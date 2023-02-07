ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX40

What happened to the University of the Pacific’s football team?

(KTXL) — The University of the Pacific honored one of its own when Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll received an honorary doctorate degree in May 2022. “This really goes deep because of the years and the background and how much happened when we were here,” Carroll told FOX40 in a previous interview.  Carroll isn’t the […]
STOCKTON, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Two Injured in Downtown Assault

MODESTO – Police closed off a section of Tenth Street early Saturday Morning after a report of a stabbing that sent two victims to hospitals. The incident occurred shortly after midnight at a nightclub near Tenth and J Streets. People leaving the area on foot who wished to remain unidentified said they were inside of the Rancho Fresco Cantina when they noticed what appeared to be a fight break out.
MODESTO, CA
police1.com

Calif. police computer network hobbled by ransomware attack

MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto police department has been hacked in recent days by ransomware, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the incident told The Bee late Wednesday. While the extent of the damage is not fully known, the cybersecurity breach has disabled patrol vehicle laptops, causing officers to...
mymotherlode.com

Number Of Dead Trees Spikes In Mother Lode Region

Sonora, CA — The US Forest Service conducted aerial tours over California’s forested areas over the past year and reports that 36 million additional dead trees were located. It takes into account state, federal and private land. The Forest Service reports that high tree mortality was very evident...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose hit-and-run kills woman; wheelchair left at scene

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman was killed Friday morning in San Jose in the third fatal hit-and-run this week. A wheelchair was left at the scene at Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road. Police said that an unknown vehicle hit a woman and fled just after 5:30 p.m. She...
SAN JOSE, CA
mymotherlode.com

A Scare As Shots Ring Out In Sonora And Residents Call 911

Sonora, CA – Sonora residents report hearing multiple shots ring out along Lyons Bald Mountain Road Thursday evening, resulting in two arrests. The calls started coming in regarding the gunfire around 6:30 p.m. to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch, with some reporting “seeing someone shooting out of a vehicle while driving,” according to sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian. While searching the area, the deputy noticed a couple near a vehicle on nearby Scattergood Road.
SONORA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a murder suspect in their Hollister home on Friday. The suspect was wanted for murder in Los Angeles, per the sheriff's office. A warrant was served and several illegal firearms, magazines and ammunition were all taken. The suspect was taken to San Benito The post Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Modesto Man Killed in Car Accident on Niles Boulevard in Fremont

The Fremont Police Department reported that a Modesto man was killed, and a local resident was injured following a car wreck at Hillview Drive and Niles Boulevard. The incident occurred on Monday, February 6, 2023, and involved three vehicles, including a parked car. Details on the Car Wreck in Fremont...
FREMONT, CA
mymotherlode.com

Sonora High Shooting Suspect Found Guilty Of First-Degree Murder

Sonora, CA — A Tuolumne County jury found Joshua Rodriguez, the triggerman in the Sonora High School parking lot shooting, guilty as charged on Thursday afternoon. The Tuolumne County jury of nine women and three men deliberated for about ten hours across two days before returning to the courtroom with their decision. They found 22-year-old Rodriguez of Tuolumne guilty of first-degree murder for the shooting death of 17-year-old Eric Aguiar of Sonora. As earlier reported here, when Aguiar was shot to death in his vehicle on September 16, 2020, there were also three other people in the vehicle. Rodriguez was arrested in Centerville, Utah, by police, who reported he was found hiding out in the backyard of a residence on September 26, 2020, as detailed here.
SONORA, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville man arrested in Jan. 22 homicide

WATSONVILLE—A Watsonville man has been arrested for fatally shooting Armando Saldana on Jan. 22 in an apartment complex on the 200 block of Sunnyhills Drive. The suspect, 29-year-old Felipe Jimenez, was tracked down by detectives in San Jose and arrested on murder charges Monday night, said Michelle Pulido, spokeswoman for Watsonville Police. He was booked into Santa Cruz County Jail.
WATSONVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

"He didn't deserve this": Family grieves, search continues for suspect in Modesto deadly hit-and-run

MODESTO -- A busy intersection one block away from Wilson Elementary School was the scene of a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. It happened at Yosemite Boulevard and Santa Ana Avenue. Police say the driver responsible still has not come forward and investigators have not yet released a description of the vehicle. The man killed was 68-year-old Ronald "Ronnie" Swindle. Family members told CBS13 the day following his death that they want him to be remembered as funny, kind and someone who marched to the beat of his own drum. "He was a good man, he had a big heart," said...
MODESTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Deadly day for pedestrians on San Jose roadways

SAN JOSE -- Two pedestrians were killed in separate collisions on San Jose roadways on Monday.San Jose police said the first fatally occurred approximately 7 a.m. near the area of Jackson Ave. and the southbound I-680 on-ramp According to police, a woman driving a 2011 Toyota sedan was traveling northbound on Jackson Ave. and was making a left turn onto the I-680 ramp when her car struck a man who was walking southbound in the crosswalk of the on-ramp. The man sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.The pedestrian's identity has not yet been released, nor has...
SAN JOSE, CA

