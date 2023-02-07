PHOENIX -- Marquez Valdes-Scantling sensed the potential from the first moments he spent around Patrick Mahomes last spring, alongside all of the other key receivers who would be surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs' superstar quarterback in the 2022 campaign. They trained together for countless hours near the offseason home Mahomes keeps in Dallas, all with the vision of creating the kind of chemistry that'd be essential to winning championships. Those players darted upfield on routes, discussed how they would synchronize with Mahomes when he improvised and pondered all of the possibilities that could come from such efforts. As Valdes-Scantling assessed the teammates around him in those early days, he saw a diversified unit: Targets who ranged from big-bodied to shifty to those blessed with electric speed.

