18. Spring Hill

fox17.com
BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the Midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Nashville
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Nashville.
Red Bicycle to Open Nolensville Pike Location
The neighborhood favorite coffee shop will be opening a new location along Nolensville Pike, inside of Vintage Edge mixed-use complex.
'Going once, going twice!' Brentwood estate up for auction
An iconic multi-million dollar Brentwood estate is up for auction. The original owners of the Brentwood home designed it after the Old Westbury Gardens home in New York.
WSMV
Homeowners deal with damage after Williamson Co. blast
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Fire Department said a catastrophic failure led to an explosion at the Williamson County Highway Department’s rock quarry on Wednesday. The blast was felt by many people in Franklin and Cool Springs areas. The fire department said a private company, Dyno Nobel, contracted by...
WKRN
Pharmacists upset with misinformation
TN House GOP fights with democratic lawmaker who wore Dashiki on floor. Thief steals car with dog inside in Illinois, crashed …. A search for a missing dog continues in Nashville after the owners say a thief stole their car and drove all the way from Mansfield, Illinois. Titans surprise...
$190K lottery ticket sold at Nashville market
A Daily Tennessee Jackpot player in Nashville won a $190,000 jackpot from Thursday night's drawing.
Things ‘left unsaid’: Tennessee’s first wind telephone offers solace to people grieving
Nestled in a neighborhood in East Nashville is a phone booth that no longer rings but offers a bit of respite to those grieving a lost loved one.
WSMV
Overturned semi spills load, closes interstate in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville commuters were treated to a major backup in the East Bank on Friday morning. A tractor-trailer overturned on I-24 East, between the Main Street and Spring Street exit ramps, and spilled its load all over the interstate around 7:15 a.m. TDOT and Metro Nashville Police...
Nashville Pike Shopping Center Access to be Partially Closed for 90 Days
UPDATE (2/8, 11:32 am) Beginning February 14, 2023 contractors will begin construction on the pedestrian signals at the Kroger shopping center on Nashville Pike (the right in/out at Taco Bell, right in/out at Burger King, and the full intersection at Starbucks). The city is working with contractors on a plan...
Mysterious Booming Sound Heard Around Middle Tennessee
Officials noted the likely cause of the loud noise.
2 taken to hospital after crash between box truck, car in Murfreesboro
Two people have been brought to the hospital following a crash in Murfreesboro.
OnlyInYourState
Travel Off The Beaten Path To Try The Most Mouthwatering Seafood In Tennessee
Granny Fishes House in Wartrace, Tennessee, may be off the beaten path — but everyone who dines there would agree it’s worth the effort. This restaurant specializes in seafood, but also has quite a diverse menu. Add to that a heaping side of Southern hospitality, and get ready to discover your new favorite Tennessee restaurant!
WSMV
What store has the cheapest groceries in Nashville?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As grocery prices increase, knowing what stores offer the lowest prices can help with weekly budgeting. The latest data shows prices for groceries have increased 11.8% since Dec. 2021. Prices increased by 0.3% over a one-month period from Nov. to Dec. 2022, according to the USDA.
Will Amtrak return to Nashville?
TDOT is exploring two potential route options to submit for federal grant funding.
WSMV
‘A diamond in the rough’: Man explains million dollar purchase of destroyed Franklin mansion
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - When Mike Thakur looks at the burned remains of a $1.5 million dollar mansion, he sees a blessing. Many others who saw the viral Zillow listing of the house on fire saw it as a joke. The entrepreneur, born in the United Kingdom, closes on the...
clarksvillenow.com
Fiber repair work to prompt roadblocks on Interstate 24 in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, CDE Lightband will be replacing aging fiber across Interstate 24 to improve services to customers. During this maintenance, there will be rolling roadblocks around Exit 11. This area will be blocked in short intervals between 7 and 9 a.m.
fox17.com
West Nashville homeowner says man was trying to get inside her home in broad daylight
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A homeowner says a man tried to get inside her West Nashville home in broad daylight. Neighbors say the area surrounding Love Circle Park is usually very quiet, but after neighbors saw a video on Nextdoor, they say they are going to add more security.
New Miss Robertson County is Headed to Miss Tennessee Competition
Twenty-one-year-old Savannah Maddison was crowned Miss Robertson County and will go on to represent Robertson County at the Miss Tennessee America Competition in June. Eight exceptional young women vied for the title during the competition on January 14th at Springfield Middle School. Candidates competed in multiple categories including Evening Gown, Social Impact Pitch, Private Interview with the Judges, and Talent.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
CCRC’s entrance fee policy confuses resident, leads to lawsuit
A Tennessee continuing care retirement community is attracting some unwanted attention over an entrance fee policy that is not unheard of in the industry. A former resident of the Heritage of Brentwood, co-owned and managed by Life Care Services, in a lawsuit is accusing the community of violating the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, intentional misrepresentation, fraud and unjust enrichment, reports NewsChannel 5 in Nashville, TN.
