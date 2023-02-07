23. Hendersonville

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Now Has a Wind Phone for People to 'Talk With the Dead.' The Idea Came from Japan to Grieve & Mourn the DeadZack LoveNashville, TN
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
What to Eat in Nashville2foodtrippersNashville, TN
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in NashvilleEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Celebrates DonorsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
fox17.com
BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the Midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Nashville
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Nashville.
$190K lottery ticket sold at Nashville market
A Daily Tennessee Jackpot player in Nashville won a $190,000 jackpot from Thursday night's drawing.
WKRN
Man injured in Antioch shooting
License plate readers will be watching for crime …. After years of debate, Metro Council voted to launch a six-month license plate reader (LPR) pilot program last December. Those LPRs will be installed throughout Davidson County in the coming weeks. 2 taken to hospital after crash between box truck, …
WSMV
Homeowners deal with damage after Williamson Co. blast
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Fire Department said a catastrophic failure led to an explosion at the Williamson County Highway Department’s rock quarry on Wednesday. The blast was felt by many people in Franklin and Cool Springs areas. The fire department said a private company, Dyno Nobel, contracted by...
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a Month
Nashville, TN. - The Nashville metro has been one of the top-ten fastest-growing regions in the United States for the last several years. As such, the demand for rental properties has pushed prices higher.
WKRN
I-40 partially reopens in Smith County
‘A monster’: Family of victim in Hendersonville child …. A woman said her young relative was a victim in a child sex abuse investigation out of Hendersonville. Now, she is sharing her story in hopes of reaching other potential victims. Franklin rocked by larger than planned explosion …. A...
WSMV
Overturned semi spills load, closes interstate in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville commuters were treated to a major backup in the East Bank on Friday morning. A tractor-trailer overturned on I-24 East, between the Main Street and Spring Street exit ramps, and spilled its load all over the interstate around 7:15 a.m. TDOT and Metro Nashville Police...
1 person, 3 pets killed in Rutherford County house fire
One person and three pets died in a house fire Thursday night in Rutherford County.
WSMV
Urgent need for Middle Tennessee families to consider fostering a child
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The time for Tennesseans to step up and take action is now. That’s the message from an area nonprofit working with the state to find loving homes for foster children in Tennessee. “We have families in Tennessee who need to step up and say, ‘We’re...
2 taken to hospital after crash between box truck, car in Murfreesboro
Two people have been brought to the hospital following a crash in Murfreesboro.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Factory Accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was trapped under a machine at White Drive Motors and Steering on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says the man’s leg and arm were trapped. He was freed by employees before authorities arrived.
Will Amtrak return to Nashville?
TDOT is exploring two potential route options to submit for federal grant funding.
Neighbors on Elm Hill Pike meet with officials after fiery crash
On Saturday, Metro Councilmember Russ Bradford has organized a town hall to address concerns with neighbors, police and the Nashville Department of Transportation.
wpln.org
What you need to know about eviction in Middle Tennessee
In July 2021, pandemic-era eviction protections ended in Nashville. Since then, state and federal sources of rent assistance have dried up, and this December eviction filings in Nashville were 70% higher than they were before the pandemic. To understand what happens when a person is evicted and how it impacts...
WSMV
Nashville program saving money for landlords, renters at risk for eviction
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pilot program helping renters who are at risk for eviction has saved renters and landlords more than $600,000 in three months, the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberland said Thursday. The Legal Aid Society co-hosted an open house with Conexión Américas, informing...
Serial burglary suspect on the run after 9 Nashville break-ins
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a serial burglary suspect.
fox17.com
West Nashville homeowner says man was trying to get inside her home in broad daylight
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A homeowner says a man tried to get inside her West Nashville home in broad daylight. Neighbors say the area surrounding Love Circle Park is usually very quiet, but after neighbors saw a video on Nextdoor, they say they are going to add more security.
'Going once, going twice!' Brentwood estate up for auction
An iconic multi-million dollar Brentwood estate is up for auction. The original owners of the Brentwood home designed it after the Old Westbury Gardens home in New York.
He's broken into nine homes in Nashville. Police are asking the public for help.
Metro Nashville Police Department officials said they haven’t been able to track down 41-year-old Ronald McKnight, and they’re hoping the public can help.
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
860K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0