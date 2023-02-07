30. Louisville

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What happened after arson destroyed Knoxville's Planned Parenthood?Lauren BartonKnoxville, TN
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locationsKristen WaltersTennessee State
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road TripBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Related
tourcounsel.com
Foothills Mall | Shopping mall in Maryville, Tennessee
Foothills Mall is an indoor regional shopping mall located in Maryville, Tennessee. Foothills Mall features approximately 70 stores and restaurants. Adjacent to the mall is the Foothills Plaza complex which includes several additional restaurants and a Kroger. Opened in 1983, Foothills Mall is the only shopping mall in suburban Blount...
TN Attorney General: Process of protecting assets, helping Solar Titan customers can now begin
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With a federal restraining order in place, Solar Titan's assets can now be locked down and a receiver can proceed with trying to help customers who say they've lost money while doing business with the solar panel sales and installation company, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti told WBIR on Thursday.
WATE
Police discover body by I-40 ramp
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
This Is Tennessee's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
rockytopinsider.com
Rick Barnes Reveals Injury for Josiah-Jordan James After Vanderbilt Game
With less than a minute remaining in Tennessee’s game against Vanderbilt on Wednesday night, veteran guard Josiah-Jordan James went down with an injury on Vanderbilt’s offensive end of the court. James was clearly in pain as he attempted to jump with one-foot over to the entire other side...
NAACP of TN criticizes Knoxville rep’s bill to remove community police oversight
The Tennessee State Conference NAACP released a statement calling for state lawmakers, the governor and police chiefs to oppose a bill that will abolish the community oversight/civilian review boards in Memphis and Nashville.
WATE
Knoxville-based solar panel company under restraining order
After scores of customer complaints, a federal judge has issued a restraining order against the Knoxville-based company Solar Titan USA and put it under the control of a court-appointed receiver. Knoxville-based solar panel company under restraining …. After scores of customer complaints, a federal judge has issued a restraining order...
WATE
Jury seated in Knoxville Murder Trial
The jury has now been seated in a Knoxville murder trial. The jury has now been seated in a Knoxville murder trial. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at...
Crossville man sentenced for 2020 Knoxville bank robberies
A Crossville man pled guilty and was sentenced for robbing three banks on consecutive days in 2020 according to the Knox County District Attorney's Office.
Knoxville man convicted of killing Powell woman in 2021 shooting
A Knoxville man was found guilty of killing a woman in February 2021. Paul Foutner was convicted of second-degree murder on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.
Police investigating after body found near Rutledge Pike in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. Around midday on Monday, officers responded to Rutledge Pike at the Interstate 40 East ramp. There, officers found the body of a man lying in a ditch beside the road. A report from KPD […]
School systems respond after House speaker says TN could reject federal funds
Two East Tennessee school systems are responding to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton's idea to reject federal education money.
wvlt.tv
Johnson City man arrested after carjacking Uber at gunpoint, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Johnson City man was arrested near Strawberry Plains after he carjacked his Uber driver at gunpoint, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The carjacking happened at the Shell on Strawberry Plains Pike, the report said, when an officer saw a “strange altercation.”
Knoxville laundromat offering to help lighten the load for struggling families
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Almost one out of every five families live in poverty in Knoxville, according to the U.S. Census. Mustafa Freeman owns the Wash House Laundry Center, and he is hoping to lighten the load for struggling families. Freeman partners with a group called Laundry Love to offer...
wvlt.tv
TBI: Monroe Co. man charged with statutory rape
Knox Pride announces plans to cancel Pride Festival if drag bill becomes law. Knox Pride announces that the 2023 Knox Pride Festival in October will be cancelled if Senate Bill 3 becomes law. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Rural Metro Fire responded to a brush fire that spread to “several...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police find 80 pounds of marijuana in home, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department responders found 80 pounds of marijuana in a Knoxville home, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Investigators executed a search warrant on Piney Grove Church Road on Jan. 27, the report said, which was a rental unit leased to a woman identified as Shyne Robinson, 21. While there, the property owner had to call Robinson because she had changed the locks, leaving the owner without access to the unit.
‘Very disoriented’ man leads police on slow-speed chase from Exit 407 into Knox County
At one point, the suspect was traveling 35 mph on the interstate with three flat tires, reports say.
WYSH AM 1380
Scammers back at it in AC
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a telephone scam making the rounds. The ACSO says that several citizens have recently reported receiving telephone calls from someone purporting to be with the Sheriff’s Civil Process Unit who proceeds to tell the call’s recipient that they owe a large sum of money to the state. However, the caller then tells the would-be victim that they “can knock down the amount owed” if the person were to pay them over the phone that day or send a money order.
Building constructed around 1890 faces demolition as part of $20 million project in Old City
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A building more than a century old on East Jackson Avenue faces demolition after a Knoxville developer said crews found the building would not be salvageable for a $20 million project that includes condos, a short-term rental space, a bourbon lounge and a restaurant. The project is named "Excelsior."
Stories from The Strip: How Cumberland Avenue's history could come full circle
Over the last century, Cumberland Avenue has evolved from an affluent neighborhood to a nightclub hotspot to The Strip. New developments may bring it full circle. Elizabeth Sims, Grace King (10News) Published: 10:08 AM EST February 8, 2023. Updated: 11:27 PM EST February 8, 2023. KNOXVILLE, Tenn. The history of...
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
860K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0