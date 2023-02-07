ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023

The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
OGS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.29, changing hands as low as $79.90 per share. ONE Gas, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Like Dividends and Stock Growth? Give Qualcomm A Serious Look

Mobile chip giant Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM) results are in for the last three months of 2022 (Qualcomm's fiscal 2023 first quarter), and they were as expected: not great. As has been the case for other consumer-facing chip designers, financials are suffering as smartphone sales slowed this winter. Much of the slowdown was caused by a sharp drop-off in consumer electronics spending after more than two years of early pandemic-fueled phone, PC, and laptop spending.
Fmr Increases Position in Brink's (BCO)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.05MM shares of Brink's Company (BCO). This represents 8.711% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.05MM shares and 6.21% of the company, an increase in shares of 32.54% and an increase in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Coca-Cola (KO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

Coca-Cola (KO) is expected to deliver flat earnings compared to the year-ago quarter on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Buy Coca-Cola Stock Before Earnings After Pepsi's Solid Q4 Report?

PepsiCo ( PEP ) shares spiked Thursday after its solid fourth-quarter results also came with the announcement that it will raise its dividend and increase its share repurchase plan. Investors may be wondering if a similar scenario could be in store for Coca-Cola (. KO. ) and if it’s time...
Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Meets Q4 FFO Estimates

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.59 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to FFO of $0.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this...
Reminder - Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/9/23, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (Symbol: MGY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.115, payable on 3/1/23. As a percentage of MGY's recent stock price of $22.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when MGY shares open for trading on 2/9/23.
Investing Strategies: How to Stop Yourself from Making Mistakes During a Drop

I am not usually someone who allows the chart to dictate trades but as I pointed out yesterday, the chart for the S&P 500 flashed a 1-day candle on Friday that is significant enough to make some kind of defensive play advisable for investors. The doji formed on Friday indicates a tie in the battle between bulls and bears and a possible turn to the downside after a few weeks of upward momentum. On its own, a technical signal like that probably wouldn’t prompt any major action, but with the strong jobs report raising doubts about the Fed changing tack any time soon, a drop in stocks looks like a quite likely scenario over the next few weeks at least.
BlackRock Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 172.72MM shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY). This represents 8.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 169.23MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
3 Stocks to Consider Buying Before Earnings

EXPE - Free Report) Starting the list is online travel company Expedia, which is set to report its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 9. Expedia is out of the Retail-Wholesale sector and its Internet-Commerce Industry is currently in the top 15% of over 250 Zacks Industries. With travel demand expected...
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.34MM shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW). This represents 5.85% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.33MM shares and 5.79% of the company, an increase in shares...

