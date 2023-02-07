Read full article on original website
Oregon DOJ opens criminal investigation over OLCC head, others diverting rare bourbon
PORTLAND, Ore. — A criminal investigation is underway after reports surfaced that top officials with Oregon’s marijuana and alcohol regulating authority misused their position to purchase rare bottles of bourbon. An internal Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) investigation found the agency’s director, Steve Marks, and five other...
Measure 114: FBI won't be enforcing background checks, says OSP
SOUTHERN OREGON — The fight over Ballot Measure 114, which would give Oregon some of the toughest gun laws in the nation, is still just getting started in court. Part of the measure would enlist the FBI to conduct federal background checks so people can acquire a permit to purchase a gun.
Search continues for crabber missing near Willapa Bay
LONG BEACH, Wash. — The search continues Wednesday for a man who went missing after his crab boat sank near Willapa Bay Sunday night. A helicopter crew with the U.S. Coast Guard hoisted two men from a life raft after the Ethel May, a 46-foot (14-meter) crabbing boat, sank around 7:30 p.m. The Coast Guard watch in Warrenton, Oregon, was also notified of a 911 call made by the wife of one of the crabbers.
Masking mandate at Oregon health care facilities could be lifted soon, health officer says
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's state health officer says "there's reason for optimism in the months ahead." Dr. Dean Sidelinger says hospitalizations for respiratory viruses have decreased significantly, which means the state may soon be able to lift its masking requirement in health care settings. He says we've reached a...
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife secures grant for marine projects
NEWPORT, Ore. — Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife marine scientists were successful in securing funds for four research projects to expand "understanding of Oregon's rocky marine habitats." According to a press release from ODFW, the funding came from the Oregon Ocean Science Trust, a group created by the...
ODOT to temporarily close more than 25,000 crosswalks to make them safer
PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon will briefly close more than 25,000 crosswalks over the next year to make them safe for all users. The Oregon Department of Transportation says it looked at crosswalks statewide and found a number of them do not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Bill giving Oregon homeowners tax break for renting out empty rooms advances
SALEM, Ore. — A bill aimed to increase access to affordable housing is one step closer to becoming law. The HomeShare for Oregon Act would create a new tax incentive for homeowners who rent out extra rooms by eliminating the requirement to pay income tax on rooms rented out for less than $1,000 a month.
Local vape store owner reacts to HB 3090
Oregon House Bill 3090 would ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Oregon, including cigarettes and cartridges for vaping. The bill, sponsored by Representatives Lisa Reynolds, Hai Pham, Mark Gamba, Dacia Grayber, and Senators Bill Hansel and Elizabeth Steiner, argues that flavors like fruit and candy can lead to children getting hooked on nicotine, often with harmful side effects.
Sneaker wave threat on Oregon coast Friday and Saturday
There is a high sneaker wave threat for the Oregon coast and Long Beach Peninsula Friday through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Sneaker waves are unusually big waves that unexpectedly run up on the beach and can pull you into the ocean. If you’re headed out there, stay...
Department of Housing helps 2M owners keep their homes through pandemic, 21K in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced that around 2 million homeowners with Federal Housing Administration mortgages were able to stay in their homes through the COVID-19 pandemic. when doing so was often a matter of life and death. Over 21,000 FHA...
Oregon Dept. of Revenue says one-time $600 assistance payment not taxed
SALEM, Ore. — Oregonians who got a one-time assistance payment for $600 last June do not owe taxes on those payments. The Oregon Department of Revenue says based on the language in the legislation that created those payments, they always believed they weren't taxable. The IRS re-affirmed that on Friday.
Oregon SNAP food benefits return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March
PORTLAND, Ore. — A change is coming for people on food assistance in Oregon. Starting next month, people will no longer receive emergency food benefits. The extra benefits from the federal government started going out during the pandemic and will be expiring this month. In March, people will only...
Water year, snowpack check and how our upcoming pattern could favor more precipitation
We are about halfway through the rainy season for our area and we're doing okay on rain and snow totals, but it could be much better. That being said, we have about three more months of the rainy season to go before the dry and hot month of July returns and the pattern this February may be in our favor.
Oregon lawmakers weigh proposal to allow consumers to fix their own electronics
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's not the newest idea. Legislators have looked at “right-to-repair” bills since the mid-2010s. The idea is that independent repair businesses and even private consumers should have access to schematics, tools, and patches that allow them to fix their electronic devices without going to the manufacturer.
Kotek, Inslee to meet with Biden for National Governors Association Winter Meeting
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Oregon and Washington’s top state lawmakers are in D.C. today for the National Governors Association Winter Meeting. Oregon Governor Tina Kotek and Washington Governor Jay Inslee will be attending the event. The event will be happening at 8:15 A.M. PST. President Joe Biden and Vice...
