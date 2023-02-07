ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kpic

Roseburg schools hosting community engagement event

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg School District invites community members to the first-ever Winter Gathering event scheduled for Feb. 28 at Roseburg High School. The event will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the RHS Student Center. The goal of the event is to provide families, students, school...
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

North Medford to NASA: robotics engineer speaks to students

MEDFORD, Ore. — Matt Heverly first visited the North Medford High School Planetarium in 1985 when he was a student at Kennedy Elementary School. Years later, he finds himself in Pasadena as an engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Mars may just be a distant red dot in the...
MEDFORD, OR
kpic

Douglas County employees honored with Four Chaplains Awards

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas County Commissioners Tom Kress, Chris Boice, and Tim Freeman released a statement recognizing and congratulating three Douglas County employees for honors bestowed upon them by the Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation. Douglas County Clerk Daniel Loomis was inducted into the Four Chaplains Legion of Honor,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

UCC Art Gallery to feature 'Fluid Arrangements' by Paho Mann

ROSEBURG, Ore. — “Fluid Arrangements,” the work of Southwestern artist Paho Mann, will be on display beginning February 13, in The Art Gallery at Umpqua Community College. Mann, an associate art professor at the University of North Texas, creates his art by combining traditional photographic approaches with...
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

Investigation into Olsrud Family Community Playground fire

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police continue to investigate a community playground fire that happened early this morning. At 1:01 a.m. Medford Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on the Olsrud Family Community Playground at Bear Creek Park. Police say that witnesses in the area saw an unidentified figure who was playing with a butane torch on the structure.
MEDFORD, OR
kpic

Roseburg milk drop site picking up supply for newborns

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Elise Hansen knows what new mothers go through. "I have an 8-month-old son, and when he was first born we just kind of had some issues with breastfeeding and I needed lactation help," she said. So Hansen worked with Aviva Health lactation consultant Jenna Brassart, who...
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Plant Clinic in Roseburg accepting gardening questions

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Beginning in February the OSU Extension Master Gardener Plant Clinic is open Monday through Friday from 1-4 p.m. "The Plant Clinic is a free service to the public where volunteer master gardeners work to solve your gardening questions," organizers said. The Clinic is located at the...
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

City of Roseburg launches public camping survey

ROSEBURG, Ore. — City of Roseburg officials are asking the public to complete an online survey about public camping that launched on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Input is being sought from as many community members as possible to help guide the City in determining potential additional regulations or restrictions the City may want to impose. City officials ask everyone with an interest in Roseburg – housed and unhoused residents and others who own businesses, work or shop in Roseburg – to take a few minutes to fill out the anonymous public survey.
ROSEBURG, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 2/7 – Domestic Disturbance Standoff in South Medford Ends in Arrest, Accident at Table Rock Road and Vilas Road Shuts Down Traffic For Hours

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Domestic Disturbance Standoff in South Medford Ends in Arrest. On February 6th, 2023, at 5:26 PM, officers with the Medford Police Department were...
MEDFORD, OR
newschoolbeer.com

Klamath Basin Brewing Sold to Southern Oregon Brewery

Southern Oregon’s beer scene is thriving despite the recent closure of nearly 17-year old Klamath Basin Brewing as Medford, Oregon’s Common Block Brewing steps in to revive the brewpub. Klamath Basin was one of the recent big Oregon breweries to close, the hole it left has been felt by the local Klamath Falls community and longtime tourists visiting the nearby Crater Lake.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 2/6 – Wolf Creek Woman Accused Of Helping Benjamin Foster Pleads Not Guilty, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies “Suspicious Death” as 29-Year-Old Medford Woman

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Wolf Creek Woman Accused Of Helping Benjamin Foster Pleads Not Guilty. Tina Marie Jones was arraigned on Friday. Her attorney entered a ‘not...
MEDFORD, OR
kpic

Friends of the Roseburg Public Library's Spring Book Sale returns

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Fall in love with another book at the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library's Spring Book Sale!. The Friends will hold a bargain book sale at the Roseburg Public Library (1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd.) on the following dates:. 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. Thursday, March...
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Jackson County Sheriff's Office continues call for new jail

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Over the years, Jackson County voters have consistently rejected plans to build a new jail. The current facility was built back in 1981 when the county’s population was a fraction of what it is in 2023. Calls by officials to build a new jail have been shot down, including most recently in 2020.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Britt Festival Orchestra 2023 season line-up announced, ticket sales start Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- The Britt Music and Arts Festival says today its orchestra is returning to this summer's performance line-up with a film score and four guest artists. The Britt Festival Orchestra (BFO) today announced its 2023 season. BFO says it is "anchoring Oregon’s Britt Music and Arts Festival with three weeks of exciting open-air programming in historic Jacksonville, Oregon."
JACKSONVILLE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

You’ll Love The Superb Food At This Oregon Train Depot-Turned-Restaurant

Medford, Oregon is a beautiful city that is filled with breathtaking natural beauty and charming historical sites. One of its most popular attractions is Porters Restaurant, which is located in the heart of the city and has been serving up delicious meals for over 30 years. Porters Restaurant has a...
MEDFORD, OR
kpic

Child exploitation search warrant served at licensed marijuana farm

TRAIL, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a child exploitation search warrant at a licensed marijuana farm in Trail. According to the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team, numerous images of child exploitation were uploaded from a home on the property. SOCET says the investigation started after...
TRAIL, OR
kpic

Police: Roseburg man tipped man's wheelchair into street, then punched the man

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Police arrested a Roseburg man on a warrant following a pair of incidents Sunday morning, one of which resulted in a harassment investigation. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, a 60-year-old Roseburg man was sitting inside a bus stop at W. Harvard and W. Madrone when a man, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Vincent, walked over to him "and first tipped his wheelchair into the street and then punched him in the face."
ROSEBURG, OR

Comments / 0

