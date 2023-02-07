Read full article on original website
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Won't Regret Owning in 2023
These high-yield dividend equities can deliver solid returns in 2023 and beyond.
The 5 Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Improving investors' sentiments amid the cooling inflation and moderating interest rate increases helped the stock market to surge in recent weeks. Moreover, the IMF raised its world economy growth forecast....
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
3 Dividend Stocks With 5%-Plus Yields to Buy Now
Although inflation is showing signs of cooling, the chances of the economy escaping a recession are slim due to the Fed’s intention to keep raising interest rates. Amid the uncertain...
Morningstar Takes Magnifying Glass to Dividend Stocks
You might consider dividend stocks, which can provide regular income payments and potential capital gains.
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
OGS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.29, changing hands as low as $79.90 per share. ONE Gas, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Stocks Firmly Higher, Disney, PepsiCo, Mattel, Twitter - Five Things To Know
Stock futures higher, dollar retreats, as inflation fears recede; Disney shares surge as Iger cleans house at House of Mouse; PepsiCo earnings on deck as consumer demand fades; Mattel shares plunge after earnings miss, grim toy sector outlook and Twitter grinds back to normal after late Thursday outage.
Like Dividends and Stock Growth? Give Qualcomm A Serious Look
Mobile chip giant Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM) results are in for the last three months of 2022 (Qualcomm's fiscal 2023 first quarter), and they were as expected: not great. As has been the case for other consumer-facing chip designers, financials are suffering as smartphone sales slowed this winter. Much of the slowdown was caused by a sharp drop-off in consumer electronics spending after more than two years of early pandemic-fueled phone, PC, and laptop spending.
Is This Dividend King a Buy for Income Investors?
This healthcare company has one of the most established payouts in its sector.
Fmr Increases Position in Brink's (BCO)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.05MM shares of Brink's Company (BCO). This represents 8.711% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.05MM shares and 6.21% of the company, an increase in shares of 32.54% and an increase in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Coca-Cola (KO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Coca-Cola (KO) is expected to deliver flat earnings compared to the year-ago quarter on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.45MM shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI). This represents 8.93% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.64MM shares and 8.56% of the company, an increase...
Buy Coca-Cola Stock Before Earnings After Pepsi's Solid Q4 Report?
PepsiCo ( PEP ) shares spiked Thursday after its solid fourth-quarter results also came with the announcement that it will raise its dividend and increase its share repurchase plan. Investors may be wondering if a similar scenario could be in store for Coca-Cola (. KO. ) and if it’s time...
Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Meets Q4 FFO Estimates
Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.59 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to FFO of $0.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this...
Reminder - Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/9/23, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (Symbol: MGY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.115, payable on 3/1/23. As a percentage of MGY's recent stock price of $22.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when MGY shares open for trading on 2/9/23.
Investing Strategies: How to Stop Yourself from Making Mistakes During a Drop
I am not usually someone who allows the chart to dictate trades but as I pointed out yesterday, the chart for the S&P 500 flashed a 1-day candle on Friday that is significant enough to make some kind of defensive play advisable for investors. The doji formed on Friday indicates a tie in the battle between bulls and bears and a possible turn to the downside after a few weeks of upward momentum. On its own, a technical signal like that probably wouldn’t prompt any major action, but with the strong jobs report raising doubts about the Fed changing tack any time soon, a drop in stocks looks like a quite likely scenario over the next few weeks at least.
BlackRock Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 172.72MM shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY). This represents 8.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 169.23MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
3 Stocks to Consider Buying Before Earnings
EXPE - Free Report) Starting the list is online travel company Expedia, which is set to report its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 9. Expedia is out of the Retail-Wholesale sector and its Internet-Commerce Industry is currently in the top 15% of over 250 Zacks Industries. With travel demand expected...
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.34MM shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW). This represents 5.85% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.33MM shares and 5.79% of the company, an increase in shares...
