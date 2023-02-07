ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
People

Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman Mock Tom Brady's Underwear Selfie: 'You Gotta Show the Package'

"Looks like old Tommy boy is getting into the thirst trap game," Edelman joked after seeing Brady's revealing selfie Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman have some notes on Tom Brady's latest selfie. "I don't think he did it right," Gronkowski, 33, told ET of Brady's revealing selfie, showing the newly retired NFL star stripped down to his underwear. Gronkowski explained that Brady's "hand is not in the right place," during the interview. "He's covering up a little bit," Gronkowski critiqued, jokingly. "You're not supposed to be covering...
SB Nation

3 reasons the Chiefs will win the Super Bowl

This might be a good time to be an umbrella salesperson in Kansas City. The forecast calls for rain mid-next week. That will not keep the masses of Chiefs Kingdom from descending downtown. The Chiefs are going to host their second Super Bowl parade in three years after they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Narcity USA

Patrick Mahomes' Brother Is In Arizona For The Super Bowl & Revealing What The Family Is Up To

The Super Bowl is this Sunday, and all the competing athletes' families are starting to show up in Glendale, AZ to cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs. Perhaps one of the most well-known fams in the mix this year, besides the Kelces, is the 2023 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes' crew that includes his wife Brittany, their two kids, brother Jackson, and his mom and dad.
GLENDALE, AZ
KCTV 5

Chiefs Kingdom gets put in Andy Reid’s shoes

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid at a press conference?. Leading up to the big super bowl matchup the Kansas City Chiefs players and coaches have had daily media availability and during today’s press conference we learned a whole lot about Big Red.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady seemingly puts comeback talk to rest with 1 move

Tom Brady retired last offseason only to announce his return roughly a month later, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion seems much more certain about his decision this time. Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1, and he has since put it in writing. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brady filed a letter with the... The post Tom Brady seemingly puts comeback talk to rest with 1 move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
SB Nation

Why Jalen Hurts fell out of first round of NFL Draft

Whenever people ask Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts about his journey to potentially being the 4th-youngest QB to win the Super Bowl, Hurts talks a lot about trusting the process and keeping the faith. If you’re a fan of Philadelphia sports, you know all about “Trust the Process”.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SB Nation

Adam Vinatieri loves Justin Tucker just like the rest of us

It feels like all football fans are huge fans of Tucker and universally acknowledge him to be the best kicker in the National Football League. Sometimes we take things like who JT (Tucker, not Justin Timberlake to be clear) is for granted then miss it all too much when it’s gone.
SB Nation

Meet the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2023 on Thursday night, during the yearly NFL Honors awards. This year offered perhaps the deepest class in recent memory, as all 15 modern-era finalists for inclusion were more than worthy of consideration. For more on the voting process, you...

