Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers are ‘done’ at the NBA trade deadline. Here’s how the roster looks now
The NBA trade deadline is officially in the rearview mirror, and Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times reports that the Lakers are indeed “done” and have no impending moves waiting in the phone call queue with the league office. So how does the roster and asset cupboard...
silverscreenandroll.com
Woj: Lakers interested in extending D’Angelo Russell, possibly signing Danny Green on buyout market
Even after an extremely active NBA trade deadline that saw Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka swap out six of the team’s 14 players for six new ones, the team may still not be done with business yet. According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski — during a series of media appearances over the last 24 hours — the team may be interested in extending new (re)acquisition D’Angelo Russell, and potentially bringing back another former Laker: Danny Green.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
silverscreenandroll.com
5 potential buyout candidates for the Lakers
The Lakers completely reworked their roster at the trade deadline, bringing in five new faces in the 24 hours before the deadline and six if you include Rui Hachimura, who was acquired in the weeks beforehand. Impressively, through all that dealing, the Lakers maintained an open roster spot to use in the buyout market.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers reportedly trade Thomas Bryant to Nuggets for Davon Reed, 3 second-round picks
In a surprise move ahead of the trade deadline, the Lakers are reportedly trading Thomas Bryant — one of the surprise bright spots of the season — to the Nuggets for Davon Reed and second round picks. Bryant is averaging 12.1 points per game this season and was...
silverscreenandroll.com
BREAKING: Suns trade for Kevin Durant as Pacific Division arms race heats up
Not content to let the Lakers sit around and have the biggest blockbuster trade in the Pacific Division the day before the NBA trade deadline, the Phoenix Suns came seemingly out of nowhere to incinerate predictions this would be a quiet deal window by sending Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, Mikal Bridges, a total of four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap the Brooklyn Nets for All-Star captain Kevin Durant.
silverscreenandroll.com
How much did the Lakers championship odds improve?
The nearly complete overhaul of the Lakers roster at the NBA trade deadline was needed but not necessarily expected. Following Tuesday’s embarrassing loss on the night LeBron James broke the all-time scoring record — a night that also featured a “heated exchange” between Russell Westbrook and coaches — it was clear that the Lakers needed to shake things up.
silverscreenandroll.com
JJ Redick says he’s heard Russell Westbrook to Jazz trade is ‘close to being done’
Shortly after this story came out, multiple reports emerged that the Lakers are in deep talks on a three-team trade with the Timberwolves and Jazz that would send out Russell Westbrook and bring in D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley. Original story — featuring JJ apparently being right!...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Bucks Preview: Can LA’s latest trade move save their season?
Now that LeBron James has solidified himself as the greatest scorer in NBA history (at least statistics-wise), one of the most anticipated events in line for this season is over. James is going to wake up today feeling like a more accomplished man and rightfully so, but the rest of the purple and gold meanwhile, should wake up feeling more concerned about their team’s current state.
silverscreenandroll.com
Grading the Lakers Mid-Season Moves
After taking a lot of heat from some people on this site (guilty!), the Lakers front office has engaged in quite a bit of activity to try to improve the team. How these moves pan out will remain to be seen, but we can still judge them on what the team gave up vs. what it got back:
silverscreenandroll.com
Winners and Losers of the NBA Trade Deadline for the Lakers
We’ve officially reached and passed the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline. Did all of the Lakers fans reading this make it through in one piece? Yeah? Awesome!. Now that we’ve reached the other side with only 27 games remaining, let’s evaluate the winners, losers, and question marks after the Lakers made some moves prior to the deadline.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Warriors Preview: New look
For a team that’s currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference and losers of their last 3 games, there’s plenty of excitement to be had surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers. That’s because now, after the NBA trade deadline, there is reason to believe the 25-31 team can now go on a run to end the season, with that run hopefully starting in Saturday’s game vs. the Golden State Warriors. when D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, and maybe even Davon Reed are set to make their debuts.
