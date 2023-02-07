ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woj: Lakers interested in extending D’Angelo Russell, possibly signing Danny Green on buyout market

Even after an extremely active NBA trade deadline that saw Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka swap out six of the team’s 14 players for six new ones, the team may still not be done with business yet. According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski — during a series of media appearances over the last 24 hours — the team may be interested in extending new (re)acquisition D’Angelo Russell, and potentially bringing back another former Laker: Danny Green.
5 potential buyout candidates for the Lakers

The Lakers completely reworked their roster at the trade deadline, bringing in five new faces in the 24 hours before the deadline and six if you include Rui Hachimura, who was acquired in the weeks beforehand. Impressively, through all that dealing, the Lakers maintained an open roster spot to use in the buyout market.
BREAKING: Suns trade for Kevin Durant as Pacific Division arms race heats up

Not content to let the Lakers sit around and have the biggest blockbuster trade in the Pacific Division the day before the NBA trade deadline, the Phoenix Suns came seemingly out of nowhere to incinerate predictions this would be a quiet deal window by sending Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, Mikal Bridges, a total of four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap the Brooklyn Nets for All-Star captain Kevin Durant.
How much did the Lakers championship odds improve?

The nearly complete overhaul of the Lakers roster at the NBA trade deadline was needed but not necessarily expected. Following Tuesday’s embarrassing loss on the night LeBron James broke the all-time scoring record — a night that also featured a “heated exchange” between Russell Westbrook and coaches — it was clear that the Lakers needed to shake things up.
JJ Redick says he’s heard Russell Westbrook to Jazz trade is ‘close to being done’

Shortly after this story came out, multiple reports emerged that the Lakers are in deep talks on a three-team trade with the Timberwolves and Jazz that would send out Russell Westbrook and bring in D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley. Original story — featuring JJ apparently being right!...
Lakers vs. Bucks Preview: Can LA’s latest trade move save their season?

Now that LeBron James has solidified himself as the greatest scorer in NBA history (at least statistics-wise), one of the most anticipated events in line for this season is over. James is going to wake up today feeling like a more accomplished man and rightfully so, but the rest of the purple and gold meanwhile, should wake up feeling more concerned about their team’s current state.
Grading the Lakers Mid-Season Moves

After taking a lot of heat from some people on this site (guilty!), the Lakers front office has engaged in quite a bit of activity to try to improve the team. How these moves pan out will remain to be seen, but we can still judge them on what the team gave up vs. what it got back:
Winners and Losers of the NBA Trade Deadline for the Lakers

We’ve officially reached and passed the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline. Did all of the Lakers fans reading this make it through in one piece? Yeah? Awesome!. Now that we’ve reached the other side with only 27 games remaining, let’s evaluate the winners, losers, and question marks after the Lakers made some moves prior to the deadline.
Lakers vs. Warriors Preview: New look

For a team that’s currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference and losers of their last 3 games, there’s plenty of excitement to be had surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers. That’s because now, after the NBA trade deadline, there is reason to believe the 25-31 team can now go on a run to end the season, with that run hopefully starting in Saturday’s game vs. the Golden State Warriors. when D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, and maybe even Davon Reed are set to make their debuts.

