kdll.org
Borough mayor gets $31 thousand raise
After more than a decade of flat pay, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor is getting a raise. The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly voted on Feb. 7 to give a $31-thousand raise to the borough mayor, bringing that salary up to $130 thousand. The Kenai Peninsula doesn’t currently have a permanent...
Soldotna down to two finalists for city manager
Soldotna has narrowed a long list of candidates down to two for its open city manager position. Elke Doom and Janette Bower are finalists for the seat. The candidates are visiting the city for in-person meetings this week and next, and the Soldotna City Council has a tentative special meeting scheduled for Feb. 13 to continue discussions and make a motion on the decision, according to Soldotna Clerk Johni Blankenship.
What voters should know about the special election for Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor
In a special election next week, voters will choose between four candidates for Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor, following the resignation of former Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce last summer. The winner of the special election will serve through the next regularly scheduled municipal election, in October. The role is currently filled by interim Mayor Mike Navarre.
Ranked choice debate comes to Kenai
As the State of the Union wrapped up in Washington, D.C., Kelly Tshibaka stood in front of an American flag of her own, in Kenai. Tshibaka — a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate who ran an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate last November — just launched an organization called Preserve Democracy to fight Alaska's ranked choice voting system, narrowly passed through a ballot initiative in 2020.
‘This is our Super Bowl’: Soldotna florist gears up for Valentine’s Day
A person’s nose can build up a certain immunity to flowers over time. Tundra Rose flower shop in Soldotna is lush with the smell of roses and ranunculus. But shop owner Dacia Cunningham is too used to the smell to notice — and frankly, too busy. Valentine’s Day...
