France 24
Turkey, Syria earthquake: Ankara probes contractors linked to collapsed buildings
Turkey's Justice Minister says 131 people are under investigation for their alleged responsibility in the construction of buildings that failed to withstand the quakes. FRANCE 24's Shona Battacharyya is in Gaziantep in Turkey to talk more about what is the mood on the ground.
France 24
Turkey's anatolian fault system: One of world's most seismically active region
Video and satellite images show the earthquake tore the ground along fault lines over more than 100 kilometers. The amplitude of this shift of the ground is rare, and it’s not only due to the strength of the tremor. FRANCE 24's Shirli Sitbon from our Science Desk help us understand why the result was so severe.
France 24
Turkey-Syria quake, one week on: Hundreds of thousands homeless as death toll nears 36,000
The death toll from the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria has climbed above 35 thousand. More than a million others are now homeless, living on the streets in below freezing temperatures, or waiting for their loved ones bodies to be recovered. FRANCE 24's correspondent in Gaziantep, Turkey, Thameen Al Kheetan reports.
France 24
Earthquake in Turkey, Syria: Grief, despair, stench of death and sometimes, miracle
Rescuers pulled out children Friday from the rubble of the Turkey-Syria earthquake as the toll approached 23,000 and a winter freeze compounded the suffering for nearly one million people estimated to be in urgent need of food. The stench of death hung over Turkey's eastern city of Kahramanmaras -- the epicentre of the first 7.8-magnitude tremor that upturned millions of lives in a remote region filled with people displaced by war in the pre-dawn hours of Monday. FRANCE 24's Antonia Kerrigan reports.
France 24
'Miracle' baby pulled alive from rubble in Turkey's Antakya days after quake
Amid the anguish in quake-stricken Turkey, FRANCE 24 brings you the remarkable story of a baby girl called Aliye Dagli, pulled alive from the rubble of her home in Antakya almost six days after the devastating February 6 earthquakes – when experts say the chances of finding survivors is lower than 10 percent. Our reporters Julie Dungelhoeff and Nadia Massih have her story.
France 24
Live: UN says rescue phase 'coming to a close' as quake deaths surpass 35,000
The rescue phase following the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria on February 6 is "coming to a close", with urgency now switching to providing shelter, food, schooling and psychosocial care, United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said during a visit to Aleppo in northern Syria on Monday. The combined death toll has surpassed 35,000. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
France 24
'It is my duty to give back,' says foreign student helping quake survivors in Turkey
From our special correspondent in Gaziantep – Nearly a week after the deadly earthquake in southern Turkey, foreign students Abdelaziz, Ahmed Ali, Yassir and Mustafa are helping survivors of the quake in the city of Gaziantep. They say they are happy to give back to the country that has given them so much, and that they have fallen in love with.
France 24
Hope, resources in short supply as Syria rescue efforts press on
It has been hours since the last rescue, when two people were pulled from the rubble by rescuers with only the most basic equipment. "There is no hope" for survivors, said Alaa Moubarak, the head of Jableh's civil defence. "Even so, with every step, we stop and scream: is anyone...
France 24
Survivors still being rescued five days after Turkey-Syria quake as toll tops 28,000
Rescue crews on Saturday pulled more survivors, including entire families, from toppled buildings despite diminishing hopes as the death toll of the enormous quake that struck a border region of Turkey and Syria five days ago surpassed 28,000. Rescuers also pulled a two-month-old baby and an elderly woman from the rubble on Saturday. Read our live blog to see how all the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
France 24
‘We will be in danger if Russia wins’: Security concerns drive Poland’s support for Ukraine
The war in Ukraine has conferred a new importance to the Baltic States and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe geographically closest to Russia – particularly Poland. Warsaw is determined to learn from Poland's own history and help Ukraine win the war. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February...
France 24
‘It’s too much’: Waiting for the dead in Turkey’s quake-stricken Nurdagi
From our special correspondent in Turkey – Search and rescue teams are still at work amid an apocalyptic landscape in Nurdagi, a southeastern Turkish town near the epicentre of the January 6 earthquakes. But at this point they are looking for the remains of the dead, not survivors. Nazle...
France 24
Live: Syria could open more border crossings for quake aid, WHO says
The death toll from the catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria has now reached approximately 33,000 reports stated Sunday, with the UN warning that the final number could rise by "double or more". Also on Sunday, a new UN convoy arrived in Syria to deliver deperately needed international aid. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
