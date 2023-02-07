Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Celebrate Black History Month on East Passyunk AvenueMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
KOCO
Super Bowl LVII to be played on turfgrass developed by Oklahoma State University
STILLWATER, Okla. — This weekend's Super Bowl matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be played on turfgrass created by Oklahoma State University. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, has Tahoma 31 bermudagrass, which Oklahoma State University researchers developed. The turfgrass was recently installed at State...
2 Texas QBs in the Big Game, but who already won the Valley’s heart?
In Super Bowl LVII, Texas natives Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts battle it out in the quarterback position. But who is Texas rooting for, according to Twitter?
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Oklahoma Wins an Overtime Thriller at Baylor
The Sooners trailed in the fourth quarter by as much as a dozen, but big shots by Liz Scott, Nevaeh Tot and Taylor Robertson sent the game to OT, where Ana Llanusa settled it.
FOX Sports
With OU and Texas on way out, Big 12 has a branding problem
There’s a big game this week. It’s called the Super Bowl, and the NFL has been playing it for 56 years. The game predates the formation of the Big 12 Conference by 28 years. By comparison, Patrick Mahomes is only 27. Jalen Hurts is 24. Mahomes and Hurts...
Texas and Oklahoma are Stuck in the Big 12
The dream matchups of Texas and OU versus the SEC will have to wait an extra year. The Big 12, the two schools, and FOX could not reach an agreement which means Texas and Oklahoma will not be joining the SEC until 2025. The only way Texas and Oklahoma could...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan's series with Texas is reportedly changing with Longhorns joining SEC early
Michigan’s future non-conference clash with Texas is getting a shakeup with Thursday’s news the Longhorns are leaving the Big 12 a year earlier than expected and joining the SEC in 2024. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Thursday evening that Michigan will now host Texas in Ann Arbor in 2024....
247Sports
Hunter Hollan emerging as vital piece for Arkansas pitching staff
The Arkansas Razorbacks have added a big-time weapon to the pitching staff in San Jacinto (JUCO) transfer Hunter Hollan. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound lefty from Hallsville (Texas) has quickly emerged as a key piece for the Hogs heading into the 2023 season and could even find his way into the weekend rotation on opening weekend.
Moves by Texas, Oklahoma from Big 12 to SEC bumped to 2024
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas and Oklahoma are heading to the Southeastern Conference in 2024, a year earlier than originally planned, after Big 12 officials cleared the way Thursday for the storied programs to exit their league. Texas and Oklahoma will leave behind the $50 million each school would...
4-star safety Warren Roberson flips to Texas from TCU
Red Oak (Texas) four-star safety Warren Roberson has flipped his commitment to Texas from TCU, he announced Tuesday morning. He was previously committed to the Horned Frogs since Oct. 31. Roberson is the No. 270 overall prospect and No. 19 safety in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus,...
saturdaytradition.com
Oklahoma, Texas leaving Big 12 early to join SEC right as USC, UCLA land in the Big Ten
Less than a week after it was reported that an early departure from the Big 12 was unlikely, Oklahoma and Texas reached an agreement with the league on Thursday to break from the conference and join the SEC for the 2024 season. That lines up with when USC and UCLA will play their first seasons in the Big Ten.
gallerysports.com
No. 17 TCU hits the road for key Big 12 battle with No. 12 Kansas State
TCU (17-6, 6-4 Big 12) and Kansas State (18-5, 6-4), who has lost two in a row for the first time this season, are part of a four-team logjam in third place, two games behind No. 5 Texas and a game behind 11th-ranked Iowa State. Both teams will be looking to rebound from tough losses.
Texas Baseball: Anticipation builds toward opener against Arkansas
There are eight days until Texas Longhorns baseball. The season starts off with a bang. Texas opens on Feb. 17 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. While there, the Longhorns face perennial powerhouses in Arkansas and Vanderbilt, with Missouri sandwiched in between. Plenty of questions face the team after several...
Comments / 0