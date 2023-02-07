Sundance Review: Fragile Yet Fierce, Daisy Ridley Delivers Something Moving in Sometimes I Think About Dying

Read full article on original website
Related
Sundance Review: birth/rebirth Examines Medical Ethics, Mourning and More in Interesting, Scary and Heartfelt Ways
My favorite film from the Midnight selections at Sundance this year is the feature debut of director/co-writer Laura Moss (who penned it with Brendan J. O’Brien), birth/rebirth, a science-fiction/horror work that isn’t meant to be scary in the traditional sense but more horrifying in its implications. Mixing bits of Frankenstein and Re-Animator in some of the most interesting and heartfelt ways I’ve ever seen, the movie involves a maternity nurse named Celie (the fantastic Judy Reyes), who has structured her entire life around her lively, six-year-old daughter, Lila (A.J. Lister). But when Lila dies unexpectedly of a very specific infection, Celie crosses paths with Rose (the equally great Marin Ireland, Hell or High Water, The Dark and the Wicked), a gruff pathologist who works in the hospital morgue and likes it a bit too much.
Sundance Review: Fairyland Explores a Father-Daughter Relationship During Turbulent, Tragic 1980s San Francisco
From producer Sofia Coppola and first-time feature writer/director Andrew Durham, Fairyland follows the true-life story of young Alysia, growing up in the 1970s with her single father Steve (Scoot McNairy), in the years following her mother’s tragic death. Without much fanfare (and much to the chagrin of Steve’s mother-in-law, Geena Davis), the two relocate to San Francisco so Steve can pursue his love of writing, particularly poetry. This also allows him the chance to explore his newfound passion of sleeping with men and fully indulge in the bohemian lifestyle, leaving Alysia to pal around with their roommates (including ones played by Maria Bakalova and Cody Fern) and raise herself with little guidance from her well-meaning but largely absent father.
Sundance Review: Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis) Chronicles Iconic Album Covers and the Studio That Designed Them
From master photographer and Control director Anton Corbijn comes his documentary debut, Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis). The film is set in the days when album-oriented rock music met artist-oriented rock album covers in the controlled chaos of the UK-based 1970s graphic design studio Hipgnosis. Artists from the studio worked on iconic album covers for the likes of Pink Floyd (Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here), Led Zeppelin and Paul McCartney, up through the earliest Peter Gabriel albums.
Sundance Review: Rock Legend Gets Documentary Treatment in Little Richard: I Am Everything
The life of Richard Wayne Penniman (aka Little Richard) is one of almost constant, lifelong contradictions, mostly having to do with his embracing and then whole-heartedly rejecting his sexual identity. At this point, no one really questions his role as an architect of rock ’n’ roll, though many did for years, as white artists time and time again had hits with his original songs. But as Lisa Cortés’ (All In: The Fight For Democracy) documentary Little Richard: I Am Everything makes crystal clear, Richard also sometimes stood tall as the focal point for Black, queer musicians who were as afraid of God’s wrath at their lifestyle as they were public outrage.
Sundance Review: Jonathan Majors Transforms Physically and Emotionally for Intense, Impressive Magazine Dreams
Actor Jonathan Majors is about to have a substantial year. In addition to beginning his reign of multiverse-jumping terror as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the foreseeable future (beginning with next week’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) and as Adonis Creed’s adversary in Creed III, Majors might have his most terrifying role yet as bodybuilder Killian Maddox in Magazine Dreams, from writer/director Elijah Bynum (Hot Summer Nights).
"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
Sundance Review: From Child Model to Activist and Survivor, Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields Chronicles Years in the Spotlight
At times wildly uncomfortable and at others supremely empowering, director Lana Wilson’s (Miss Americana) new documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields takes a look at the entirety of Shields’ life and career (which are practically one in the same) from the perspective of the subject herself. The film traces her manager-mother Teri’s successful attempts to push her into child modeling, which led into acting, beginning with her controversial appearance in Louis Malle’s film Pretty Baby at age 12. At every turn, especially during the 1980s, the underage Shields was in both movies (The Blue Lagoon, Endless Love) and as the face of Calvin Klein’s jeans ads, all the while being sexualized in ways she had little to no control over. It may seem obvious seeing it today, but at the time, people were weirdly accepting of it.
