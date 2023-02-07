America's Got Talent Vet Scott Alexander Is Dead At 52

America’s Got Talent has welcomed a number of incredibly gifted performers during its 17 seasons. A number of them even manage to remain in the hearts and minds of viewers years after their stints on the show have ended. That’s certainly true for Scott Alexander, a magician who competed on the NBC staple during its sixth season. Sadly, it’s now been confirmed that Alexander has passed away at the age of 52.

News of Scott Alexander’s passing was confirmed by his wife Jenny, who served as his assistant during his tenure on the reality competition show. Mrs. Alexander made the announcement in an Instagram post and in her caption, explained that her husband died after suffering a stroke earlier this week. She said:

I lost my husband yesterday. My kids lost their father. He suffered a stroke while working on a cruise ship in St Kitts and did not make it home to us. We are shattered. Please hold us in your prayers. ❤️

This is a devastating loss, and one that’s made all the more tragic when one considers that the AGT alum was doing what he loved around the time that he passed away. Jenny Alexander’s post also included some lovely photos of her and her late spouse alongside their three children. You can see the post in its entirety down below:

Over the years, America’s Got Talent (which can be streamed with a Peacock subscription ) has welcomed more than a few magic experts and some have won . A few who come to mind are Season 16 magician Dustin Tavella and freestyle rapper/illusionist Mervant Vera . Even just recently, All-Stars gave a Golden Buzzer to 13-year-old magic aficionado Aidan McCann. Despite all of their impressive feats though, one could argue that Scott Alexander still stands as a magician who truly left a lasting impression on the program.

The late magician, who revealed in his audition tape (via EW ) that he started touring right out of college, crafted a number of impressive illusions during Season 6. One of his most famous acts saw him make his wife seemingly appear out of thin air. The husband-and-wife team eventually made their way to the Vegas Round and later to the Quarterfinals. Though Mr. Alexander's AGT journey would end there, he still wowed audiences with an illusion of a disappearing gospel choir. He would, however, return as part of a double act during Season 7. Check out the feat in the video below:

During his career, Scott Alexander also appeared on the second season of Penn & Teller: Fool Us back in 2015. Much of the material from his shows and speaking engagements have also been preserved on his YouTube channel . Alexander leaves a massive void in the magic world, and he’ll surely be missed by those who watched him on America’s Got Talent or were fortunate enough to see on tour.

We here at CinemaBlend extended our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Scott Alexander during this difficult time.