York City police car with a Molotov cocktail during May 2020 protests over George Floyd's death, the Brooklyn U.S. attorney's office said.
Judge to weigh changes to FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's bail terms
A judge is set to hear arguments regarding FTX cryptocurrency founder Sam Bankman-Fried's bail terms ahead of his trial for fraud, amid fears from prosecutors over witness tampering.
marketscreener.com
U.S. judge rejects new bail conditions for FTX founder Bankman-Fried
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a proposal to modify Sam Bankman-Fried's bail conditions, despite an agreement between the FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder and prosecutors to address potential witness tampering concerns. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan did not provide reasons for the denial, and...
25 Investigates: No new contracts filed by real estate company in Massachusetts as lawsuit looms
A 25 Investigates months-long probe into a real estate company accused of tricking people into signing contracts is getting results. We first told you about MV Realty and its business practices in November.
The Road to a Supreme Court Clerkship Starts at Three Ivy League Colleges
WASHINGTON — When Ted Cruz attended Harvard Law School, he liked to study with people who had undergraduate degrees from Harvard, Yale or Princeton. “He said he didn’t want anybody from ‘minor Ivies’ like Penn or Brown,” one of his law school roommates told GQ.
