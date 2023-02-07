Read full article on original website
The Visions Veterans Memorial Arena Has Housed A Storied HistoryColin Munro WoodBinghamton, NY
The First Legal Cannabis Store Outside The New York City Is Set To OpenAbdul GhaniBinghamton, NY
Man Accused Of Threatening Top RepublicanNews Breaking LIVEEndicott, NY
Binghamton Forum Welcomes Kevin James for A Night of Comedy - Tix Selling Fast!Colin Munro WoodBinghamton, NY
Jo-Ann Fabrics Store Moving To Another LocationBryan DijkhuizenVestal, NY
How Late Into Spring Has Binghamton Gotten Surprise Snow?
As I write this article during the second week of February 2023, to date, the total snowfall for this winter according to the Binghamton National Weather Service is 38 inches as recorded at the Binghamton Airport, and that's just over a foot less than normal. The Binghamton National Weather Service...
Favorite Twin Tiers Restaurants For Delicious Lasagna
I love lasagna. I can't really express enough just how much I love lasagna. Of all the Italian foods that I have consumed, unless there's something I've never tasted before and I find that hard to believe, lasagna is tops when it comes to Italian food. Lasagna is probably in...
Popular Southern Tier Restaurant Steps Into the Sauce Business
Nearly 40 years ago, a first-generation Italian moved his family to the United States where he opened a restaurant for his sons to operate, and that restaurant that has been tantalizing the tastebuds of Southern Tier residents ever since. Vinny and Charlie Aiello are the sons of Vito (Papa) Aiello...
First Legal Cannabis Dispensary in Binghamton Receives Final Approval
The first legal cannabis dispensary in the Southern Tier has no remaining obstacles to opening its doors in downtown Binghamton, NY this week. In a press release on Wednesday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced that what will be the first legal cannabis dispensary in New York outside of New York City has received local approval and can open downtown this week. The dispensary, operated by the owner of On Point Cannabis Damien Cornwell, will be located at 75 Court Street right in the heart of downtown Binghamton.
Great News! Binghamton Named One of the Most Affordable Places in NYS for a Valentine Date
Feel completely overwhelmed with the state of the economy and suffocating inflation? Most people do but there is some good news in the midst of the gunk. If this latest research is to be believed, if you've got a date for Valentine's Day this year and you plan to take them out in Binghamton, you're going to be paying a whole lot less than most other places in New York.
Binghamton Area’s Most Expensive House for Sale Includes ‘Private Beach’
From time to time, I like to take a ride around various parts of the Southern Tier to just look at some of the beautiful architecture. Our communities have many wonderful buildings, some of which are on the National Register of Historic Places. Our area has many amazing homes as...
New York Woman Poisons Lookalike With Cheesecake to Steal Identity
A New York woman has been convicted of attempted murder after trying to use cheesecake to poison her lookalike and steal her identity. According to the Associated Press, 47-year-old Viktoria Nasyrova was found guilty of trying to kill 35-year-old Olga Tsvyk by lacing a cheesecake with a powerful sedative in 2016. She then stole Tsvyk's passport and other valuables. Nasyrova faces up to 25 years in prison when she is sentenced on March 21.
Enter To Win Tickets to the EPAC Rock Project
For years, the EPAC Rock Project has brought local musicians together with artists who sing and dance to create some pretty spectacular rock shows with multi-media and this year will be no different. The EPAC Rock Project is celebrating the 25th anniversary of EPAC by featuring the best of Elton...
Binghamton Researchers Develop A New Ingestible Biobattery
Ingestible Biobatteries. Well, that's something I've never heard before. And for good reason. It's a new invention that could allow a new view of the digestive system thanks to some researchers at Binghamton University. According to the Binghamton University website, one of the faculty members in the Department of Electrical...
How To Text Broome County 911 in an Emergency
An unspoken rule of life is that deep thoughts will likely only worm their way into a person's brain when said person is showering or driving. Such was the case for me last week when a thought crawled into my brain for no particular reason and nagged at me until I hunted down the answer. The question has to do with texting 911.
Can You Help? Donate To The St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
It's that time of the year. Thursday and Friday, February 9th and 10th one of our Binghamton Townsquare radio stations - 98.1 The Hawk (WHWK) has their annual St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Radiothon. The Radiothon airs on 98.1 The Hawk from 6 am to 6 pm each day, but...
