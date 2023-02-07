ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Signal Mountain, TN

chattanoogacw.com

Rest in peace: Longtime Chattanooga broadcaster Garry Mac passes away

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Broadcaster Garry Mac, who spent years on Chattanooga's airwaves, has passed away, according to his friends and colleagues. Listeners heard Mac on several outlets in Chattanooga, including WGOW and WDXB. Right now, it's not clear what caused Mac's death. We reached out to his former on-air...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Suspect identified, arrested in homicide of Chattanooga woman

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police identified the man involved in the homicide of a woman in January. He is facing charges, according to CPD. Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old David Fritts. CPD says they linked Fritts to the crime. He is being charged with criminal homicide and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga woman charged after shooting man in her backyard

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Chattanooga woman is being charged with aggravated assault after shooting a man in her backyard, according to CPD. It happened on 14th Street in Chattanooga. Police say the homeowner heard a noise outside around 4:30 a.m. on Monday. She went outside to investigate and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Woman Drives Children Around Town to Break into Cars

Jennifer Gail Johnson, 36 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she transported numerous juveniles to homes around Floyd County to commit vehicle break-ins. Reports added that a total of four individuals participated in the break-ins, which totaled 14 vehicles. Police added that among the items, five firearms...
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

“Maybe it Would’ve Been Better to Just Keep Quiet…”

Recently, Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called regarding a woman causing a disturbance on Reece Street in Summerville. A complainant said that a woman had been in his yard screaming at him and saying that he was “squatting” on her grandmother’s property. The complainant told her to leave and she said she was parked on “public land”. Deputies recognized a description of the woman and her vehicle because several of them had encountered her at an area restaurant that same morning – when she had asked deputies a series of seemingly irrational questions. Also, there had been a report of the same woman screaming and using racial slurs at a local Food Mart earlier that day. Deputies were able to locate the woman and stopped her on Sloppy Floyd Lake Road. The Georgia State Patrol assisted in the traffic stop, and attempted to perform a field sobriety test on the woman, but she refused to cooperate.
SUMMERVILLE, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Men Found with Drugs, Gun During Seach

Floyd County Police arrested two individuals, Trayron Marquez Bexley, 28, and Marcus Anthony Scott, 23, both of Rome, following a search that led authorities to drugs and a gun on Goodman Road. Reports said that the search led police to a large amount of marijuana, scales, digital scales, blunt wraps...
ROME, GA
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE MAN CRASHES INTO FLOWERS BAKERY AND LEAVES SCENE OF ACCIDENT ON WAY TO FAST PACE WALK IN CENTER

On Jan. 26, 2023 city units were dispatched to a vehicle crash at Flowers bakery and then were advised that the vehicle had left and the driver was going to Fast Pace walk in medical center. City units were then told the subject had driven over the curb at Fast Pace and was currently parked in the front parking lot in a white Chevy Tahoe. An officer arrived at approximately 1:53 p.m. and located the white GMC Yukon. The officer then located a male in the lobby who was identified as Joseph Hale DOB 02-28-1977. Mr. Hale stated the vehicle parked just outside was his. Mr. Hale denied striking any building and stated he had not drank anything alcoholic when asked. Mr. Hale had red watery eyes, slurred speech, and was unsteady on his feet when asked to walk outside. The officer could also smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person. Mr. Hale when asked about searching his person stated he had his psych medication in his pocket. The pill was located from his right pants pocket. The pill was a round blue pill with “PLIVA 468″identified as Propanolol Hydrochoride 20 mg which is a prescription only medication. Mr. Hale had no prescription on his person for the pill located. Mr. Hale also stated there was a wine container in his vehicle from the night prior. Mr. Hale stated he took several medications on a normal basis.
CROSSVILLE, TN
