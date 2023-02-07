Read full article on original website
Levy County Sheriff's Office arrest two for child neglect and possession of multiple drugs
The Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) assisted the Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) in identifying a vehicle that was involved in stealing a dump trailer in Homosassa, FL. LCSO detectives recognized the truck they were shown and remembered seeing it at a home that was located next to a daycare...
‘No-win situation’: Hernando County deputies shoot domestic violence suspect and victim
Officials are giving an update on a Hernando County deputy-involved shooting that wounded two men on Jan. 29.
Man wanted for thefts at two Circle K gas stations in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who is wanted in connection with two thefts that occurred at Circle K gas stations in northwestern Marion County. On Tuesday, February 7, between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. the...
Ocala man with five prior theft convictions arrested for shoplifting at Walmart
A 58-year-old man who has been convicted of five previous thefts in Marion County was arrested last week after he allegedly attempted to steal merchandise from a Walmart in Ocala. On Friday, February 3, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 34 Bahia Avenue in...
Hernando High student shot, killed
A 17-year-old Hernando High School junior was shot and killed in Brooksville on Feb. 7, school officials said. Isabella Angelina Scavelli was fatally shot, according to a statement from the Hernando County School District. Deputies responded to the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hazel Avenue in...
‘No one is above the law’: HCSO cadet arrested during second day on the job
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office cadet was arrested on Tuesday after he was accused of stealing from his former employer.
Clearwater police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man died from his injuries Tuesday night after a hit-and-run crash on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard. The crash happened around 9:17 p.m. in the eastbound lanes just east of Belcher Road, according to the Clearwater Police Department. Police say the man was found badly injured in the roadway.
2 wounded in Brooksville shooting; Suspect still at large
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who shot two people in Brooksville on Tuesday night.
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at west Hillsborough County apartments
Hillsborough County deputies said they are investigating after two people died in an apparent murder-suicide at an apartment complex.
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Man Who Picked Up A Cell Phone At Lakeland Family Dollar
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to speak with the man pictured and needs your help. According to investigators, on January 31st, at about 5:45 pm, a customer accidentally left a cell phone on the cashier counter at the Family
Man dies after crashing truck into Waller Centre in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Moments after hitting a police cruiser and another vehicle, the driver of a pickup truck died after crashing into a historic building on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland. “It was definitely, definitely shocking. I’m just glad it seemed like it happened super early so nobody was over there,” said Lindsey Bagent, […]
Williston man dies in the hospital after being shot in the head
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston Police Department has confirmed a man who was shot in the head in Williston on Sunday has died from his injuries. Officers say the shooting happened on Sunday afternoon on Northeast Fourth Avenue near the intersection of 11th Street, less than a mile from the old Williston Middle School. It is the second shooting in that neighborhood within the last month.
Pasco student arrested, charged after posting threats against middle school
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A 13-year-old Charles R. Rushe Middle School student was arrested after posting anonymous threats on social media that resulted in hours-long disruptions at several nearby schools, according to a news release. School authorities said the student admitted to sending the threats after they were...
Ocala police looking for missing, endangered 39-year-old man
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing and endangered 39-year-old man who was last seen in Ocala on Tuesday, January 31. Prior to his disappearance last week, Robert Lapuma made worrisome statements that have caused his family to be concerned for his safety, according to OPD.
1 dead after truck crashes into Lakeland building
A 52-year-old man is dead after he crashed his truck into the side of a building in Lakeland on Wednesday morning.
Florida missing child alert issued for 2-year-old last seen in Citrus County
A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert was issued for a 2-year-old boy who was last seen in the Crystal River area.
Family members want more programs for the youth after fatal shooting in Reddick
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Back in November 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was shot and killed. His body was found at a cemetery in Reddick. “KJ he was a really quiet kid super humble he was really a great big brother,” said his stepmom, Diamond Carr. At Tuesday’s Marion...
