City of Green Bay responds to 'secret recording' accusationsJM McBrideGreen Bay, WI
Man Finds Girlfriend Having Sex With Her Friend, Kills Both WomenWilliamGreen Bay, WI
Opinion: Green Bay has had some Great, but not Always Likeable QuarterbacksLarry E LambertGreen Bay, WI
Matt Miller Mock Draft Projects Packers to Draft 2 High-IQ PlayersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade DestinationOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Patrick Mahomes' Brother Is In Arizona For The Super Bowl & Revealing What The Family Is Up To
The Super Bowl is this Sunday, and all the competing athletes' families are starting to show up in Glendale, AZ to cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs. Perhaps one of the most well-known fams in the mix this year, besides the Kelces, is the 2023 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes' crew that includes his wife Brittany, their two kids, brother Jackson, and his mom and dad.
CeeDee Lamb: Cowboys need to surround QB Dak Prescott with weapons to take next step in playoffs
Following a loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round, Dallas failed to advance to an NFC Championship Game for the 27th straight season, continuing a frustrating trend of Cowboys teams being unable to find success deep in the postseason. Joining the Around The NFL podcast Wednesday, wide receiver CeeDee...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes aims to become first player to win MVP, Super Bowl in same season this century
For the second time in his career, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was voted The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player. Now he'll attempt to add two-time Super Bowl winner to his already prestigious resume on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. For Mahomes to become just the seventh player...
Colts LB Shaquille Leonard endorses 'great coach' Jeff Saturday: 'I hate that he gets a lot of hate'
Jeff Saturday has a significant supporter in the Colts locker room. Although the former ESPN analyst-turned interim coach went 1-7 with Indianapolis after replacing Frank Reich in a shock midseason hiring, star linebacker Shaquille Leonard is singing his praises as the team's head coaching search continues. "Jeff is a great...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Super Bowl LVII picks: Will Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles win Lombardi Trophy?
Will Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lift the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in four years? Can Jalen Hurts lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the franchise's second title, winning his first ring in the process? Which players will shine this Sunday on the game's biggest stage at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona?
2022 NFL season: Five things watch for in Chiefs-Eagles in Super Bowl LVII
2022 · 16-3-0 WHERE: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.) WHEN: 6:30 p.m. ET | FOX, FOX Sports, FOX Deportes. You don’t have to look hard for compelling storylines when it comes to Super Bowl LVII. Andy Reid coaching against his former team. It’s the first Super Bowl featuring...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on potentially winning second MVP: 'It's a team award, really, in a sense'
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of five finalists to take home the 2022 NFL MVP award Thursday night at NFL Honors. The star signal-caller said Thursday that if he were to win, it would speak to the strength of the team around him. "It's...
Justin Fields on Bears' approach to No. 1 overall pick: 'Everybody would love honesty in the process'
Whether it serve as a smokescreen or to signal a legitimate franchise-altering move, speculation over what the Chicago Bears opt to do with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft will continue until they turn in their card or work out a trade. Even after a season...
One offseason move for each NFC team: Dallas must quit Ezekiel Elliott; Rams should shop Jalen Ramsey
2022 record: 4-13 Find offensive linemen and a great O-line coach. I'm not worried about which quarterback the Cardinals get to hold the fort until Kyler Murray is healthy again. There are more free-agent options this offseason than necessary, including Jacoby Brissett, Andy Dalton, Sam Darnold, Mike White, Teddy Bridgewater, Gardner Minshew and Baker Mayfield, depending on what flavor the team is looking for.
With season of frustration behind them, Fletcher Cox, ferocious Eagles defense ready to take on Chiefs
PHOENIX -- The Eagles' first season under defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon didn't exactly flirt with the record book. Philadelphia finished 31st in sacks as a team, 18th in points allowed per game, and 10th in yards allowed per contest. The statistics weren't terrible, but they weren't anything like the numbers the Eagles produced in 2022.
Every AFC team's best win/worst loss of the 2022 NFL season
There is one game left to play in the 2022 NFL season: the showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. But before we see which team hoists the Lombardi Trophy in Arizona, let's take a look back at some of the games that got us to this point.
Patience is Kansas City's virtue: Chiefs got back to Super Bowl by overhauling personnel and strategy
PHOENIX -- Marquez Valdes-Scantling sensed the potential from the first moments he spent around Patrick Mahomes last spring, alongside all of the other key receivers who would be surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs' superstar quarterback in the 2022 campaign. They trained together for countless hours near the offseason home Mahomes keeps in Dallas, all with the vision of creating the kind of chemistry that'd be essential to winning championships. Those players darted upfield on routes, discussed how they would synchronize with Mahomes when he improvised and pondered all of the possibilities that could come from such efforts. As Valdes-Scantling assessed the teammates around him in those early days, he saw a diversified unit: Targets who ranged from big-bodied to shifty to those blessed with electric speed.
Move the Sticks: Super Bowl LVII preview - Who has the edge at each position group?
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down who has the edge at each offensive position group ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles. Next, the pair focus on who has the edge at each defensive position group and also, the duo gives their Super Bowl picks. To wrap up the show, the guys react to the recent comments from NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith on wanting to get rid of the NFL scouting combine.
Jets WR Garrett Wilson named AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
Gang Green found their next big-play receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson took home The Associated Press 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award Thursday night at NFL Honors. Wilson edged out Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker for the OROY accolade by a 156-129 vote....
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses diversity efforts, state of officiating ahead of Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed a number of key league issues -- including diversity efforts, officiating and player health and safety -- during his news conference on Wednesday ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Goodell told reporters that the league is "pleased to see progress" in its efforts to...
Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes (ankle) 'can really do just about everything' in Super Bowl game plan
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- "Ankle Watch" is inching toward a close. The ankle injury Patrick Mahomes sustained in the Divisional Round has been the subject of constant questions during Super Bowl week. At each turn, the Kansas City Chiefs have dismissed it as a true concern. On Wednesday, coach Andy Reid...
2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school
The NFL released the list of players invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday. A total of 319 prospects have been invited to attend this year's event, which will take place in Indianapolis from February 28 through March 6. Here are the invitees, sorted by school.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 10
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 7-10-0 COACHING NEWS. Dom Capers, former Broncos senior defensive assistant, is being hired as Carolina's new...
