kpic
Roseburg schools hosting community engagement event
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg School District invites community members to the first-ever Winter Gathering event scheduled for Feb. 28 at Roseburg High School. The event will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the RHS Student Center. The goal of the event is to provide families, students, school...
kpic
North Medford to NASA: robotics engineer speaks to students
MEDFORD, Ore. — Matt Heverly first visited the North Medford High School Planetarium in 1985 when he was a student at Kennedy Elementary School. Years later, he finds himself in Pasadena as an engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Mars may just be a distant red dot in the...
kpic
Douglas County employees honored with Four Chaplains Awards
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas County Commissioners Tom Kress, Chris Boice, and Tim Freeman released a statement recognizing and congratulating three Douglas County employees for honors bestowed upon them by the Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation. Douglas County Clerk Daniel Loomis was inducted into the Four Chaplains Legion of Honor,...
kpic
UCC Art Gallery to feature 'Fluid Arrangements' by Paho Mann
ROSEBURG, Ore. — “Fluid Arrangements,” the work of Southwestern artist Paho Mann, will be on display beginning February 13, in The Art Gallery at Umpqua Community College. Mann, an associate art professor at the University of North Texas, creates his art by combining traditional photographic approaches with...
KDRV
Investigation into Olsrud Family Community Playground fire
MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police continue to investigate a community playground fire that happened early this morning. At 1:01 a.m. Medford Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on the Olsrud Family Community Playground at Bear Creek Park. Police say that witnesses in the area saw an unidentified figure who was playing with a butane torch on the structure.
kpic
Roseburg milk drop site picking up supply for newborns
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Elise Hansen knows what new mothers go through. "I have an 8-month-old son, and when he was first born we just kind of had some issues with breastfeeding and I needed lactation help," she said. So Hansen worked with Aviva Health lactation consultant Jenna Brassart, who...
kpic
Ashland senior in hospice care facing eviction by new facility owners
ASHLAND, Ore. — The family of a 65-year-old woman who is in hospice care and lives in an assisted living facility in Ashland said the new company running the housing is going to evict her based on an old complaint. Dottie Apperson and DeAnna Quesada said their sister, Becky...
kpic
Plant Clinic in Roseburg accepting gardening questions
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Beginning in February the OSU Extension Master Gardener Plant Clinic is open Monday through Friday from 1-4 p.m. "The Plant Clinic is a free service to the public where volunteer master gardeners work to solve your gardening questions," organizers said. The Clinic is located at the...
kpic
City of Roseburg launches public camping survey
ROSEBURG, Ore. — City of Roseburg officials are asking the public to complete an online survey about public camping that launched on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Input is being sought from as many community members as possible to help guide the City in determining potential additional regulations or restrictions the City may want to impose. City officials ask everyone with an interest in Roseburg – housed and unhoused residents and others who own businesses, work or shop in Roseburg – to take a few minutes to fill out the anonymous public survey.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 2/7 – Domestic Disturbance Standoff in South Medford Ends in Arrest, Accident at Table Rock Road and Vilas Road Shuts Down Traffic For Hours
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Domestic Disturbance Standoff in South Medford Ends in Arrest. On February 6th, 2023, at 5:26 PM, officers with the Medford Police Department were...
newschoolbeer.com
Klamath Basin Brewing Sold to Southern Oregon Brewery
Southern Oregon’s beer scene is thriving despite the recent closure of nearly 17-year old Klamath Basin Brewing as Medford, Oregon’s Common Block Brewing steps in to revive the brewpub. Klamath Basin was one of the recent big Oregon breweries to close, the hole it left has been felt by the local Klamath Falls community and longtime tourists visiting the nearby Crater Lake.
kpic
Water year, snowpack check and how our upcoming pattern could favor more precipitation
We are about halfway through the rainy season for our area and we're doing okay on rain and snow totals, but it could be much better. That being said, we have about three more months of the rainy season to go before the dry and hot month of July returns and the pattern this February may be in our favor.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 2/6 – Wolf Creek Woman Accused Of Helping Benjamin Foster Pleads Not Guilty, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies “Suspicious Death” as 29-Year-Old Medford Woman
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Wolf Creek Woman Accused Of Helping Benjamin Foster Pleads Not Guilty. Tina Marie Jones was arraigned on Friday. Her attorney entered a ‘not...
kpic
Friends of the Roseburg Public Library's Spring Book Sale returns
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Fall in love with another book at the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library's Spring Book Sale!. The Friends will hold a bargain book sale at the Roseburg Public Library (1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd.) on the following dates:. 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. Thursday, March...
kpic
Jackson County Sheriff's Office continues call for new jail
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Over the years, Jackson County voters have consistently rejected plans to build a new jail. The current facility was built back in 1981 when the county’s population was a fraction of what it is in 2023. Calls by officials to build a new jail have been shot down, including most recently in 2020.
KDRV
Britt Festival Orchestra 2023 season line-up announced, ticket sales start Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- The Britt Music and Arts Festival says today its orchestra is returning to this summer's performance line-up with a film score and four guest artists. The Britt Festival Orchestra (BFO) today announced its 2023 season. BFO says it is "anchoring Oregon’s Britt Music and Arts Festival with three weeks of exciting open-air programming in historic Jacksonville, Oregon."
thatoregonlife.com
You’ll Love The Superb Food At This Oregon Train Depot-Turned-Restaurant
Medford, Oregon is a beautiful city that is filled with breathtaking natural beauty and charming historical sites. One of its most popular attractions is Porters Restaurant, which is located in the heart of the city and has been serving up delicious meals for over 30 years. Porters Restaurant has a...
kpic
Child exploitation search warrant served at licensed marijuana farm
TRAIL, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a child exploitation search warrant at a licensed marijuana farm in Trail. According to the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team, numerous images of child exploitation were uploaded from a home on the property. SOCET says the investigation started after...
kpic
Police: Roseburg man tipped man's wheelchair into street, then punched the man
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Police arrested a Roseburg man on a warrant following a pair of incidents Sunday morning, one of which resulted in a harassment investigation. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, a 60-year-old Roseburg man was sitting inside a bus stop at W. Harvard and W. Madrone when a man, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Vincent, walked over to him "and first tipped his wheelchair into the street and then punched him in the face."
KDRV
Woman accused of helping & hiding Benjamin Foster appears in court for a second time
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Tina Marie Jones appeared in court on Tuesday where her attorney asked for Jones to be released from jail due to severe health conditions. Jones, who is 68 years old, is facing two felony counts of hindering prosecution in connection to Benjamin Foster. In today’s...
