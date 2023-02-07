ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intel's Core i9-13900K is on Sale for $559 — its Lowest Ever Price: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle
 2 days ago

If you're looking to get your hands on a shiny new 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU, then how about a powerful Core i9-13900K for only $559 from eBay (via Antonline)? This is the lowest price I've seen for this CPU and could be the heart of your new gaming rig. This processor also has great single-core performance. Have a look at our review of the i9-13900K for more details.

Prefer gaming on a laptop? There's an excellent discount today on this RTX 3080-powered Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 gaming laptop for $1,669 from Newegg . This portable gaming machine also comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.

Supporting 12th/13th Gen Intel processors with its LGA 1700 socket, the ASRock Z690 Steel Legend is only $171 at Newegg . This motherboard also supports DDR4 memory complete with white accents and would look good in a color-themed build.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Intel Core i9-13900K CPU: now $559 at eBay (was $669)
Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU has 24-cores (eight P-cores +16 E-cores). The 13900K fits an LGA 1700 socket. This chip also supports Intel UHD Graphics 770. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop: now $1,669 at Newegg (was $2,199)
This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3080 GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 300 Hz IPS display which is ideal for esports gaming. View Deal

ASRock Z690 Steel Legend ATX Intel Motherboard: now $171 at Newegg ( was $249)
The Z690 Steel Legend supports 12th/13th Gen Intel processors with its LGA 1700 socket and has DDR4 compatibility up to 5000 MHz when overclocked. View Deal

Today’s best deals in detail

Looking for more deals?

Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

