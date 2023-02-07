29. Germantown

Friday, February 10, 7 – 10 p.m. For this Valentine’s Day, I wanna know what love is. I want you to show me — scratch that, HR says it’s way too creepy for me to proposition you, dear reader. So, instead, I will say, I know you can show me, but it’s up to you if you want to show me, preferably by bringing me to Memphis Botanic Garden’s Whiskey, Wine, and Chocolates event this weekend. And if, like, you’d rather woo your loved one, I guess that’s fine, too, but can they name all the presidents in order? I can’t, but can they? Is that someone you want to be with? I’m ready to learn; I already got the first few down: George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, FDR, JFK — blown away, what else do I have to say? I didn’t start the fire; it was always burning … right there in your heart … for me. Ha! Just kidding, no need to panic, HR.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO