10. Pittman Center

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
TN Attorney General: Process of protecting assets, helping Solar Titan customers can now begin
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With a federal restraining order in place, Solar Titan's assets can now be locked down and a receiver can proceed with trying to help customers who say they've lost money while doing business with the solar panel sales and installation company, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti told WBIR on Thursday.
tourcounsel.com
Foothills Mall | Shopping mall in Maryville, Tennessee
Foothills Mall is an indoor regional shopping mall located in Maryville, Tennessee. Foothills Mall features approximately 70 stores and restaurants. Adjacent to the mall is the Foothills Plaza complex which includes several additional restaurants and a Kroger. Opened in 1983, Foothills Mall is the only shopping mall in suburban Blount...
Inspector finds lack of handwashing at Hardin Valley pizza place
The pizza place with the low inspection score is in West Knoxville. Overall, half a dozen critical violations were checked off in the report.
'Diverging diamonds' interchange pattern expected to come to Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Plans are moving forward for crews to convert two interchanges to diverging diamond interchanges in Knox County. The Department of Transportation plans to build a diverging diamond interchange at the I-75 and Emory Road intersection in North Knox County. TDOT's online timeline shows the project is in the preliminary design phase.
This Restaurant Serves Tennessee's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this longtime local favorite in Tennessee.
WATE
Police discover body by I-40 ramp
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
Knox Pride Festival to be cancelled if drag show bill becomes law
Knox Pride has responded to the passing of a bill that seeks ban drag shows in specific areas, with the CEO calling it a direct attack against the LGBTQ community.
OnlyInYourState
This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Tennessee Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination
Gatlinburg is arguably one of the prettiest towns in Tennessee. Not only is the scenery gorgeous, but the town is filled with friendly people and interesting places to visit. Between all the attractions, shops, and restaurants, you could spend weeks and weeks exploring this little town and still find new things! So make your way down to Gatlinburg, park your car for the day, and get ready to walk all through this incredible Tennessee town.
Building constructed around 1890 faces demolition as part of $20 million project in Old City
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A building more than a century old on East Jackson Avenue faces demolition after a Knoxville developer said crews found the building would not be salvageable for a $20 million project that includes condos, a short-term rental space, a bourbon lounge and a restaurant. The project is named "Excelsior."
School systems respond after House speaker says TN could reject federal funds
Two East Tennessee school systems are responding to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton's idea to reject federal education money.
This Is Tennessee's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
wvlt.tv
Glock machine gun conversion devices
ATF charges Knoxville man for selling machine guns bought from Chinese ‘black market’. A Knoxville man is facing charges for, among other things, selling machine guns he said he bought online from the Chinese black market, according to federal court documents obtained by WVLT News. Updated: 6 hours ago.
NAACP of TN criticizes Knoxville rep’s bill to remove community police oversight
The Tennessee State Conference NAACP released a statement calling for state lawmakers, the governor and police chiefs to oppose a bill that will abolish the community oversight/civilian review boards in Memphis and Nashville.
rockytopinsider.com
Rick Barnes Reveals Injury for Josiah-Jordan James After Vanderbilt Game
With less than a minute remaining in Tennessee’s game against Vanderbilt on Wednesday night, veteran guard Josiah-Jordan James went down with an injury on Vanderbilt’s offensive end of the court. James was clearly in pain as he attempted to jump with one-foot over to the entire other side...
No data collection attempts from Chinese spy balloon, Y-12 says
Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge said they detected no attempts to take data as the suspected spy balloon crossed East Tennessee.
atozsports.com
Quote from Josh Heupel in 2018 shows why Vols fans should never worry about him going back to Oklahoma
If you’re a Tennessee Vols fan, your worst fear right now, whether you admit it or not, is UT head coach Josh Heupel leaving Knoxville one day to go back to Oklahoma, his alma mater. After watching Lane Kiffin leave for USC in early 2010, it’s a legitimate concern...
ATF agents arrest Knoxville man who sold illegal Glock switches
A Knoxville man is facing federal weapons charges after an investigation into the sale of illegal parts from China that can convert a semi-automatic handgun into a machine gun.
thebig1063.com
Two arrested by CCSO after search warrant executed for drugs
On Thursday, February 9th, 2023, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and Criminal Investigation Division executed two search warrants at a residence in Claiborne County. During the execution of the search warrants detectives located quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana. Detectives also recovered and seized United States currency...
College Football Analyst Names 'Next Season's Tennessee'
The Tennessee Volunteers were one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 college football season and one analyst seems to believe there's a team in the Big Ten that could follow in their footsteps. In Brad Crawford's "10 Way-Too-Early Bold Predictions" for next season, the 247 writer seems to think ...
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
860K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0