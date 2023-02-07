The USC Trojans need every advantage they can get, whether it is improving their special teams or bringing in more defensive linemen or upgrading the secondary. One area where Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have made the grade in both 2022 and 2023 is in the transfer portal. USC has recognized that using transfers to improve a roster is not a luxury, but a necessity. It isn’t optional or negotiable. It’s an absolute requirement, a prerequisite for success.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO