Soldotna has narrowed a long list of candidates down to two for its open city manager position. Elke Doom and Janette Bower are finalists for the seat. The candidates are visiting the city for in-person meetings this week and next, and the Soldotna City Council has a tentative special meeting scheduled for Feb. 13 to continue discussions and make a motion on the decision, according to Soldotna Clerk Johni Blankenship.

SOLDOTNA, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO