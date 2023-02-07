ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
suncoastnews.com

Hernando High student shot, killed

A 17-year-old Hernando High School junior was shot and killed in Brooksville on Feb. 7, school officials said. Isabella Angelina Scavelli was fatally shot, according to a statement from the Hernando County School District. Deputies responded to the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hazel Avenue in...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man died from his injuries Tuesday night after a hit-and-run crash on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard. The crash happened around 9:17 p.m. in the eastbound lanes just east of Belcher Road, according to the Clearwater Police Department. Police say the man was found badly injured in the roadway.
CLEARWATER, FL
Bay News 9

Hernando High student, 17, killed in Brooksville double shooting

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a Hernando High School student. According to authorities, deputies responded to calls of a shooting at Hazel Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. When deputies arrived, they found two...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
WFLA

Man dies after crashing truck into Waller Centre in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Moments after hitting a police cruiser and another vehicle, the driver of a pickup truck died after crashing into a historic building on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland. “It was definitely, definitely shocking. I’m just glad it seemed like it happened super early so nobody was over there,” said Lindsey Bagent, […]
LAKELAND, FL
WCJB

Williston man dies in the hospital after being shot in the head

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston Police Department has confirmed a man who was shot in the head in Williston on Sunday has died from his injuries. Officers say the shooting happened on Sunday afternoon on Northeast Fourth Avenue near the intersection of 11th Street, less than a mile from the old Williston Middle School. It is the second shooting in that neighborhood within the last month.
WILLISTON, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police looking for missing, endangered 39-year-old man

The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing and endangered 39-year-old man who was last seen in Ocala on Tuesday, January 31. Prior to his disappearance last week, Robert Lapuma made worrisome statements that have caused his family to be concerned for his safety, according to OPD.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy