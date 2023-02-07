ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Mayor Wu seeks artists to redesign Boston neighborhood signs

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wG6Tt_0kfjFj2x00

Mayor Wu seeks artists to redesign Boston neighborhood signs 00:38

BOSTON - Mayor Michelle Wu announced the launch of the Neighborhood Sign Redesign program on Tuesday.

It's an effort to redesign the signs that welcome visitors and residents to Boston neighborhoods. The city wants local artists to put their own stamp on the welcome signs, based on templates provided by the city.

"I'm excited for this program to empower our residents to create welcoming, creative signs to reflect the unique, vibrant neighborhoods and communities they live and work in," Wu said.

The artists, age 18 and older, who live or work in the city, are encouraged to submit up to three creations reflecting their community.

The artists selected will receive $1,000 for their work.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Evan Crosby

8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a Month

Boston, MA. - The city of Boston is one of America's most expensive places to live. In fact, the city's cost of living is over 50% higher than the national average. And the cost of housing, especially apartment rentals, is a major contributor to that figure.
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Heather Hegedus Leaving Boston 25 News: Where Is the Anchor Going?

Heather Hegedus has spent half her career providing Boston residents with all the latest local and national news. Now after 11 years, Heather Hegedus announced she is leaving Boston 25 News in February. Those who have watched the veteran news anchor for years want to know what’s next for her and where she is going. More importantly, they are hoping she will remain in Boston. Find out what Heather Hegedus said about her departure from FOX station WFXT.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Mayor Wu to announce members of Reparations Task Force

BOSTON -- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will introduce the city's newly formed Reparations Task Force on Tuesday.The group was created to study the lasting impacts of slavery in Boston. Wu said the task force will have members representing different backgrounds and together they will make recommendations to help the descendants of slaves. The Boston City Council unanimously voted last December to form a task force.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Stabbing victim walks into Jamaica Plain police station

BOSTON - Boston Police are investigating a double stabbing in Jamaica Plain.The stabbing happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday near Green and Washington Streets.Boston Police said both of the victims have life-threatening injuries and at least one of those victims walked into the Jamaica Plain Police Station for help.Police said they are investigating multiple scenes.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Marshfield Restaurant Cancels Booking Planned as Fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy

A Marshfield restaurant has canceled an event that was booked and promoted as a fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother who allegedly murdered her three children. According to a Facebook post from Haddad’s Ocean Restaurant in Marshfield, the planned February 20 event – which was not being put on by the restaurant, but rather by a group that had booked the space – was canceled after the restaurant received further information as to the purpose of the event.
MARSHFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Black doll exhibit in Worcester aims to teach importance of representation

WORCESTER – Dolls play an important role in child development, but some kids don't have one that looks like them. This Black History Month a Worcester exhibit is focusing on Black dolls and their place in American history.The exhibit is called "Representation is Resistance: Black Doll Power in American history." The dolls are currently being featured as a pop-up at the Jean McDonough Arts Center in Worcester.The curators are Felicia Walker and Debra Britt. They also created the National Black Doll Museum of History and Culture in Mansfield. Unfortunately, that closed during the pandemic.But Walker and Britt remain active doing doll making workshops and traveling to schools. They want young boys and girls to understand the caricature others have faced in the past, how they fought against it, and why representation is so important.The exhibit runs in Worcester runs until next Wednesday.Walker and Britt say the museum remains online at the moment but believe it will be back in a brick-and-mortar spot soon.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Malden mayor lifts parking restrictions, is winter over?

MALDEN - If you follow Malden's Mayor Gary Christenson on Twitter, you may have seen his tweet Wednesday lifting parking restrictions and effectively saying, winter is done. But is that true? can we turn the page on winter right into spring? Althea Harvey, a longtime resident of Malden, said "we never know what's going to happen between now and St. Patrick's Day, even into April. So no, I don't believe it's over. David Callinan added, "Is winter done... I don't know if it's even begun, truthfully. It still feels like spring. It's February out here. I keep asking myself,...
MALDEN, MA
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
GRAFTON, MA
CBS Boston

Waltham native to support Super Bowl flyover conducted by all-women crew

WALTHAM - A Waltham native will be part of a history-making flyover at the Super Bowl.Lt. Jacqueline Drew, a pilot, will support the flyover conducted by an all-women crew to mark 50 years of women flying for the U.S. Navy.The flyover of three Navy tactical squadrons will take place during the national anthem performance. It will feature two F/A-18F Super Hornets, a F-35C Lightning II and an EA-18G Growler.Drew, a New England Patriots fan, joined the Navy after high school. She graduated from the Naval Academy in 2013 and has logged 1,000 total flight hours."I take enormous pride in being from Massachusetts," she said. "Between my family support system and the schools I was able to attend, I have great appreciation for a work ethic I developed and a toughness that only comes from Boston."
WALTHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Is winter over? No sign of snow in the forecast for Boston

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - Well, the Malden mayor called it first. He declared winter is over! His "declaration" was essentially done to end parking bans for his city and, based on the lack of snow out there now and the mild forecast ahead. This, of course, begs the question, could he be right? Can we legitimately stick a fork in winter on February 9th? My first instinct is to laugh and say, "Are you crazy?" Anyone who has lived in New England for any length of time surely would know...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Parents upset Billerica schools invited indicted activist to give speech

BILLERICA - Some Billerica parents are sounding off after an activist who is facing federal fraud charges was invited and paid to speak to students at the high school in honor of Black History Month. Monica Cannon-Grant is a well-known racial justice activist who organized a rally of thousands after the murder of George Floyd. Last year, she was indicted on 18 counts of fraud for allegedly stealing money donated to her non-profit, Violence in Boston. Parents say they were not informed that Cannon-Grant was invited to speak to students. "As a parent, I just feel like it's not...
BILLERICA, MA
Evan Crosby

10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Boston, MA. - Boston has one of the highest costs of living in the United States. However, on the flip side, its residents often command salaries above the national average for their respective fields. One reason for the competitive pay is the high-growth, high-paying industries in the area.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Billboards, virtual vigil mark 19th anniversary of Maura Murray's disappearance

DORCHESTER - New billboards off the Southeast Expressway near Dorchester are highlighting the cold case disappearance of a UMass student.Thursday will mark 19 years since Maura Murray vanished.On February 9, 2004, Murray took money out of her bank account, drove north, crashed her car in Woodsville, New Hampshire, and was never seen again.The billboards will be up all month. Murray's family is holding a virtual vigil at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. They are inviting the public to light a candle and post a photo of video on soical media with the hashtags #mauramurray #maura19 #engagewithempathy.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Finance director for Mayor Wu charged with money laundering

BOSTON - Freda Brasfield, the finance director for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, is off the job after being arraigned on criminal charges. The 55-year-old from Hyde Park is charged with money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering. A 31-year-old Keenan Brasfield from Hyde Park also faces a money laundering charge and is accused of trying to deliver drugs to prisoners."The City was made aware of these allegations yesterday evening," a spokesperson for Mayor Wu's office said Friday. "Today, the City placed Ms. Brasfield on unpaid administrative leave while the court case proceeds or additional information becomes available."
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Salem's Ye Olde Pepper Candy Companie is the oldest in America

SALEM - Salem and Halloween go together. So, it should be no surprise that America's oldest candy shop is located here. The Ye Olde Pepper Candy Companie has been in existence since 1806 and owner Bob Burkinshaw is one in a long generation of candy makers."It's not just a company, it becomes part of you. My grandfather bought the original Pepper Companie. He worked for the Pepper Companie when he was 14. He started out cleaning floors and worked his way up to candy maker, eventually bought the company," Burkinshaw told WBZ-TV. "It's a great...
SALEM, MA
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State

As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!

Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
105K+
Followers
31K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy