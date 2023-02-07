Read full article on original website
SB Nation
NBA Scores: The Nets are already winning without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving
Seeing Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson on the sidelines in Brooklyn shouldn’t feel normal. At least not while the two teams playing in Barclays are the hometown Nets and the Chicago Bulls. But the adjustment period for NBA players is brief and brutal. I suppose it shouldn’t feel all that different to fans, right? Sure, 24 hours ago, Bridges and Johnson played for the Phoenix Suns. But today, they are the newest Nets. As they say, after all, it’s a business.
LeBron James Took Two Goats To Dinner Party After Breaking All-Time Scoring Record
LeBron James found an interesting way to celebrate after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.
SB Nation
Fans already calling the Kyrie deal a mistake for the Mavericks
One of the best players in the NBA was traded this week and fans don’t seem to think it will make much of a difference at all. In less than a week Kyrie Irving demanded a trade and quickly found himself leaving Brooklyn and headed for the Dallas Mavericks. The trade made the Mavericks backcourt, along with Luka Dončić, arguably the best in the NBA. Already fighting for playoff position near the top of the Western Conference, on paper the addition of Irving makes Dallas an absolute force.
SB Nation
LeBron James’ kids wore Michael Jordan shoes to watch him break NBA scoring record
LeBron James’ mission to set the NBA’s all-time scoring mark was 20 years in the making, and it finally happened on Tuesday night as the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder beat the Lakers, 133-130, but no one is going to remember that. Instead, the night was a celebration of James’ legendary career. He broke the record on a picture-perfect fadeaway late in the third quarter, and the game was immediately paused to recognize the moment. It was a night no one in attendance will ever forget.
NBC Sports
Brad Stevens explains why Celtics traded for Mike Muscala
The Boston Celtics were quiet at the trade deadline, but they did find a way to address one of their most glaring needs. Big man Mike Muscala was acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Justin Jackson and two second-round picks. The move gives Boston additional frontcourt depth behind Robert Williams and Al Horford as well as outside shooting off the bench.
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat Are Reportedly Interested in Houston Rockets Guard Eric Gordon
With the NBA trade deadline ending tomorrow at 3 p.m., organizations are making their final pushes in acquiring or removing players to bolster their teams. Hoopswire’s Sam Amico reported Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon has drawn interest from several teams, including the Miami Heat. Gordon, a veteran for...
SB Nation
6 NBA teams that got better at trade deadline, and 3 that got worse
Kyrie Irving went from requesting a trade to being traded to the Mavericks in just 48 hours, Kevin Durant was dealt to a new super team in the middle of the night, and the Los Angeles Lakers somehow completed their season long mission to rebuild the rotation around LeBron James and Anthony Davis just before the buzzer. The 2023 NBA trade deadline was one of the most active we’ve ever seen, and it changed the championship picture for the rest of the season.
SB Nation
NBA trade deadline’s biggest winners and losers include Lakers, Bulls, Clippers
The 2023 NBA trade deadline went into overdrive as soon as the clock struck midnight on Thursday. After sending Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks a few days earlier, the Brooklyn Nets had another blockbuster up their sleeve: trading Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for two talented wings (Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson) and four unprotected first round draft picks.
SB Nation
This under the radar NBA trade may have a big impact this season
The NBA trade deadline lived up to all the hype and did not disappoint. We had significant trades, impactful trades, and some head-scratchers mixed in. But, of course, we all know about the blockbuster trade that happened while most people were asleep. The Brooklyn Nets officially ended the short-lived big...
SB Nation
Instant NBA trade deadline grades for every deal as they come in
One of the wildest trade deadlines in NBA history was minted in the early morning hours of Thursday when Kevin Durant was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns. Brooklyn got back Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and four unprotected first round draft picks. The KD blockbuster comes on the heels of Brooklyn’s decision to trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks days earlier. As the Nets finally went bust, the rest of the league’s championship picture feels fully reshaped in its wake.
SB Nation
The Pelicans helped themselves at NBA trade deadline with sneaky-good move
With the Phoenix Suns shocking the planet by acquiring Kevin Durant one hour into the final day teams could make trades, the day turned into an arms race as the rest of the Western Conference desperately scrambled to put together the pieces that could help them keep pace with the newly formed powerhouse.
SB Nation
Andre Drummond gave us the funniest, most pointless Euro step in history
There are plenty of amazing highlights this season. Andre Drummond’s Euro step on Tuesday night was not one of them. Drummond followed a quite frankly beautiful steal, with one of the saddest finishes I have ever seen in the NBA. A missed dunk is one thing, a trip is another — but slowly executing a Euro step before lofting the ball straight up, touching it and getting hit with a foul is another entirely.
SB Nation
The Nets Big 3 is dead ... and so are the Nets
Crack open that 40 and pour one out, because the Nets’ big-three dream is officially dead. Okay, well, it died last year when James Harden wanted out and Brooklyn had to accept Ben Simmons in a horrific deal that never panned out — but the death knell really came overnight when Kevin Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns less than a week after Kyrie Irving was dealt to Dallas.
How Miami Fumbled the NBA Trade Deadline
Pat Riley cost the Miami Heat the Southeast Division after lackluster NBA trade deadline.
SB Nation
NBA trade deadline: What 10 years of data tells us about deadline dealing
The NBA trade deadline has become a whole event. What used to be a date on a calendar has become a multi-week festival of rumors, speculation and even the occasional trade. The days and weeks leading up to the deadline often see the games overshadowed by the rumormongering and endless of debate of “Who says no?”.
Karnišovas, Donovan address Bulls' 3-point problem
The Bulls' inability to shoot the 3-pointer at a frequent rate is proving detrimental to their offense, especially when those shots don't fall, as they didn't on Thursday during their loss to the Nets, 116-105. Before the start of the Bulls' season, finding quality shooters to help their 3-point woes...
SB Nation
Stop what you’re doing and watch this college team hit two 3s in 5 seconds to win
In the midst of NBA trade madness came one of the wildest moments you’ll ever see from a tiny D3 game in New Jersey. NJCU was hosting Rowan on Wednesday night and found themselves down 71-67 with just 5.2 seconds left on the clock. Then this happened. The first...
20 questions with Hawks defenseman Connor Murphy
In our latest series of 20 questions, I go 1-on-1 with Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy:. Columbus, because I lived there. Probably Nicklas Lidstrom. He was just a stud. He was like the best defenseman every year. They would come and beat up on Columbus a lot and he was so good. The guy would be so steady, but yet be able to produce offensively and defensively shut down. He seemed like he could do it all.
SB Nation
Trevon Diggs attributes a lot of how he handles himself to what he learned in college
In case you did not know, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is eligible for a contract extension for the first time this offseason. He is expected to command top-of-the-market money if the Cowboys ultimately do give him a new deal. As you can imagine there is a lot of interest...
