Read full article on original website
Related
"The Third World War Has Already Started"--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.
Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:
AOL Corp
Russia warns United States: The end of nuclear arms control may be nigh
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia told the United States on Monday that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were U.S. efforts to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine. Both Russia and the United States still...
What a Nuclear Strike Would Do to Russia’s Large Cities
As western allies of Ukraine send more and more weapons to aid the European nation in its fight against Russia, many analysts believe the world is moving closer and closer to World War III. In January, the United States and Germany announced they would send highly advanced tanks to the Ukrainian front, a move that […]
Why U.S. is Revealing Location of Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Russia
Pictures showing details of the ARC Integrity being loaded with the Bradleys sparked questions on social media.
US Successfully Test-Fires Hypersonic Missile After Russia Touts ‘Unbeatable’ Weapon
DARPA and the U.S. Air Force successfully test fired a Hypersonic Airbreathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) on Monday. This is the second time this kind of advanced missile has been test fired in America and represents the efforts of its military to compete with China and Russia, the latter of which has promoted its own hypersonic missiles as being “unbeatable” weapons to cow the West.
U.S. Threatens Turkey Over Allegations it’s Supplying Russian Airlines With Spare Parts in Defiance of Western Sanctions
Senior U.S. officials have allegedly warned that Turkey could face repercussions if they provide spare aircraft parts and other services for Russian airlines in violation of an export ban imposed by the Biden administration in February 2022. According to a report in the WSJ, Assistant Secretary of Commerce Thea Rozman...
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
What Countries will be Destroyed in WW3?
The threat of a third world war is constantly hanging over us. With the development of weapons and the arrival of nuclear weaponry in the game, the battle will be much more hazardous and deadlier. It will not stop some neighbors from fighting, but the advent of air missiles has enabled the countries to wipe out nations with a single stroke of a bomb.
German tank manufacturer’s warning puts pressure on Ukraine’s allies
Battle tanks from German industrial reserves wanted by Ukraine will not be ready to be delivered until 2024, the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has warned, increasing pressure on Nato allies to support Ukraine with armoured vehicles in active service instead, ahead of a key meeting this week. “Even if the decision...
How F-16 Fighter Jets Being Sent to Ukraine Could Impact War With Russia
Ukraine has called for donations of fourth-generation fighter jets, including the F-16s.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
"If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Senators call on Biden to delay F-16 jet sale to Turkey until Finland and Sweden allowed into NATO
A bipartisan group of senators urged President Joe Biden to delay the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until Turkey agrees to allow Sweden and Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
Ukraine May Get 'Huge Add' to Military That Could Level Russia's Advances
A Dutch official said Thursday that his country would consider giving F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked for them.
Putin's retaliation against sanctions has backfired and could cost Russia $150 billion this year, RBC analyst says
Putin's retaliation against western sanctions has backfired, according to RBC strategist Timothy Ash. Ash estimated that cratering demand for Russian energy could cost the nation $150 billion this year. It highlights "the error of Vladimir Putin's calculations when he launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine," Ash said. Putin's backlash against...
Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health
Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Putin Ally Says U.S. Will Become Strait Named After Stalin for Ukraine War
Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov seemed to suggest Russia could destroy the U.S. should an attack occur.
Opinion: Russia could soon make the war in Ukraine even deadlier
Russia appears poised to launch a major spring offensive, and it could come even before the winter snows start to melt, writes Frida Ghitis, who says the West must quickly provide Ukraine with the German tanks for which Kyiv has been pleading.
Iran sending warships to Brazil to challenge the US
The US is monitoring Iran's warlike announcements that it deployed two military ships to Brazil and will establish a military presence in the Panama Canal. On Tuesday, the State Department said, "Iran's navy claims are known. Iran's military ambitions in the West are monitored."
Comments / 7