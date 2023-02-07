Sundance Review: Fragile Yet Fierce, Daisy Ridley Delivers Something Moving in Sometimes I Think About Dying

At times wildly uncomfortable and at others supremely empowering, director Lana Wilson’s (Miss Americana) new documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields takes a look at the entirety of Shields’ life and career (which are practically one in the same) from the perspective of the subject herself. The film traces her manager-mother Teri’s successful attempts to push her into child modeling, which led into acting, beginning with her controversial appearance in Louis Malle’s film Pretty Baby at age 12. At every turn, especially during the 1980s, the underage Shields was in both movies (The Blue Lagoon, Endless Love) and as the face of Calvin Klein’s jeans ads, all the while being sexualized in ways she had little to no control over. It may seem obvious seeing it today, but at the time, people were weirdly accepting of it.

2 DAYS AGO