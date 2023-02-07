Read full article on original website
What happened to the University of the Pacific’s football team?
(KTXL) — The University of the Pacific honored one of its own when Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll received an honorary doctorate degree in May 2022. “This really goes deep because of the years and the background and how much happened when we were here,” Carroll told FOX40 in a previous interview. Carroll isn’t the […]
'Zip tie murder': 'Unsolved Mysteries' features bizarre Bay Area case
"I wish I had a theory for that," one Stanislaus County detective said. "I don't."
KTVU FOX 2
Missing Bay Area diver found dead, remembered as young man who made impact in his community and beyond
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - A 27-year-old Bay Area diver, who was found dead almost a week after he went missing off the Monterey County Coast, was being remembered as a beloved, impactful member of his community who made friends wherever he went and lived life fully. Zachary Nelson, of Newark,...
centralvalleytv.net
Two Injured in Downtown Assault
MODESTO – Police closed off a section of Tenth Street early Saturday Morning after a report of a stabbing that sent two victims to hospitals. The incident occurred shortly after midnight at a nightclub near Tenth and J Streets. People leaving the area on foot who wished to remain unidentified said they were inside of the Rancho Fresco Cantina when they noticed what appeared to be a fight break out.
police1.com
Calif. police computer network hobbled by ransomware attack
MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto police department has been hacked in recent days by ransomware, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the incident told The Bee late Wednesday. While the extent of the damage is not fully known, the cybersecurity breach has disabled patrol vehicle laptops, causing officers to...
mymotherlode.com
Number Of Dead Trees Spikes In Mother Lode Region
Sonora, CA — The US Forest Service conducted aerial tours over California’s forested areas over the past year and reports that 36 million additional dead trees were located. It takes into account state, federal and private land. The Forest Service reports that high tree mortality was very evident...
Multiple Stanislaus County homes to be demolished to make way for expressway
MODESTO, Calif. — In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors moved to acquire eminent domain over three properties north of the city of Modesto to make way for a new 18-mile expressway. The expressway, dubbed the North County Corridor Project, would bypass the cities of...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose hit-and-run kills woman; wheelchair left at scene
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman was killed Friday morning in San Jose in the third fatal hit-and-run this week. A wheelchair was left at the scene at Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road. Police said that an unknown vehicle hit a woman and fled just after 5:30 p.m. She...
mymotherlode.com
A Scare As Shots Ring Out In Sonora And Residents Call 911
Sonora, CA – Sonora residents report hearing multiple shots ring out along Lyons Bald Mountain Road Thursday evening, resulting in two arrests. The calls started coming in regarding the gunfire around 6:30 p.m. to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch, with some reporting “seeing someone shooting out of a vehicle while driving,” according to sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian. While searching the area, the deputy noticed a couple near a vehicle on nearby Scattergood Road.
Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a murder suspect in their Hollister home on Friday. The suspect was wanted for murder in Los Angeles, per the sheriff's office. A warrant was served and several illegal firearms, magazines and ammunition were all taken. The suspect was taken to San Benito The post Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
Smith: It’s time for San Jose to follow the law
San Jose prides itself on its so-called “sunshine” policies and transparency measures. But the truth is, the Bay Area’s largest city and its government are shrouded in secrecy and darkness. Six years ago, I was the plaintiff in a California Public Records Act lawsuit against San Jose,...
KCRA.com
More than 150 years later the hunt for gold is still on in NorCal. Winter storms bring a new fever
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The recent heavy rains in the Sacramento Valley created flooding in many of the streams and rivers. It also pushed gold from the mountains down into the valley, leading to a bit of a gold rush. Nestled along the south fork of the American River is...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Modesto Man Killed in Car Accident on Niles Boulevard in Fremont
The Fremont Police Department reported that a Modesto man was killed, and a local resident was injured following a car wreck at Hillview Drive and Niles Boulevard. The incident occurred on Monday, February 6, 2023, and involved three vehicles, including a parked car. Details on the Car Wreck in Fremont...
mymotherlode.com
Sonora High Shooting Suspect Found Guilty Of First-Degree Murder
Sonora, CA — A Tuolumne County jury found Joshua Rodriguez, the triggerman in the Sonora High School parking lot shooting, guilty as charged on Thursday afternoon. The Tuolumne County jury of nine women and three men deliberated for about ten hours across two days before returning to the courtroom with their decision. They found 22-year-old Rodriguez of Tuolumne guilty of first-degree murder for the shooting death of 17-year-old Eric Aguiar of Sonora. As earlier reported here, when Aguiar was shot to death in his vehicle on September 16, 2020, there were also three other people in the vehicle. Rodriguez was arrested in Centerville, Utah, by police, who reported he was found hiding out in the backyard of a residence on September 26, 2020, as detailed here.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville man arrested in Jan. 22 homicide
WATSONVILLE—A Watsonville man has been arrested for fatally shooting Armando Saldana on Jan. 22 in an apartment complex on the 200 block of Sunnyhills Drive. The suspect, 29-year-old Felipe Jimenez, was tracked down by detectives in San Jose and arrested on murder charges Monday night, said Michelle Pulido, spokeswoman for Watsonville Police. He was booked into Santa Cruz County Jail.
"He didn't deserve this": Family grieves, search continues for suspect in Modesto deadly hit-and-run
MODESTO -- A busy intersection one block away from Wilson Elementary School was the scene of a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. It happened at Yosemite Boulevard and Santa Ana Avenue. Police say the driver responsible still has not come forward and investigators have not yet released a description of the vehicle. The man killed was 68-year-old Ronald "Ronnie" Swindle. Family members told CBS13 the day following his death that they want him to be remembered as funny, kind and someone who marched to the beat of his own drum. "He was a good man, he had a big heart," said...
ABC30 Central Valley
Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office has a special offer for your ex-valentine
The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office has a special offer for you if you wanted to turn in your ex this Valentine's Day.
ABC30 Central Valley
Planada flood victims told to leave temporary shelter, officials working on possible extension
Dozens of flood victims moved into housing that's typically used by migrant farm working families. They believe they're being told to move out because the homes need to be ready for those farm workers to use this season.
'Why are you doing this?': Woman uses a Sharpie to write on car hood in Stockton road rage incident
STOCKTON, Calif. — Cello Arcia and his mother are still traumatized following a bizarre incident that happened in broad daylight at one of Stockton's busiest intersections. It happened Monday around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of March Lane and Pacific Avenue. Arcia and his mother were headed to the grocery store in his mother's newer white Tesla.
CBS San Francisco
Deadly day for pedestrians on San Jose roadways
SAN JOSE -- Two pedestrians were killed in separate collisions on San Jose roadways on Monday.San Jose police said the first fatally occurred approximately 7 a.m. near the area of Jackson Ave. and the southbound I-680 on-ramp According to police, a woman driving a 2011 Toyota sedan was traveling northbound on Jackson Ave. and was making a left turn onto the I-680 ramp when her car struck a man who was walking southbound in the crosswalk of the on-ramp. The man sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.The pedestrian's identity has not yet been released, nor has...
