24. Collierville

Family Desperately Searching Answers When Memphis Father Of Three Vanishes After Leaving Hotel RoomThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
15-Year-Old Male Victim of Shooting Near Kirkwood and Haleville RoadcreteKirkwood, IL
Biden Calls Tyre Nichols “Tyler” in Front of His Grieving Family During SOTU Speech, Critics Say He's Mentally UnwellEden ReportsMemphis, TN
Charleston Aliens - Chinese Spy BalloonsCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
Elvis Presley's Iconic Graceland Mansion Will Remain In The FamilyFlorence CarmelaMemphis, TN
American Snuff to cut 130 jobs in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 130 Memphis jobs could be snuffed out at the end of the year as the American Snuff Company will shut down its facility in Southeast Memphis later this year. Known for being the second-largest smokeless tobacco products maker in the US, American Snuff Company, which has been a part of […]
New plant to bring 129 jobs to southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee state leaders, the Greater Memphis Chamber, and MSS Steel Tubes USA LLC announced Wednesday a new $6 million plant will be opened in southeast Memphis. The chamber said the manufacturing plant will create 129 jobs for the Memphis area, at an average wage plus...
7 Memphis Apartments Under $700 a Month
Memphis, TN. - While the cost of living in Memphis is 14% lower than the national average, renting an apartment in the city can still be pricey for residents who typically earn less on average than their counterparts in other cities.
Shopper carjacked at Millington Kroger
MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Millington Police are looking for several people involved in the carjacking of a Kroger shopper Thursday afternoon. Police said a man approached the victim in the parking lot of the store on US Highway 51, pulled out a gun, and demanded the keys to the victim’s silver 2016 Infiniti Q50. Police have […]
MLGW addresses recent meter failures
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over 18,000 MLGW customers will be receiving an estimated bill soon. This is happening as the utility company works to repair water meters and gas meters with broken digital registers or read outs. WREG reports the problems surfaced after December’s extreme weather caused rotating outages and water issues, and it may take […]
Smoking Up Success: Cozy Corner’s pitmaster reflects on decades of deliciousness
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 45-year-old Memphis tradition is still smoking up some of the best barbecue in the world. Cozy Corner in North Memphis opened in 1977 as a family business, and their history-making matriarch has been credited with continuing the restaurant’s success. FOX13′s Carolyn Cerda spoke with Desiree Robinson about the pitmaster’s journey to becoming the first Black woman to be inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame. She says the secret to her success started with her husband.
Local TikTok star opens dream bakery in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A local baker who gained TikTok fame for her giant stuffed cookies and heartfelt posts about life will open BluffCakes Confections Friday in Germantown. Chloe Sexton has 1.8 million TikTok followers and credits the social media site for launching her professional baking career. “The giant cookie idea really came from wanting to […]
Pedestrian hit by car in the University area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian is injured after being hit by a car in the University area Thursday. Memphis Police say officers are on the scene at Central Avenue and Deloach Street. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Grandmother robbed and carjacked in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grandmother who has fallen on hard times was carjacked at gunpoint along with her 7-year-old granddaughter outside an East Memphis hotel. Linda Orange is visibly shaken after being carjacked and robbed outside the Extended Stay America on Quail Hollow Road in East Memphis just after midnight Thursday. Police said three suspects […]
Could neighbors have helped Tyre Nichols that night?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols‘ death, many people are wondering if anyone tried to stop what was happening near his home that night. A small quiet neighborhood at Castlegate and Ross Road in Hickory Hill has now been put in the spotlight after the lens of a SkyCop camera showed […]
memphismagazine.com
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend
Friday, February 10, 7 – 10 p.m. For this Valentine’s Day, I wanna know what love is. I want you to show me — scratch that, HR says it’s way too creepy for me to proposition you, dear reader. So, instead, I will say, I know you can show me, but it’s up to you if you want to show me, preferably by bringing me to Memphis Botanic Garden’s Whiskey, Wine, and Chocolates event this weekend. And if, like, you’d rather woo your loved one, I guess that’s fine, too, but can they name all the presidents in order? I can’t, but can they? Is that someone you want to be with? I’m ready to learn; I already got the first few down: George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, FDR, JFK — blown away, what else do I have to say? I didn’t start the fire; it was always burning … right there in your heart … for me. Ha! Just kidding, no need to panic, HR.
actionnews5.com
USPS temporarily suspends retail window services at White Station facility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Effective immediately, the United States Postal Service retail window services at the following facility are temporarily suspended:. P.O. Box services will remain at White Station. P.O. Box Lobby Hours of Operation:. Mon-Fri: 24 Hours. Sat: 24 Hours. Sun: 24 Hours. Retail window services will be available...
Longtime Memphis journalist Tom Dees passes away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A longtime journalist and member of the Memphis community has died, ABC24 learned Thursday afternoon. Tom Dees, who worked as a broadcast journalist for WHBQ in Memphis since 1995, died Thursday morning, days before what would have been his 58th birthday on Saturday. "Tom was always...
Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler returning home, expected to make full recovery after suffering stroke
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jerry “The King” Lawler, a pro wrestling Hall of Famer and Memphis native, is returning to his Florida home on Thursday after suffering a stroke a few days earlier. A post from his official Twitter account on Thursday said that doctors are “hopeful for...
actionnews5.com
Malco Theatres will not follow AMC’s ticket pricing change, company says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A spokesperson from Malco Theatres has confirmed that the company will not be following the ticket pricing change announced by AMC Theatres, the nation’s largest movie theater chain. On Monday, AMC unveiled a new pricing scheme in which seat location determines how much your movie...
FOX13 Investigates: Millions of dollars meant for families after defense depot closed have vanished
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Near the old Memphis Defense Depot, streets are lined with vacant homes left to rot and millions of dollars meant to help the area’s families continue to thrive are gone. “This lot used to be full this time of day, but after they closed down,...
The media may have misled you about Hickory Hill, Tyre Nichols’ neighborhood
It’d be understandable if a casual observer assumed Tyre Nichols was beaten to death on the streets of a violent, impoverished neighborhood. After all, the Memphis Police Department’s Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods unit was created to reduce violent crime by focusing on “hot spots.”
Owner speaks out after three of her tax offices in Memphis set on fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three tax businesses owned by the same person went up in flames. Memphis Police need your help finding who set the fires. The owner of Washington Credit and Tax Solutions told FOX13 she’s disgusted this happened to three of her tax locations in Memphis. “That...
Beloved Memphis activist Mother Georgia King passes away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beloved Memphis activist Georgia King, known as ‘Mother Georgia King,’ has passed away. Family confirms to ABC24 the 82-year-old, who has been an icon for social justice and giving back to the community, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Recently, she had suffered health issues...
One injured in Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven man is recovering in the hospital while his shooter is on the run. Memphis Police say they responded to a shooting at a home on the 5100 block of Windham road shortly before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say they found a man with a gunshot wound. Neighbors told WREG that […]
