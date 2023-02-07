ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to sign up for the new Bing powered by ChatGPT

By Sean Endicott
 2 days ago

What you need to know

  • Microsoft just announced a new version of Bing powered by ChatGPT.
  • The revamped Bing is available in limited preview starting today.
  • You can put your name on the waiting list to try out the new Bing right now.
  • If you set your PC and browser to use Microsoft products by default, you can move your name up the waiting list.

Microsoft just announced a new Bing powered by ChatGPT and AI. The revamped search engine is significantly more powerful than the previous version of Bing, thanks to a new interface, ChatGPT AI tech, and some other changes. The new Bing is available starting today in limited preview.

To gain access to the new Bing, you need to follow a few steps. Note that even after you follow all of these steps, you still may not receive access to the new Bing right away, you'll simply be on a waiting list to try it.

How to sign up to use the new Bing

Adding your name to Microsoft's waiting list is straightforward. All you need to do is go to bing.com/new and click " Join the waitlist ." Once you do that, you can just wait to receive access or take a few extra steps to move your name up the waitlist.

How to get the new Bing faster

If you want to receive access to the Bing app even faster, you can follow a few steps. Microsoft does not specify how much faster you'll receive access, but your name will be moved up the waitlist.

  1. Click Access the new Bing faster
  2. Set Microsoft defaults on your PC. This can be done manually or through a one-click tool from Microsoft .
  3. Scan the QR code on the webpage to gain access to the new Bing faster . You can also install the Bing app through the Google Play Store or App Stor e. Scanning the QR code should open the correct app store.
  4. Make sure to sign in to your Microsoft account on the Bing app. This can be done by tapping the profile icon in the upper-left-hand corner of the app.
(Image credit: Microsoft)
(Image credit: Microsoft)
(Image credit: Microsoft)

To catch up on everything from today's event, make sure to follow our Microsoft AI Event live blog .

