How to watch The Flash season 9 online: Release date and time

The end is coming. It's almost time to watch The Flash season 9 online, to see the final season of the CW superhero series kick off. Based on the DC comics, The Flash has been a huge hit for the network and an anchor for the Arrowverse.

The Flash season 9 start time, channel

The Flash season 9 premiere airs Wednesday (Feb. 8) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW (via Fubo )

The CW has promised "an epic final season, filled with plenty of twists, guest stars and surprises that will delight every fan."

Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) have reconnected, but the nefarious Rogues are infiltrating Central City. Barry faces them with the help of the team: scientist Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), meta-empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor).

But aside from the Rogues, a deadly new adversary challenges Barry's heroic legacy. He and Team Flash will be tested in their greatest battle yet.

Here's everything to know about how to watch the The Flash season 9 online. Plus, check out a promo:

How to watch The Flash season 9 anywhere on Earth

Just because The CW isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Flash season 9. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN , really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch The Flash season 9 in the US

In the U.S., fans can watch the The Flash season 9 premiere today Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, if you get the network with your cable package or with one of the best TV antennas .

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch The Flash season 9 online via several live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV , Hulu With Live TV , YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream .

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Pro Plan ($74.99 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like Lifetime, AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal

You can watch The Flash season 9 for free without cable via The CW app , which is available on most major streaming devices including Apple TV and Roku. New episodes drop the day after the episode airs on TV.

How to watch The Flash season 9 in Canada

Canadians can likely watch The Flash season 9 on Netflix Canada . That's where previous seasons of the show have been available. Episodes should drop the day after the U.S. airing.

How to watch The Flash season 9 in the UK

Brits have been able to watch The Flash on Sky and NOW in the past. Season 9 should also air on those channels, which you can get with a Sky TV package (starting at just £25 per month).

However, as of yet, The Flash season 9 doesn't have an U.K. release date. Typically, a new season hits Sky a few weeks after the U.S. premiere.

Anyone who wants to watch The Flash season 9live with the services they already pay for should check out ExpressVPN .

How to watch The Flash season 9 in Australia

Some good news and bad news for Aussie fans of The Flash. Previous seasons are streaming on Stan . However, it's unclear when The Flash season 9 will be available.

Stan offers a free 30-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs $10 AUD a month and gives you access to over 600 TV shows and 1,000 movies.

If you're traveling in Australia but geo-blocked from using your streaming services, ExpressVPN can help.