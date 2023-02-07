19. Pigeon Forge

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WATE
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Feb. 10-12
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Temperatures have been changing this week and there are more opportunities to enjoy free events happening in East Tennessee. Make sure to check out WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog while planning for these events. The Dark Market. Join the Surpassing Fancy in Knoxville...
wvlt.tv
Brush fire out after spreading to ‘several structures:’ Rural Metro
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a brush fire that spread to “several structures” in North Knox County, according to department officials. The fire is located on the 8600 block of Foust Hollow Road, and officials are asking people to avoid the area. WVLT News...
Winds topped 70 mph in East TN, cause damage, power outages
Strong winds moving through East Tennessee may be causing damage, with downed trees and power outages affecting some areas.
6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
Inspector finds lack of handwashing at Hardin Valley pizza place
The pizza place with the low inspection score is in West Knoxville. Overall, half a dozen critical violations were checked off in the report.
'Diverging diamonds' interchange pattern expected to come to Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Plans are moving forward for crews to convert two interchanges to diverging diamond interchanges in Knox County. The Department of Transportation plans to build a diverging diamond interchange at the I-75 and Emory Road intersection in North Knox County. TDOT's online timeline shows the project is in the preliminary design phase.
Crossville man sentenced for 2020 Knoxville bank robberies
A Crossville man pled guilty and was sentenced for robbing three banks on consecutive days in 2020 according to the Knox County District Attorney's Office.
WATE
TN woman wins UPSP Hero Award
The United States Postal Service is going to honor an East Tennessee postal worker with an award for going above and beyond her regular duties. The Postal Service will be presenting Katrenia Foster, who works in Dandridge, with the prestigious Postmaster General Hero Award Friday morning. TN woman wins UPSP...
The Funny Farm set to offer ‘Baby Goat Deliveries’
CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Does your workplace need a little pick-me-up with a unique visitor? How about a baby goat? Tammy Stanton with the Funny Farm in Greeneville stopped by First at Four Wednesday to discuss their new “Baby Goat Deliveries” and to introduce “Peppermint” and “Patty.” Starting Feb. 13, the Funny Farm will bring their […]
This Restaurant Serves Tennessee's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this longtime local favorite in Tennessee.
WATE
Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box to open in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville Fire Department station will be the home of Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box in order to save the lives of newborns and give parents an option to surrender their baby with anonymity. A ceremony is set for next week. Tennessee has...
WATE
Police discover body by I-40 ramp
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
Dolly-themed festival returning to Knoxville with new name
The third annual Dolly-themed festival is planned for the first weekend of June. The Old City Association is expanding its celebration to encompass artists, musicians, and do-gooders Dolly has inspired throughout her rhinestone-studded career.
wvlt.tv
‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation
Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year. TN Songwriters Festival. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tennessee Songwriters Festival kicked off in Sevier County on Tuesday. Could commuter trains be...
WATE
Knox County Planning Commission approves plan to bring old school back to life
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A facelift is in the works for the historic old Galbraith School in South Knoxville. County leaders have been talking about what comes next. The school dates back to 1930 when it was built and used as an elementary school. Unfortunately, the historic building has been sitting vacant for quite some time and one group is trying to bring it back to life by turning the school into multiuse apartments.
Several East TN schools closed Friday due to illness and absences
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several East Tennessee schools announced Thursday they will be closed Friday because several teachers and students were absent due to illness. As of 4 p.m., the following schools announced closures on Friday, Feb. 10 due to illness and absences. Several are also closed Monday:. Anderson County...
wvlt.tv
TBI: Monroe Co. man charged with statutory rape
Knox Pride announces plans to cancel Pride Festival if drag bill becomes law. Knox Pride announces that the 2023 Knox Pride Festival in October will be cancelled if Senate Bill 3 becomes law. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Rural Metro Fire responded to a brush fire that spread to “several...
This Is Tennessee's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
Knox Pride Festival to be cancelled if drag show bill becomes law
Knox Pride has responded to the passing of a bill that seeks ban drag shows in specific areas, with the CEO calling it a direct attack against the LGBTQ community.
Two children recovering after January Magnolia Avenue crash
The two children who were injured in what police say was a drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue are taking major steps in their recovery.
