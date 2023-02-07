ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

#5. Franklin

 3 days ago

- Typical home value: $822,142

- 1-year price change: +13.0%

- 5-year price change: +77.8%

- Metro area: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

fox17.com

BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the Midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Pharmacists upset with misinformation

TN House GOP fights with democratic lawmaker who wore Dashiki on floor. Thief steals car with dog inside in Illinois, crashed …. A search for a missing dog continues in Nashville after the owners say a thief stole their car and drove all the way from Mansfield, Illinois. Titans surprise...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Homeowners deal with damage after Williamson Co. blast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Fire Department said a catastrophic failure led to an explosion at the Williamson County Highway Department’s rock quarry on Wednesday. The blast was felt by many people in Franklin and Cool Springs areas. The fire department said a private company, Dyno Nobel, contracted by...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Overturned semi spills load, closes interstate in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville commuters were treated to a major backup in the East Bank on Friday morning. A tractor-trailer overturned on I-24 East, between the Main Street and Spring Street exit ramps, and spilled its load all over the interstate around 7:15 a.m. TDOT and Metro Nashville Police...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

I-40 partially reopens in Smith County

‘A monster’: Family of victim in Hendersonville child …. A woman said her young relative was a victim in a child sex abuse investigation out of Hendersonville. Now, she is sharing her story in hopes of reaching other potential victims. Franklin rocked by larger than planned explosion …. A...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
WSMV

What store has the cheapest groceries in Nashville?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As grocery prices increase, knowing what stores offer the lowest prices can help with weekly budgeting. The latest data shows prices for groceries have increased 11.8% since Dec. 2021. Prices increased by 0.3% over a one-month period from Nov. to Dec. 2022, according to the USDA.
NASHVILLE, TN
OnlyInYourState

Travel Off The Beaten Path To Try The Most Mouthwatering Seafood In Tennessee

Granny Fishes House in Wartrace, Tennessee, may be off the beaten path — but everyone who dines there would agree it’s worth the effort. This restaurant specializes in seafood, but also has quite a diverse menu. Add to that a heaping side of Southern hospitality, and get ready to discover your new favorite Tennessee restaurant!
WARTRACE, TN
fox17.com

TN lawmakers considering limiting community oversight of police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New restrictions could be coming to Nashville’s Community Oversight Board (COB). State lawmakers are considering a bill that would alter the board and limit its ability to investigate police misconduct. COB is responsible for holding police officers accountable, including investigating officer shootings and citizen...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Missing student found dead in cornfield

Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart …. Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart health. Wilson County ethics committee hears complaints against …. One school board member is in the middle of controversy after around 10 complaints were heard during Thursday night’s ethics committee meeting. Hundreds of airplane...
TENNESSEE STATE
tourcounsel.com

CoolSprings Galleria | Shopping mall in Franklin, Tennessee

CoolSprings Galleria is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall in the Cool Springs commercial and residential corridor between Franklin and Brentwood, Tennessee, 15 miles (24 km) south of Nashville. Opened in 1991, it features 150 stores. The anchor stores are JCPenney, 2 Belk stores, H&M, American Girl, Ulta Beauty, Dillard's, Forever 21, and Macy's.
FRANKLIN, TN
mcknightsseniorliving.com

CCRC’s entrance fee policy confuses resident, leads to lawsuit

A Tennessee continuing care retirement community is attracting some unwanted attention over an entrance fee policy that is not unheard of in the industry. A former resident of the Heritage of Brentwood, co-owned and managed by Life Care Services, in a lawsuit is accusing the community of violating the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, intentional misrepresentation, fraud and unjust enrichment, reports NewsChannel 5 in Nashville, TN.
NASHVILLE, TN
Community Policy