Green Bay, WI

Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Narcity USA

Patrick Mahomes' Brother Is In Arizona For The Super Bowl & Revealing What The Family Is Up To

The Super Bowl is this Sunday, and all the competing athletes' families are starting to show up in Glendale, AZ to cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs. Perhaps one of the most well-known fams in the mix this year, besides the Kelces, is the 2023 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes' crew that includes his wife Brittany, their two kids, brother Jackson, and his mom and dad.
GLENDALE, AZ
NFL

One offseason move for each NFC team: Dallas must quit Ezekiel Elliott; Rams should shop Jalen Ramsey

2022 record: 4-13 Find offensive linemen and a great O-line coach. I'm not worried about which quarterback the Cardinals get to hold the fort until Kyler Murray is healthy again. There are more free-agent options this offseason than necessary, including Jacoby Brissett, Andy Dalton, Sam Darnold, Mike White, Teddy Bridgewater, Gardner Minshew and Baker Mayfield, depending on what flavor the team is looking for.
NFL

Every AFC team's best win/worst loss of the 2022 NFL season

There is one game left to play in the 2022 NFL season: the showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. But before we see which team hoists the Lombardi Trophy in Arizona, let's take a look back at some of the games that got us to this point.
NFL

Patience is Kansas City's virtue: Chiefs got back to Super Bowl by overhauling personnel and strategy

PHOENIX -- Marquez Valdes-Scantling sensed the potential from the first moments he spent around Patrick Mahomes last spring, alongside all of the other key receivers who would be surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs' superstar quarterback in the 2022 campaign. They trained together for countless hours near the offseason home Mahomes keeps in Dallas, all with the vision of creating the kind of chemistry that'd be essential to winning championships. Those players darted upfield on routes, discussed how they would synchronize with Mahomes when he improvised and pondered all of the possibilities that could come from such efforts. As Valdes-Scantling assessed the teammates around him in those early days, he saw a diversified unit: Targets who ranged from big-bodied to shifty to those blessed with electric speed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL

Move the Sticks: Super Bowl LVII preview - Who has the edge at each position group?

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down who has the edge at each offensive position group ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles. Next, the pair focus on who has the edge at each defensive position group and also, the duo gives their Super Bowl picks. To wrap up the show, the guys react to the recent comments from NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith on wanting to get rid of the NFL scouting combine.
NFL

Jets WR Garrett Wilson named AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Gang Green found their next big-play receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson took home The Associated Press 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award Thursday night at NFL Honors. Wilson edged out Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker for the OROY accolade by a 156-129 vote....
MINNESOTA STATE
NFL

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school

The NFL released the list of players invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday. A total of 319 prospects have been invited to attend this year's event, which will take place in Indianapolis from February 28 through March 6. Here are the invitees, sorted by school.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 7-10-0 COACHING NEWS. Dom Capers, former Broncos senior defensive assistant, is being hired as Carolina's new...