Review: The Least Impressive of the Franchise, Magic Mike’s Last Dance Glimpses Moments of Strip-Tease Greatness
Whereas the original Magic Mike wasn’t afraid to explore the seedier side of male stripping and Magic Mike XXL leaned more into the joy of dancing and how power could be derived from dance, the latest film in the franchise, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, looks at the commercialization and legitimizing of stripping by turning it into a stage show with actual production value. Even with the first film’s original director, Steven Soderbergh, back on board, the results are mixed, especially with the franchise’s greatest asset, star Channing Tatum, mostly sidelined as a dancer as he’s put in charge of running this show in a classic London theater.
Review: Somebody I Used to Know Channels Classic Rom-Coms for an Art House Crowd
Co-written by spouses and frequent collaborators Dave Franco and Alison Brie (and directed by Franco), Somebody I Used to Know is essentially an art-house adaptation of My Best Friend’s Wedding, that frenetic, late-90s rom-com that’s endured as a contemporary classic of the drama. Franco and Brie’s version is so meta, in fact, that at one point one of the characters references the Julia Roberts vehicle as a cautionary tale.
Sundance Review: Female Friendship and Film Noir Combine in a Savage, Atmospheric Eileen
One of the higher-profile works at Sundance this year (at least in terms of star power) was director William Oldroyd’s (Lady Macbeth) noir-ish tale of a female friendship gone horribly wrong, Eileen, based on the book by Ottessa Moshfegh. The film centers on Thomasin McKenzie’s Eileen Dunlop, circa 1960s Boston, who works at the local prison as a record keeper during the day while tending to her alcoholic, emotionally damaged former cop father (Shea Whigham) at night. He’s nasty and cruel because he misses his late wife, and takes it out on his daughter, who lives with him. Her life seems grim, with no end to her suffering in sight.
Sundance Review: Kim’s Video Honors a Video Store and Tracks the Collection to Unexpected Places
During my brief time living in New York City in the early 1990s, I resided in a building in the Village, near the NYU campus. Just a couple of blocks from my place was the legendary strip of St. Mark’s Place (in the East Village) that included many a used record store as well as a veritable gold mine for film lovers called Kim’s Video. Th store featured tens of thousands of VHS tapes (I’m old), including a special collection of titles, mostly from Europe and Asia, that were unavailable in the United States. These were undeniably illegal bootlegs, but they were precious cargo, curated by an enigmatic businessman named Youngman Kim. You could find virtually anything there, and Kim’s Video had a devoted and knowledgable staff that could point you down any cinematic avenue of your choosing.
Review: Lacking Momentum and Charisma, Rom-Com Your Place or Mine Squanders the Best of the Genre
As has been proven time and time again, making a contemporary rom-com that both entertains and endears itself onto its audiences is tricky business. All too often, recent entries into the genre come off flat and uninspired, and attempts to modernize or inject a bit of levity into the proceedings are more likely to fail than succeed.
Review: Full Time Creates a Life in Constant Motion as Single Mom Fights to Keep Her Life Together
Full Time is set in Paris, that glamorous city of our dreams—but everything that happens to our heroine, Julie (Laure Calamy) happens every day to single moms everywhere trying to keep their families and their lives together in low-wage jobs. Is Full Time a thriller? Not in the usual dramatic sense, but your heart will skip a beat at every tense moment that threatens Julie’s life. Full Time is the second film for French Canadian screenwriter/director Éric Gravel (Crash Test Aglaé).
Review: Witnessing the Swan Song of Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill
Quite a few people say they love the music of Billie Holiday, having heard only God Bless the Child or—the song controversial in its time—Strange Fruit. Those songs cannot come close to the immense gift of her talent. The depth of pain reflected in Holiday’s road-weary interpretation of music has become canonical in jazz. The Mercury Theater’s production of Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill is the story of Billie Holiday at the end of her life, singing in tiny clubs after losing her cabaret card—a musician’s license to play for the public. Alexis J. Roston stars as Holiday and co-directs with Christopher Chase Carter. Nygel D. Robinson plays her accompanist and friend Jimmy Powers.
Third Coast Review
Chicago, IL
387
Followers
2K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT
Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0