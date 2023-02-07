5. Franklin

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Now Has a Wind Phone for People to 'Talk With the Dead.' The Idea Came from Japan to Grieve & Mourn the DeadZack LoveNashville, TN
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
What to Eat in Nashville2foodtrippersNashville, TN
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in NashvilleEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Celebrates DonorsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
fox17.com
BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the Midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Nashville
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Nashville.
WKRN
Pharmacists upset with misinformation
TN House GOP fights with democratic lawmaker who wore Dashiki on floor. Thief steals car with dog inside in Illinois, crashed …. A search for a missing dog continues in Nashville after the owners say a thief stole their car and drove all the way from Mansfield, Illinois. Titans surprise...
$190K lottery ticket sold at Nashville market
A Daily Tennessee Jackpot player in Nashville won a $190,000 jackpot from Thursday night's drawing.
WSMV
Homeowners deal with damage after Williamson Co. blast
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Fire Department said a catastrophic failure led to an explosion at the Williamson County Highway Department’s rock quarry on Wednesday. The blast was felt by many people in Franklin and Cool Springs areas. The fire department said a private company, Dyno Nobel, contracted by...
Red Bicycle to Open Nolensville Pike Location
The neighborhood favorite coffee shop will be opening a new location along Nolensville Pike, inside of Vintage Edge mixed-use complex.
WSMV
Overturned semi spills load, closes interstate in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville commuters were treated to a major backup in the East Bank on Friday morning. A tractor-trailer overturned on I-24 East, between the Main Street and Spring Street exit ramps, and spilled its load all over the interstate around 7:15 a.m. TDOT and Metro Nashville Police...
'Going once, going twice!' Brentwood estate up for auction
An iconic multi-million dollar Brentwood estate is up for auction. The original owners of the Brentwood home designed it after the Old Westbury Gardens home in New York.
WKRN
I-40 partially reopens in Smith County
‘A monster’: Family of victim in Hendersonville child …. A woman said her young relative was a victim in a child sex abuse investigation out of Hendersonville. Now, she is sharing her story in hopes of reaching other potential victims. Franklin rocked by larger than planned explosion …. A...
2 taken to hospital after crash between box truck, car in Murfreesboro
Two people have been brought to the hospital following a crash in Murfreesboro.
Mysterious Booming Sound Heard Around Middle Tennessee
Officials noted the likely cause of the loud noise.
Nashville Pike Shopping Center Access to be Partially Closed for 90 Days
UPDATE (2/8, 11:32 am) Beginning February 14, 2023 contractors will begin construction on the pedestrian signals at the Kroger shopping center on Nashville Pike (the right in/out at Taco Bell, right in/out at Burger King, and the full intersection at Starbucks). The city is working with contractors on a plan...
WSMV
What store has the cheapest groceries in Nashville?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As grocery prices increase, knowing what stores offer the lowest prices can help with weekly budgeting. The latest data shows prices for groceries have increased 11.8% since Dec. 2021. Prices increased by 0.3% over a one-month period from Nov. to Dec. 2022, according to the USDA.
OnlyInYourState
Travel Off The Beaten Path To Try The Most Mouthwatering Seafood In Tennessee
Granny Fishes House in Wartrace, Tennessee, may be off the beaten path — but everyone who dines there would agree it’s worth the effort. This restaurant specializes in seafood, but also has quite a diverse menu. Add to that a heaping side of Southern hospitality, and get ready to discover your new favorite Tennessee restaurant!
fox17.com
TN lawmakers considering limiting community oversight of police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New restrictions could be coming to Nashville’s Community Oversight Board (COB). State lawmakers are considering a bill that would alter the board and limit its ability to investigate police misconduct. COB is responsible for holding police officers accountable, including investigating officer shootings and citizen...
WKRN
Missing student found dead in cornfield
Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart …. Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart health. Wilson County ethics committee hears complaints against …. One school board member is in the middle of controversy after around 10 complaints were heard during Thursday night’s ethics committee meeting. Hundreds of airplane...
A big boom reverberated through Franklin. It wasn't supposed to be that large.
A scheduled blast at the Williamson County Highway Department's rock quarry went amiss Wednesday, causing damage to some vehicles and a school to shelter in place.
U-Haul: Hendersonville U-Haul wasn’t stolen after all
A U-Haul reported stolen out of Hendersonville wasn't actually stolen after all.
tourcounsel.com
CoolSprings Galleria | Shopping mall in Franklin, Tennessee
CoolSprings Galleria is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall in the Cool Springs commercial and residential corridor between Franklin and Brentwood, Tennessee, 15 miles (24 km) south of Nashville. Opened in 1991, it features 150 stores. The anchor stores are JCPenney, 2 Belk stores, H&M, American Girl, Ulta Beauty, Dillard's, Forever 21, and Macy's.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
CCRC’s entrance fee policy confuses resident, leads to lawsuit
A Tennessee continuing care retirement community is attracting some unwanted attention over an entrance fee policy that is not unheard of in the industry. A former resident of the Heritage of Brentwood, co-owned and managed by Life Care Services, in a lawsuit is accusing the community of violating the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, intentional misrepresentation, fraud and unjust enrichment, reports NewsChannel 5 in Nashville, TN.
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
860K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0