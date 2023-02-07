Read full article on original website
New historical markers help tell the story of Natchez’s past
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s been a lot of hard work to get to this point, the unveiling of 27 African American historical markers that will be placed at sites throughout Natchez. The markers will allow visitors to have a self-guided tour of local African American history. Mayor Dan Gibson said they’re finally telling the […]
listenupyall.com
Plans advance to finish long-delayed Natchez depot restoration
NATCHEZ, Miss. — The city will be able to restore and use the old Broadway Street railroad depot after a decade of various delays that have left the historic landmark an empty shell. With Natchez receiving a $144,000 historic preservation grant last month from the state, Mayor Dan Gibson...
listenupyall.com
From the Mayor’s Desk: Loss in Our Community – Praying for God’s Mercies
Every week as I write my column “From the Mayor’s Desk”, I look forward to sharing all of the positive news happening in our special city on the Bluff. This week as I write, however, my heart is heavy for those who have suffered recent loss in our community. Recent headlines have been difficult to read.
WLBT
2 Natchez-Adams School District employees pass away
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two employees of the Natchez-Adams School District have passed away, one a teacher and the other a retired director of exceptional services. According to Ernest Fields, the Public Engagement Coordinator of the Natchez-Adams School District, Dr. Ruby As-Sabor was killed in a house fire on Sunday.
Dive team searches river for worker’s body in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A private dive team was hired to search for a worker’s body in the Mississippi River after he fell into the water. The Natchez Democrat reported Buzzi Unicern employee, 50-year-old Donny Mitchell, went into the water around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7. Witnesses said he was climbing a ladder from […]
WLBT
Search continues for man who fell off barge into Mississippi River
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The recovery effort for a man who slipped off a barge and fell into the Mississippi River continued Wednesday. Donny Mitchell, 50, of Louisiana, has not been seen since falling into the water Tuesday morning. According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, the search team...
Fatal Natchez house fire believed to be accidental
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – State Fire Marshal investigators believe a fatal fire in Natchez was accidental. The fire killed Dr. Ruby As-Sabor who retired from the Natchez Adams School District in 2021. The Natchez Democrat reported the fire happened on Sunday, February 5 at As-Sabor’s home in the Morgantown neighborhood. Investigators believe the fire started […]
deltadailynews.com
Woman Charged with Introduction of Contraband into a Facility
Bolivar County, MS – On February 4, 2023, the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office arrested Debra Mobley, age 47 of Natchez, for her alleged involvement in the introduction of contraband into the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility. Correction officers called the Sheriff’s Office for assistance. Mobley was charged with Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility and her bond was set at $10,000.
Crews recover body from creek in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police and fire crews worked to recover a body that was found in a creek on Sunday, February 5. The Natchez Democrat reported police were notified around 10:40 a.m. about an adult male body that was floating face down in a creek near Cottage Farm Road off of Palestine Road. […]
Mississippi sheriff: Driver in head-on crash that sent four to hospital has two prior DUI convictions
The driver of the van involved in the two-vehicle crash that sent four people to the hospital on Sunday has been convicted twice in the past for driving under the influence. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said his deputies at the scene were immediately focused on rendering aid to victims of the crash.
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle. The Natchez Democrat reported the incident happened on Morgantown Road on Monday, February 6. The victim was identified as 60-year-old James Willard Calhoun, of Natchez. Investigators said Calhoun was walking along the road and was […]
Sheriff: Arrests made after suspects invade Mississippi home, rob victims with assault rifle
Deputies have apprehended five people —stemming from an armed robbery where some are thought to have entered a Mississippi home armed with an assault rifle and a handgun and robbed their victims at gunpoint — and are looking for another man who is a suspect. Two of those...
WLBT
Woman loses life in single-vehicle crash in Copiah County
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman died in a single-car vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. According to the Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley, officers responded to the incident on Dentville Road in Copiah County. Sheriff Swilley said Jasmine Harris, 32, of Hermanville, had been traveling north in a 2002 Chrysler...
