France 24

Turkey's anatolian fault system: One of world's most seismically active region

Video and satellite images show the earthquake tore the ground along fault lines over more than 100 kilometers. The amplitude of this shift of the ground is rare, and it’s not only due to the strength of the tremor. FRANCE 24's Shirli Sitbon from our Science Desk help us understand why the result was so severe.
France 24

Earthquake in Turkey, Syria: Grief, despair, stench of death and sometimes, miracle

Rescuers pulled out children Friday from the rubble of the Turkey-Syria earthquake as the toll approached 23,000 and a winter freeze compounded the suffering for nearly one million people estimated to be in urgent need of food. The stench of death hung over Turkey's eastern city of Kahramanmaras -- the epicentre of the first 7.8-magnitude tremor that upturned millions of lives in a remote region filled with people displaced by war in the pre-dawn hours of Monday. FRANCE 24's Antonia Kerrigan reports.
France 24

'Miracle' baby pulled alive from rubble in Turkey's Antakya days after quake

Amid the anguish in quake-stricken Turkey, FRANCE 24 brings you the remarkable story of a baby girl called Aliye Dagli, pulled alive from the rubble of her home in Antakya almost six days after the devastating February 6 earthquakes – when experts say the chances of finding survivors is lower than 10 percent. Our reporters Julie Dungelhoeff and Nadia Massih have her story.
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
France 24

Live: UN says rescue phase 'coming to a close' as quake deaths surpass 35,000

The rescue phase following the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria on February 6 is "coming to a close", with urgency now switching to providing shelter, food, schooling and psychosocial care, United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said during a visit to Aleppo in northern Syria on Monday. The combined death toll has surpassed 35,000. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
France 24

'It is my duty to give back,' says foreign student helping quake survivors in Turkey

From our special correspondent in Gaziantep – Nearly a week after the deadly earthquake in southern Turkey, foreign students Abdelaziz, Ahmed Ali, Yassir and Mustafa are helping survivors of the quake in the city of Gaziantep. They say they are happy to give back to the country that has given them so much, and that they have fallen in love with.
France 24

Hope, resources in short supply as Syria rescue efforts press on

It has been hours since the last rescue, when two people were pulled from the rubble by rescuers with only the most basic equipment. "There is no hope" for survivors, said Alaa Moubarak, the head of Jableh's civil defence. "Even so, with every step, we stop and scream: is anyone...
RadarOnline

Russian President Vladimir Putin Reportedly Has A Number Of Doppelgangers Due To Fears Of Being Assassinated

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been living in fear due to health concerns and rising threats of assassination ever since his aggressive attack on Ukraine in early 2022.Due to his immense distrust of nearly everyone around the foreign military leader, former Chief of Spies in Ukraine Valeriy Kondratiuk said that Putin has had several doppelgangers have plastic surgery to stand in his stead for public appearances.Kondratiuk described Putin as a “madman” and “tyrant”. who was obsessed with his personal security and — despite the foreign leader losing a substantial amount of power in Russia — the Russian military are still...
France 24

Survivors still being rescued five days after Turkey-Syria quake as toll tops 28,000

Rescue crews on Saturday pulled more survivors, including entire families, from toppled buildings despite diminishing hopes as the death toll of the enormous quake that struck a border region of Turkey and Syria five days ago surpassed 28,000. Rescuers also pulled a two-month-old baby and an elderly woman from the rubble on Saturday. Read our live blog to see how all the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
France 24

‘It’s too much’: Waiting for the dead in Turkey’s quake-stricken Nurdagi

From our special correspondent in Turkey – Search and rescue teams are still at work amid an apocalyptic landscape in Nurdagi, a southeastern Turkish town near the epicentre of the January 6 earthquakes. But at this point they are looking for the remains of the dead, not survivors. Nazle...
France 24

Live: Syria could open more border crossings for quake aid, WHO says

The death toll from the catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria has now reached approximately 33,000 reports stated Sunday, with the UN warning that the final number could rise by "double or more". Also on Sunday, a new UN convoy arrived in Syria to deliver deperately needed international aid. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

