ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SB Nation

NBA Scores: The Nets are already winning without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

Seeing Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson on the sidelines in Brooklyn shouldn’t feel normal. At least not while the two teams playing in Barclays are the hometown Nets and the Chicago Bulls. But the adjustment period for NBA players is brief and brutal. I suppose it shouldn’t feel all that different to fans, right? Sure, 24 hours ago, Bridges and Johnson played for the Phoenix Suns. But today, they are the newest Nets. As they say, after all, it’s a business.
BROOKLYN, NY
SB Nation

Fans already calling the Kyrie deal a mistake for the Mavericks

One of the best players in the NBA was traded this week and fans don’t seem to think it will make much of a difference at all. In less than a week Kyrie Irving demanded a trade and quickly found himself leaving Brooklyn and headed for the Dallas Mavericks. The trade made the Mavericks backcourt, along with Luka Dončić, arguably the best in the NBA. Already fighting for playoff position near the top of the Western Conference, on paper the addition of Irving makes Dallas an absolute force.
DALLAS, TX
SB Nation

LeBron James’ kids wore Michael Jordan shoes to watch him break NBA scoring record

LeBron James’ mission to set the NBA’s all-time scoring mark was 20 years in the making, and it finally happened on Tuesday night as the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder beat the Lakers, 133-130, but no one is going to remember that. Instead, the night was a celebration of James’ legendary career. He broke the record on a picture-perfect fadeaway late in the third quarter, and the game was immediately paused to recognize the moment. It was a night no one in attendance will ever forget.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Brad Stevens explains why Celtics traded for Mike Muscala

The Boston Celtics were quiet at the trade deadline, but they did find a way to address one of their most glaring needs. Big man Mike Muscala was acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Justin Jackson and two second-round picks. The move gives Boston additional frontcourt depth behind Robert Williams and Al Horford as well as outside shooting off the bench.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tri-City Herald

Miami Heat Are Reportedly Interested in Houston Rockets Guard Eric Gordon

With the NBA trade deadline ending tomorrow at 3 p.m., organizations are making their final pushes in acquiring or removing players to bolster their teams. Hoopswire’s Sam Amico reported Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon has drawn interest from several teams, including the Miami Heat. Gordon, a veteran for...
HOUSTON, TX
SB Nation

6 NBA teams that got better at trade deadline, and 3 that got worse

Kyrie Irving went from requesting a trade to being traded to the Mavericks in just 48 hours, Kevin Durant was dealt to a new super team in the middle of the night, and the Los Angeles Lakers somehow completed their season long mission to rebuild the rotation around LeBron James and Anthony Davis just before the buzzer. The 2023 NBA trade deadline was one of the most active we’ve ever seen, and it changed the championship picture for the rest of the season.
UTAH STATE
SB Nation

NBA trade deadline’s biggest winners and losers include Lakers, Bulls, Clippers

The 2023 NBA trade deadline went into overdrive as soon as the clock struck midnight on Thursday. After sending Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks a few days earlier, the Brooklyn Nets had another blockbuster up their sleeve: trading Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for two talented wings (Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson) and four unprotected first round draft picks.
SB Nation

This under the radar NBA trade may have a big impact this season

The NBA trade deadline lived up to all the hype and did not disappoint. We had significant trades, impactful trades, and some head-scratchers mixed in. But, of course, we all know about the blockbuster trade that happened while most people were asleep. The Brooklyn Nets officially ended the short-lived big...
BOSTON, MA
SB Nation

Instant NBA trade deadline grades for every deal as they come in

One of the wildest trade deadlines in NBA history was minted in the early morning hours of Thursday when Kevin Durant was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns. Brooklyn got back Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and four unprotected first round draft picks. The KD blockbuster comes on the heels of Brooklyn’s decision to trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks days earlier. As the Nets finally went bust, the rest of the league’s championship picture feels fully reshaped in its wake.
PHOENIX, AZ
SB Nation

Andre Drummond gave us the funniest, most pointless Euro step in history

There are plenty of amazing highlights this season. Andre Drummond’s Euro step on Tuesday night was not one of them. Drummond followed a quite frankly beautiful steal, with one of the saddest finishes I have ever seen in the NBA. A missed dunk is one thing, a trip is another — but slowly executing a Euro step before lofting the ball straight up, touching it and getting hit with a foul is another entirely.
SB Nation

The Nets Big 3 is dead ... and so are the Nets

Crack open that 40 and pour one out, because the Nets’ big-three dream is officially dead. Okay, well, it died last year when James Harden wanted out and Brooklyn had to accept Ben Simmons in a horrific deal that never panned out — but the death knell really came overnight when Kevin Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns less than a week after Kyrie Irving was dealt to Dallas.
BROOKLYN, NY
SB Nation

NBA trade deadline: What 10 years of data tells us about deadline dealing

The NBA trade deadline has become a whole event. What used to be a date on a calendar has become a multi-week festival of rumors, speculation and even the occasional trade. The days and weeks leading up to the deadline often see the games overshadowed by the rumormongering and endless of debate of “Who says no?”.
NBC Sports Chicago

Karnišovas, Donovan address Bulls' 3-point problem

The Bulls' inability to shoot the 3-pointer at a frequent rate is proving detrimental to their offense, especially when those shots don't fall, as they didn't on Thursday during their loss to the Nets, 116-105. Before the start of the Bulls' season, finding quality shooters to help their 3-point woes...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

20 questions with Hawks defenseman Connor Murphy

In our latest series of 20 questions, I go 1-on-1 with Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy:. Columbus, because I lived there. Probably Nicklas Lidstrom. He was just a stud. He was like the best defenseman every year. They would come and beat up on Columbus a lot and he was so good. The guy would be so steady, but yet be able to produce offensively and defensively shut down. He seemed like he could do it all.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy