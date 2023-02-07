Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman Mock Tom Brady's Underwear Selfie: 'You Gotta Show the Package'
"Looks like old Tommy boy is getting into the thirst trap game," Edelman joked after seeing Brady's revealing selfie Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman have some notes on Tom Brady's latest selfie. "I don't think he did it right," Gronkowski, 33, told ET of Brady's revealing selfie, showing the newly retired NFL star stripped down to his underwear. Gronkowski explained that Brady's "hand is not in the right place," during the interview. "He's covering up a little bit," Gronkowski critiqued, jokingly. "You're not supposed to be covering...
SB Nation
3 reasons the Chiefs will win the Super Bowl
This might be a good time to be an umbrella salesperson in Kansas City. The forecast calls for rain mid-next week. That will not keep the masses of Chiefs Kingdom from descending downtown. The Chiefs are going to host their second Super Bowl parade in three years after they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes' Brother Is In Arizona For The Super Bowl & Revealing What The Family Is Up To
The Super Bowl is this Sunday, and all the competing athletes' families are starting to show up in Glendale, AZ to cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs. Perhaps one of the most well-known fams in the mix this year, besides the Kelces, is the 2023 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes' crew that includes his wife Brittany, their two kids, brother Jackson, and his mom and dad.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
One NFL Coach Wants To Hire Eric Bieniemy Away From Chiefs This Offseason
The Kansas City Chiefs' primary focus at the moment is their Super Bowl LVII showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. The game is close to being a coin-flip from Vegas oddsmakers, indicating the unpredictability of Sunday's game. But once the Super Bowl has come and past, both Andy Reid and ...
KCTV 5
Chiefs Kingdom gets put in Andy Reid’s shoes
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid at a press conference?. Leading up to the big super bowl matchup the Kansas City Chiefs players and coaches have had daily media availability and during today’s press conference we learned a whole lot about Big Red.
Tom Brady seemingly puts comeback talk to rest with 1 move
Tom Brady retired last offseason only to announce his return roughly a month later, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion seems much more certain about his decision this time. Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1, and he has since put it in writing. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brady filed a letter with the... The post Tom Brady seemingly puts comeback talk to rest with 1 move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SB Nation
3 players who could make or break the Chiefs’ Super Bowl chances
Super Bowl LVII is close enough to where you can start setting up your furniture to make room for everyone that is coming over, but not so close that you lay out your outfit. Don’t be that person, please. When The Big Game™️ ultimately happens this Sunday we are...
Gene Frenette: Trevor Lawrence understands PR aspect of connecting to Jaguars fans
There’s no need for the Jaguars to put on any kind of glitzy campaign to encourage fans to buy season tickets for the 2023 season. Just copy and paste the Trevor Lawrence letter he penned to the city of Jacksonville for The Players Tribune into an email, press send and wait for phones in the ticket department to start ringing. ...
SB Nation
Why Jalen Hurts fell out of first round of NFL Draft
Whenever people ask Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts about his journey to potentially being the 4th-youngest QB to win the Super Bowl, Hurts talks a lot about trusting the process and keeping the faith. If you’re a fan of Philadelphia sports, you know all about “Trust the Process”.
SB Nation
How the rookie class helped spur the Chiefs to another Super Bowl appearance
In the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 2 home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs dramatically took the lead for good in the 4th quarter on a 99-yard interception return touchdown by rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson. Fast forward to the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, with...
SB Nation
Trevon Diggs attributes a lot of how he handles himself to what he learned in college
In case you did not know, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is eligible for a contract extension for the first time this offseason. He is expected to command top-of-the-market money if the Cowboys ultimately do give him a new deal. As you can imagine there is a lot of interest...
SB Nation
Adam Vinatieri loves Justin Tucker just like the rest of us
It feels like all football fans are huge fans of Tucker and universally acknowledge him to be the best kicker in the National Football League. Sometimes we take things like who JT (Tucker, not Justin Timberlake to be clear) is for granted then miss it all too much when it’s gone.
SB Nation
How the Eagles landed in the Super Bowl AND have a top 10 draft pick
When looking at the NFL hierarchy, few teams, if any, are set up as well as the Philadelphia Eagles are going forward. They came into the season with the NFL’s ninth-youngest roster and have a great corps of young stars like Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Josh Sweat, among others.
SB Nation
Here are the perfect Kansas City-themed dishes and drinks for your Super Bowl party
Are you rooting for the Chiefs in the Super Bowl? What better way to show your support than giving your guests a spread of iconic Kansas City foods?. Of course barbecue is the first thing that comes to mind for traditional Kansas City foods. Burnt ends are the best that KC has to offer, so burnt end sliders are at the top of our list.
SB Nation
Meet the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2023 on Thursday night, during the yearly NFL Honors awards. This year offered perhaps the deepest class in recent memory, as all 15 modern-era finalists for inclusion were more than worthy of consideration. For more on the voting process, you...
SB Nation
Stop what you’re doing and watch this college team hit two 3s in 5 seconds to win
In the midst of NBA trade madness came one of the wildest moments you’ll ever see from a tiny D3 game in New Jersey. NJCU was hosting Rowan on Wednesday night and found themselves down 71-67 with just 5.2 seconds left on the clock. Then this happened. The first...
