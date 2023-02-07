ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
KOCO

Super Bowl LVII to be played on turfgrass developed by Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla. — This weekend's Super Bowl matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be played on turfgrass created by Oklahoma State University. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, has Tahoma 31 bermudagrass, which Oklahoma State University researchers developed. The turfgrass was recently installed at State...
STILLWATER, OK
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

With OU and Texas on way out, Big 12 has a branding problem

There’s a big game this week. It’s called the Super Bowl, and the NFL has been playing it for 56 years. The game predates the formation of the Big 12 Conference by 28 years. By comparison, Patrick Mahomes is only 27. Jalen Hurts is 24. Mahomes and Hurts...
AUSTIN, TX
Tide 100.9 FM

Texas and Oklahoma are Stuck in the Big 12

The dream matchups of Texas and OU versus the SEC will have to wait an extra year. The Big 12, the two schools, and FOX could not reach an agreement which means Texas and Oklahoma will not be joining the SEC until 2025. The only way Texas and Oklahoma could...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Hunter Hollan emerging as vital piece for Arkansas pitching staff

The Arkansas Razorbacks have added a big-time weapon to the pitching staff in San Jacinto (JUCO) transfer Hunter Hollan. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound lefty from Hallsville (Texas) has quickly emerged as a key piece for the Hogs heading into the 2023 season and could even find his way into the weekend rotation on opening weekend.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

4-star safety Warren Roberson flips to Texas from TCU

Red Oak (Texas) four-star safety Warren Roberson has flipped his commitment to Texas from TCU, he announced Tuesday morning. He was previously committed to the Horned Frogs since Oct. 31. Roberson is the No. 270 overall prospect and No. 19 safety in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus,...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy