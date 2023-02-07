Read full article on original website
Related
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down
THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
A style expert said Kyrsten Sinema's yellow dress at the State of the Union 'reflects her independent spirit,' but that it 'missed the mark'
Lauren Rothman, a Washington, DC-based style expert, told Insider that Sinema's yellow dress "appeared ill-fitting."
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Russians recently found a new ally-Turkish citizen now says that they are fighting with Russians against the Ukrainians
Recently, volunteers of Turkish citizenship have stepped up to join Putin in the fight against the Ukrainian military. Turkish volunteers have begun training with Putin’s troops as the leader continuously makes flailing attempts to beef up his soldier count. [i]
Retired colonel on what he believes 'high-altitude object' in Alaska could be
Retired US Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton shares what he believes to be different between the "high-altitude object" that was shot down in Alaska and the suspected Chinese spy balloon.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Russia has prepared 1,800 tanks and 4,000 armoured vehicles 'for invasion in ten days'
A Ukrainian official, speaking to Foreign Policy, also estimated that Russia has 300 helicopters and 2,700 artillery systems ready for a new invasion.
A Message to the World From Inside a Russian Prison
Leading Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin writes from inside prison about how the world must work with Russians to resist Putin
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissures slicing through land
TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week.
A Trump lawyer said a current aide's laptop turned in to federal investigators contained a copy of a classified folder, report says
Former President Donald Trump's team turned over the laptop as well as a folder with classification markings that were discovered last month, reports say.
500 Migrants Tried to Cross the Texas Border But Were Immediately Turned Away
Over the past few days, about 500 migrants tried to come into El Paso, Texas seeking asylum. Unfortunately, they were all turned away. This all started because of a rumor. Groups of migrants crossed the Rio Grande River on Wednesday and Thursday to be turned away.
Idaho8.com
Biden says shoot down of ‘high-altitude object’ over Alaska was a ‘success’
President Joe Biden told CNN that the shoot down a “high-altitude object” hovering over Alaska on Friday “was a success,” shortly after American national security officials disclosed that the commander-in-chief gave the US military approval to take the action. The announcement — marking the second time...
Idaho8.com
Exclusive: Iranian drones appear to contain modified explosives designed for maximum damage to Ukrainian infrastructure, report finds
Iran appears to be modifying the attack drones it’s providing to Russia so that the explosive warheads can inflict maximum damage on infrastructure targets inside Ukraine, according to a new investigative report obtained exclusively by CNN. Iran has given Russia hundreds of drones to use in its war in...
Idaho8.com
Biden to visit Poland around Ukraine war anniversary
President Joe Biden will visit Poland this month to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, returning to the region as the war enters a volatile new phase without a clear path to peace. The president is planning to visit Poland from February 20-22. The White House...
Idaho8.com
Exclusive: US developed method to track China’s spy balloon fleet within last year, sources say
The US intelligence community has developed a method to track China’s fleet of surveillance balloons that was only discovered within the last year, six people familiar with the matter tell CNN. After President Joe Biden took office in 2021, a Chinese spy balloon briefly transited the continental United States,...
Idaho8.com
5 things to know for February 10: Ukraine, Earthquake, Capitol riot, Vaccines, Meta
Millions of Americans will be watching the Super Bowl this Sunday, accompanied by loved ones and alluring snacks. Excitement is also building for another big game happening that day: the Puppy Bowl. This year’s televised event will help 122 puppies get adopted into their forever homes while promoting shelter and foster pet awareness.
Comments / 0