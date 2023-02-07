Read full article on original website
Evers pitches plan to remove lawmakers from some conservation decisions
(The Center Square) – The latest preview of Gov. Tony Evers’ new state budget focuses on conservation – as well as making it tougher for lawmakers to stop some of his conservation projects. The governor released an outline of his clean energy and conservation plan on Wednesday. Evers said he wants to “bolster the state’s clean energy and conservation workforce, and improve transparency and accountability in the state’s allocation of...
US News and World Report
Lawyer: Missouri Executed Man With Appeal Still Pending
The attorney for a man who was executed this week is calling for an investigation, accusing Missouri officials of moving ahead with the lethal injection while federal appeals were pending. Raheem Taylor, 58, was executed Tuesday night for the 2004 deaths of his girlfriend and her three children in suburban...
