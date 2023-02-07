ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

utahutes.com

Busy Weekend Lies Ahead for Women of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – Another busy weekend lies ahead for the Utah track & field team as the squad splits up to compete at three different meets across three different states. LIVE STREAM: https://bit.ly/3DUpiJP (FloTrack [$]) HUSKY CLASSIC. DATE: February 10-11 HOST: University of Washington. LOCATION: Dempsey Indoor. MEET...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

Up Next: No. 7/7 Utah hosts Washington and Washington State

Friday, Feb. 10 | 7:00 p.m. (MT) #7/7 Utah (20-2; 10-2 Pac-12) vs Washington (13-9; 5-7 Pac-12) Sunday, Feb. 12 | Noon. (MT) #7/7 Utah (20-2; 10-2 Pac-12) vs Washington State (16-7; 6-6 Pac-12) Location: Eugene, OR. TV: Pac-12 Network. Radio: 92.1 FM Listen Live Click Here. Live Stats: Click...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

Disrupt the Status Quo

She just finished her third workout of the day. Nothing "too crazy." Just weights in the morning, a full practice with the team and then a cycling session as a chaser. She feels great as she casually eats a post-post-post workout apple – Honeycrisp, of course. It's only noon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

Utah Softball Set to Start 2023 with High Goals in Mind

SALT LAKE CITY – When the 2022 regular season ended on May 14, the University of Utah softball team had posted its highest win total in five years and only by the narrowest of margins did the Utes miss out on returning to the NCAA Tournament. One year later, head coach Amy Hogue has built a roster that has returned nearly every starter from that squad while welcoming in a number of talented newcomers and Hogue has her Utes aiming for one of the best seasons in program history.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

Vøllo and Normannseth Tab Top-Six in Giant Slalom at Eldora

NEDERLAND, Colo. – Gustav Vøllo of the Utah Ski Team narrowly missed the podium with a fourth-place finish, while teammate Wilhelm Normannseth joined him in the top-six as the Utes raced in giant slalom on Wednesday at Eldora Mountain Resort. Today's race served as an extra NCAA qualifier...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

Annual All As Reception Celebrates Academic Achievement

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Athletics Department honored 171 student-athletes Tuesday evening at the annual All As Reception, held at the Julie M. and David S. Layton Field Club at the Ken Garff Red Zone at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The student-athletes were recognized for earning A grades in every class in either the spring or fall semesters in 2022.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

