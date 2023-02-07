ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Athlon Sports

Look: Aaron Donald Has 4-Word Message About His NFL Future

As the Los Angeles Rams' 2022 season came apart at the seams, many in the football world wondered if the team's core would break apart.  Coach Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, and Matthew Stafford were among the prominent Rams rumored to move on from the organization.  But this group looks as if ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USC makes the list of top college football transfer classes for 2023

The USC Trojans need every advantage they can get, whether it is improving their special teams or bringing in more defensive linemen or upgrading the secondary. One area where Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have made the grade in both 2022 and 2023 is in the transfer portal. USC has recognized that using transfers to improve a roster is not a luxury, but a necessity. It isn’t optional or negotiable. It’s an absolute requirement, a prerequisite for success.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy