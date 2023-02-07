ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

#18. Spring Hill

By Stacker
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q4tga_0kfjGGbn00

- Typical home value: $525,787

- 1-year price change: +16.9%

- 5-year price change: +79.4%

- Metro area: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the Midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Homeowners deal with damage after Williamson Co. blast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Fire Department said a catastrophic failure led to an explosion at the Williamson County Highway Department’s rock quarry on Wednesday. The blast was felt by many people in Franklin and Cool Springs areas. The fire department said a private company, Dyno Nobel, contracted by...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Pharmacists upset with misinformation

TN House GOP fights with democratic lawmaker who wore Dashiki on floor. Thief steals car with dog inside in Illinois, crashed …. A search for a missing dog continues in Nashville after the owners say a thief stole their car and drove all the way from Mansfield, Illinois. Titans surprise...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Overturned semi spills load, closes interstate in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville commuters were treated to a major backup in the East Bank on Friday morning. A tractor-trailer overturned on I-24 East, between the Main Street and Spring Street exit ramps, and spilled its load all over the interstate around 7:15 a.m. TDOT and Metro Nashville Police...
NASHVILLE, TN
OnlyInYourState

Travel Off The Beaten Path To Try The Most Mouthwatering Seafood In Tennessee

Granny Fishes House in Wartrace, Tennessee, may be off the beaten path — but everyone who dines there would agree it’s worth the effort. This restaurant specializes in seafood, but also has quite a diverse menu. Add to that a heaping side of Southern hospitality, and get ready to discover your new favorite Tennessee restaurant!
WARTRACE, TN
WSMV

What store has the cheapest groceries in Nashville?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As grocery prices increase, knowing what stores offer the lowest prices can help with weekly budgeting. The latest data shows prices for groceries have increased 11.8% since Dec. 2021. Prices increased by 0.3% over a one-month period from Nov. to Dec. 2022, according to the USDA.
NASHVILLE, TN
Robertson County Source

New Miss Robertson County is Headed to Miss Tennessee Competition

Twenty-one-year-old Savannah Maddison was crowned Miss Robertson County and will go on to represent Robertson County at the Miss Tennessee America Competition in June. Eight exceptional young women vied for the title during the competition on January 14th at Springfield Middle School. Candidates competed in multiple categories including Evening Gown, Social Impact Pitch, Private Interview with the Judges, and Talent.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
mcknightsseniorliving.com

CCRC’s entrance fee policy confuses resident, leads to lawsuit

A Tennessee continuing care retirement community is attracting some unwanted attention over an entrance fee policy that is not unheard of in the industry. A former resident of the Heritage of Brentwood, co-owned and managed by Life Care Services, in a lawsuit is accusing the community of violating the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, intentional misrepresentation, fraud and unjust enrichment, reports NewsChannel 5 in Nashville, TN.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
860K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy