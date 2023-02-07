27. Townsend

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What happened after arson destroyed Knoxville's Planned Parenthood?Lauren BartonKnoxville, TN
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locationsKristen WaltersTennessee State
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road TripBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Related
6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
tourcounsel.com
Foothills Mall | Shopping mall in Maryville, Tennessee
Foothills Mall is an indoor regional shopping mall located in Maryville, Tennessee. Foothills Mall features approximately 70 stores and restaurants. Adjacent to the mall is the Foothills Plaza complex which includes several additional restaurants and a Kroger. Opened in 1983, Foothills Mall is the only shopping mall in suburban Blount...
This Restaurant Serves Tennessee's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this longtime local favorite in Tennessee.
WATE
Police discover body by I-40 ramp
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
Inspector finds lack of handwashing at Hardin Valley pizza place
The pizza place with the low inspection score is in West Knoxville. Overall, half a dozen critical violations were checked off in the report.
Several East TN schools closed Friday due to illness and absences
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several East Tennessee schools announced Thursday they will be closed Friday because several teachers and students were absent due to illness. As of 4 p.m., the following schools announced closures on Friday, Feb. 10 due to illness and absences. Several are also closed Monday:. Anderson County...
'Diverging diamonds' interchange pattern expected to come to Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Plans are moving forward for crews to convert two interchanges to diverging diamond interchanges in Knox County. The Department of Transportation plans to build a diverging diamond interchange at the I-75 and Emory Road intersection in North Knox County. TDOT's online timeline shows the project is in the preliminary design phase.
Winds topped 70 mph in East TN, cause damage, power outages
Strong winds moving through East Tennessee may be causing damage, with downed trees and power outages affecting some areas.
wvlt.tv
‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation
Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year. TN Songwriters Festival. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tennessee Songwriters Festival kicked off in Sevier County on Tuesday. Could commuter trains be...
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locations
A national retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least two of its store locations in Tennessee early next month. Read on to learn more. Last week we reported that the Best Buy store located in Hixson would be closing permanently on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
This Is Tennessee's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
wvlt.tv
AMBER Alert issued for missing Tennessee teens
Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year. ‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation. Updated: 4 hours ago. Several East Tennessee families...
Police investigating after body found near Rutledge Pike in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. Around midday on Monday, officers responded to Rutledge Pike at the Interstate 40 East ramp. There, officers found the body of a man lying in a ditch beside the road. A report from KPD […]
Rural Metro: 2 injured in Maynardville Pike crash
Two drivers suffered what appear to be non-life threatening injuries Tuesday morning after a head-on collision along Maynardville Pike in North Knox County, according to Rural Metro Fire.
WATE
Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released
The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m.
‘Very disoriented’ man leads police on slow-speed chase from Exit 407 into Knox County
At one point, the suspect was traveling 35 mph on the interstate with three flat tires, reports say.
School systems respond after House speaker says TN could reject federal funds
Two East Tennessee school systems are responding to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton's idea to reject federal education money.
Knox Pride Festival to be cancelled if drag show bill becomes law
Knox Pride has responded to the passing of a bill that seeks ban drag shows in specific areas, with the CEO calling it a direct attack against the LGBTQ community.
rockytopinsider.com
Rick Barnes Reveals Injury for Josiah-Jordan James After Vanderbilt Game
With less than a minute remaining in Tennessee’s game against Vanderbilt on Wednesday night, veteran guard Josiah-Jordan James went down with an injury on Vanderbilt’s offensive end of the court. James was clearly in pain as he attempted to jump with one-foot over to the entire other side...
WYSH AM 1380
Scammers back at it in AC
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a telephone scam making the rounds. The ACSO says that several citizens have recently reported receiving telephone calls from someone purporting to be with the Sheriff’s Civil Process Unit who proceeds to tell the call’s recipient that they owe a large sum of money to the state. However, the caller then tells the would-be victim that they “can knock down the amount owed” if the person were to pay them over the phone that day or send a money order.
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
860K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0