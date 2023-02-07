SALT LAKE CITY – When the 2022 regular season ended on May 14, the University of Utah softball team had posted its highest win total in five years and only by the narrowest of margins did the Utes miss out on returning to the NCAA Tournament. One year later, head coach Amy Hogue has built a roster that has returned nearly every starter from that squad while welcoming in a number of talented newcomers and Hogue has her Utes aiming for one of the best seasons in program history.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO